If You’re One Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, The Rest Of November Is Going To Be Very Good To You

Astrologically speaking, 2025 hasn't exactly been the easiest year. However, if you're one of these three zodiac signs, November 2025 is going to be very good to you.

"We have some beautiful transits happening for you," astrologer Matilda Zhuang explained in a video.

Whether it's having better relationships, more career momentum, or simply getting to know yourself better, throughout November, each of these astrological signs is thriving one way or another.

1. Cancer

If you’re a Cancer, November 2025 is going to be very good to you. According to Zhuang, “You’re starting off the month fresh. Releasing relationships and routines that no longer serve you or drain you of your energy.” Throughout November, you’ll experience a much-needed restructuring of your daily routine that makes everything feel a lot more manageable.

While it may feel terrifying at first, all of these changes will be your foundation for success later down the line. From Mercury retrograde pushing you to be more creative to rebranding your personal image, the month of November 2025 is going to be your best month yet. This is important, as you’ve been in this stuck energy as of late. So, figuring out the why and taking immediate action will be the push you need to break out of this rut.

2. Scorpio

Life hasn’t exactly been the greatest for you lately, Scorpio, but luckily, November 2025 is going to be very good to you. If there’s one astrological sign that’s going to be the main character all month, it’s you!

According to Matilda, "relationships that no longer serve you will fall away" at the start of the month as you work on establishing your own identity or independence. From there, the universe will bring people into your life to help support you in discovering who you are and what you stand for.

“As your sense of self stabilizes," Zhuang said, "you are starting to magnetize or attract people who are at your level.”

3. Pisces

If you’re a Pisces, November 2025 is going to be very good to you. In the past two months, you might’ve been feeling a bit more focused. From having better ideas to becoming sharper, your mentality is getting a huge upgrade. According to Matilda, “The first of November, you’ll feel this clarity that comes in your communication.”

As a result, expect to spend November redefining your goals and what legacy is it that you want to leave behind. While it may sound uneventful, the people and places you meet this month will truly bring you closer to your life purpose. So if you want to make huge career moves, now is the time to get started.

