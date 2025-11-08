Mercury Retrograde Is Back: How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign From Now Until November 29, 2025

Mercury retrograde is back from November 9 - 29, 2025, causing a little bit of chaos in each zodiac sign's life. Mercury begins its retrograde in Sagittarius on Sunday, when we begin to see a big change in Mercurial energy as we become more forgetful, things break, and appointments are cancelled. Mercury retrogrades back into Scorpio on November 18, which is much more intense than Sagittarius. Many issues will center on money, other people’s money, and how we feel about those closest to us.

Advertisement

Retrograde Mercury can be a time of reconnecting with people, things, and situations from the past. Go back to the things from the past that have served you well and reconnect. You could hear from relatives, old friends, and old flames. It’s time to take care of those things you have put off and clear your closets, literally and figuratively. It's best to avoid important changes such as starting a new job or project, launching a website, buying big-ticket items, closing on real estate, buying electronic equipment, getting married or engaged, having elective or cosmetic surgery, launching new endeavors, or signing contracts if you can. If you attempt these things, something will change after Mercury turns direct.

Advertisement

This retrograde is the time to reassess, reevaluate, revisit, redo, rethink, and even redesign our lives in some way. It is a time of personal realignment with the world. You may reach a sense of completion with something by the time this cycle ends. There is no doubt that frustrations can and do occur under retrograde, but it is important to remember that this is part of the natural cycle of life. These three weeks are about reflecting on what we have done and plan to do in the future, but not yet moving forward.

Design: YourTango

Once Mercury is officially direct on November 29, we are not out of the woods. We'll still have to deal with another shadow period that will last until December 17. Often, this is when new information that we need comes to light or things change direction once again. After December 17, things begin to normalize. Let’s take a look at how Mercury retrograde will affect the zodiac signs.

Advertisement

Aries

Aries, the retrograde begins in your ninth house of travel, education, and worldview. This house also rules publishing and teaching. It will retrograde back into your eighth house, which rules investments, loans, money and your partner’s money, and intimacy and transformation.

Over the next few weeks, "your intuition is at an all-time high," according to astrologer and psychotherapist Camila Regina, who suggested paying close attention to your dreams. "Make sure that you write them down."

Taurus

Taurus, starting on November 9, Mercury retrogrades in your eighth house of intimacy, money, partner’s money, loans, investments, and transformation. It will retrograde back into your seventh house of partners in Scorpio on November 18.

Advertisement

Throughout this retrograde period, "you are taking a step back" when it comes to trusting others, astrologer Maren Altman explained in a video, as you work on where you want you want to go next in terms of partnerships.

Gemini

Gemini, Mercury begins its retrograde in your seventh house of partners and then moves back into your sixth house of health and work when it re-enters Scorpio on November 18. According to Altman, this means "you could be taking a step back from a relationship" as you work on a plan for improving your physical health.

Advertisement

Cancer

Mercury turns retrograde in your sixth house of work and health, Cancer, so watch matters here. When it returns to Scorpio on November 18, it is retrograde in your fifth house of friends, love matters, and children, so don't be surprised if an ex reaches out to try to rekindle things.

Leo

Leo, Mercury turns retrograde in your fifth house, which rules love, children, and friends. When it retrogrades into Scorpio on November 18, it transits your fourth house, which rules home, family, and your basic foundation.

This is the time to set powerful and positive intentions for yourself, Regina explained. While you may experience someone from the past returning from your life, "it's not to hurt you," Regina said. "It's to heal you."

Advertisement

Virgo

Mercury begins its retrograde in your fourth house, Virgo, which rules home and family. When it re-enters Scorpio, it transits your third house, affecting relationships with siblings, co-workers, and potentially disrupting your own thinking processes in some way.

Libra

Libra, Mercury begins its retrograde in your third house of immediate family, neighbors, and the way you think. When it re-enters Scorpio, it transits your second house of money and income.

"You are likely going to have communication and planning delays," Altman warned, so be sure to plan ahead and have a Plan B and C in place just in case.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Mercury begins its retrograde in your second house of income, Scorpio. When it moves back into your sign, it transits your first house, which rules you personally.

Between now and November 29, "you are going to connect with a past love interest if there's still a karmic tie between the two of you," astrologer Amy Demure said in a video. However, the relationship will only last if it's destined to, Demure added. Either way, this Mercury retrograde brings an important lesson that will help you improve your relationships in the future.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, retrograde Mercury begins its retrograde in your first house, which rules you on a personal level. When it re-enters Scorpio on November 18, it transits through your 12th house, which rules seclusion, the subconscious mind, and things that are secret and hidden.

You can use this energy to "come up with brilliant ideas and solutions to removing the obstacles in your life and creating the life that you desire," Demure said. "You'll be able to destroy whatever's holding you back."

Capricorn

Mercury begins its retrograde in your 12th house, Capricorn, which rules your subconscious mind, hospitals, and places of seclusion. When it retrogrades back into Scorpio, it transits your 11th house of friends and groups.

Advertisement

Over the next few weeks, "you could be reconsidering the people you hang out with," Altman said, "while also taking a step back to see how to improve your mental health."

Aquarius

Aquarius, Mercury begins its retrograde in your 11th house of friends and groups. It will retrograde back into your 10th house, which rules career and reputation, when it re-enters Scorpio mid-month. You may want to "take a step back socially" for the next few weeks so you can focus more on your career, according to Altman.

Advertisement

Pisces

Pisces, Mercury begins its retrograde in your 10th house of career and reputation, and when it enters Scorpio, it aspects your 9th house of education, travel and worldview.

"You might feel like you have to redo or fix things at work," Altman said, adding that the possibility of delays or disruption in any travel plans is much higher for the next few weeks.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.