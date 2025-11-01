November 2025 Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign — A Month Of Significant Change

November 2025 horoscopes are here, revealing a month of powerful change and transformation for each zodiac sign. We experience a shift in energy right off the bat as Mars, the planet of ambition and drive, enters Sagittarius on the 4th and the Full Moon in Taurus rises on the 5th. Venus enters Scorpio on the 6th, an intense energy that can sometimes make us lose sight of our boundaries. However, our work will feel more meaningful and the way we express love at this time will be more passionate.

Mercury stations retrograde on the 9th and will enter Scorpio on the 18th before stationing direct again on the 29th. The New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th could be a period when secrets are revealed, especially with Mercury retrograde at this time. The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, prompting a fresh start and creating more optimism for the collective. Saturn stations direct on the 27th, bringing understanding and healing. Closing the month is Venus entering Sagittarius on the 30th, ushering in optimism, abundance, confidence, and most importantly, love.

November 2025 horoscopes for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the pace of life quickens in November as more planets begin to enter the fire element this month, though the beginning of the month is all about healing and releasing.

Mars enters Sagittarius on the 4th, pushing you to explore and begin new adventures over the next several weeks. Mars in this position can increase your desire to learn new things.

On the 5th, the Full Moon in Taurus shows you how to incorporate more love in your life. If you’ve focused on savings and changing your spending habits, this transit could give you clues on how to be more efficient and prepared with your finances.

Venus in Scorpio, beginning on the 6th, could introduce new stories to your romantic life. This is a period of growth and finding balance within your relationships.

The New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th is a time to prioritize yourself while learning from the past. This New Moon prepares you to be more in control and to start believing in yourself again.

The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, which could shift your focus towards exploring or beginning to learn something new.

After first turning retrograde on November 9, Mercury stations direct on the 27th, concluding a story connected to the past that may have created blockages for you. Now, you feel more powerful and courageous.

Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th, fueling new love for hobbies and creative endeavors.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Mars officially moves away from your relationship sector beginning on November 4, which marks the start of a time for peace and reconciliation as Mars finds its new home in the sign of Sagittarius.

The Full Moon in your sign on the 5th is an important transit for you this month. It's showing you how much you have progressed over the last six months. This is a powerful period of reflection when you can learn from your mistakes and try again.

Venus moves into your partnership house on the 6th, in the sign of Scorpio. Prepare to have deeper conversations with your friends or romantic partners, as the Scorpio energy wants to dig deep and reveal as much as possible.

Jupiter will station retrograde on the 11th, once again focusing on your dynamic with others. More of this will be apparent when Mercury retrograde enters Scorpio on the 18th. This will be a month of discoveries, and you will see the strength of your relationships with others.

However, true opportunities for healing will begin with the Sun’s entry in Sagittarius on the 21st and Mercury in Scorpio stationing direct on the 29th. After the storm, you will be able to get back on track with those you are closest to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this month, you're learning to be the bigger person. Try to stay away from unnecessary drama.

On the 6th, the Full Moon in Taurus shows you the value of resting and relaxation. Take the day to read, write, or enjoy some delicious food from the comfort of your home.

Mercury, your ruler, stations retrograde on the 9th and will station direct on the 29th. During this transit, your effort will be put in the spotlight. Try to get your work done on time and go slow so you don’t have to redo things a few times.

The New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th is a boost for your daily routines. Over the next six months, you could surprise yourself with how wonderfully structured your planner becomes. You'll also start working really well with the people around you.

On the 21st, the Sun enters Sagittarius, illuminating your partnership sector. Prepare to meet new people, spend time with loved ones, and have fun.

Saturn stations direct on the 27th, helping you move forward with more pride and confidence. Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th, starting a new chapter as you begin to show yourself more love and care over the next several weeks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, with Mars entering Sagittarius on the 4th, the beginning of the month is a time for preparation and creating powerful structures that will allow you to produce work with much more efficiency.

The Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th marks the close of a chapter and the start of a new adventure. You are seeing how supported you are and how you can rely on the people you love and care for.

Venus enters Scorpio on the 6th, adding joy and excitement to your partnership houses. Single people can meet potential partners during this transit, but be aware that Mercury will be retrograde starting on the 9th, making any long-term commitments a bit complicated. However, things begin to clear up once Mercury is direct on the 29th.

Around the New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th, connect with your imaginative side. If you’ve desired to complete an existing work in progress, you have the tools needed to get it done over the next six months.

The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, shifting your attention to more practical endeavors. Building and working well with others will be key elements for you this Sagittarius season, and when Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th, you can see how much your connections with others thrive.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, as a fire sign, Mars in Sagittarius beginning on the 4th will be a very impactful transit that awakens your ambition and brings new energy to your creative sector. This can also bring changes to romantic life in a positive way.

The Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th is a time to reflect on the changes that have happened in your career sector over the last few months. Venus enters Scorpio on the 6th, which could define how you view the professional sector over the next several weeks. In this position, making alliances comes a lot easier and you could see yourself on the path to victory. While we're still in Scorpio season until November 21, you can introduce the changes you need to make to have the life you desire for your future.

Mercury stations retrograde on the 9th, and Jupiter will also station retrograde on the 11th. Both of these transits will be connected with learning new things while also temporarily stepping away from the spotlight.

Powerful new beginnings await with the New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th. New ideas and plans arrive that bring changes to your career sector over the next several months. Starting a new course or learning a new task could be connected with this energy.

On the 21st, the Sun in Sagittarius will highlight your relationship sector and bring plenty of opportunities to meet new people.

Mercury stations direct on the 29th, making you more solution-oriented at home. Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th, the start of a joyful and pleasant period for your romantic life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, much of November focuses on your home life and close connections. Making changes to your home could be connected with the Mars in Sagittarius transit beginning on the 4th. You could beautify your home when Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th, fueling your creativity and surprising your process. The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, allowing you to uncover information pertaining to your relatives or your family history.

You enter a romantic period with the Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th showing the collective why love is essential. Venus will enter Scorpio on the 6th, giving Earth signs like you a boost with their networking skills. When Jupiter stations retrograde, you could see how your friend circles have changed over the last six months and how you’ve changed as a friend. However, Jupiter will remain in this part of your chart, so the lessons will be ongoing until next year.

The New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th will continue the friendship theme. But, with Mercury retrograde, friends from the past could return.

Saturn will station direct on the 27th, which is beneficial for Mutable signs since you are closing the penultimate chapter of this transit. Has Saturn in Pisces made you more compassionate and understanding?

Mercury stations direct on the 29th, making you more solution-oriented. Confronting obstacles will be easier since you are now equipped with the knowledge and understanding.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this month puts a focus on your leadership skills, which will be emphasized during the Mars in Sagittarius transit beginning on the 4th. Prepare to focus on diplomacy — and control your ego!

The Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th will bring Venusian themes to light, strengthening relationships since this energy makes it easier for people to be more vulnerable at this time. Those who are single could develop a deep sense of self-love that will continue over the next several weeks.

Mercury stations retrograde on the 9th, giving a boost to those in the creative fields. Writers can connect with their muses at this time, as Mercury stimulates your thinking process.

The New Moon will be in Scorpio on the 20th, meeting up with Mercury in the same sign. Your self-worth is a theme of this transit, as you learn to appreciate and take better care of yourself. While Saturn in Aries may have brought some insecurities, this New Moon energy makes you see your value. Scorpio season is showing you how to love and pour energy into yourself.

The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, bringing optimism and awakening your love of learning. Saturn stations direct on the 27th and Mercury stations direct on the 29th, allowing you to tackle tasks that are pending on your to-do list.

Venus, your ruler, will enter Sagittarius on the 30th. Once again, the theme of empowerment continues. Explore new ideas and share them with others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your ruling planet Mars enters new territory beginning on the 4th. With the planet of ambition in Sagittarius, your focus is be on building your career for the next several weeks. You put in the hard work and started the blueprint when Mars was in your sign, and now you are working towards your goals using a new technique or process.

The Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th helps you be more compassionate and understanding to those around you. Evolving your communication is essential at this time, so practice more compassion.

Mercury retrograde begins on the 9th and Jupiter stations retrograde on the 11th. Both of these transits continue to evolve water signs. You can see how you have grown over the last six months and how you may have become more benevolent, helpful, and sympathetic with loved ones.

Mercury enters your sign on the 18th, and the New Moon will be in your sign on the 20th, showing you both your kindhearted side and the warrior within. Scorpio season has shown you how you’ve prospered and worked for your place in the Sun, and it's time you receive some recognition.

The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st and Venus enters this part of your chart on the 30th, making this a month where you slowly focus on ensuring that your dreams become a reality.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, be mindful of how you treat others this month with Mars, the planet of aggression, in your sign beginning on the 4th. However, Mars makes you ambitious, determined, and a fighter. With all of this fire energy making you hunger for more, you need to balance it with a dose of practicality.

Between the Full Moon rising in Taurus on the 5th and Venus entering Scorpio on the 6th, make sure you prioritize your well-being. How have you taken care of yourself in the last six months? Have you started better habits that help to strengthen you?

When Mercury stations retrograde in your sign on the 9th, focus on friendships. Go to the movies, check out a restaurant, or visit a museum with friends.

Jupiter, your ruler, stations retrograde on the 11th. What have you healed from? What inner work are you focused on? These are questions that the Jupiter retrograde and the Mercury retrograde will bring to your attention.

The New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th will focus on rest and self-care. Meditation could unleash a treasure trove during this period since it can help you reconnect with your emotions.

The Sun will enter your sign on the 21st, a dynamic energy that can feel like an awakening. Venus enters your sign on the 30th, a period where your confidence levels rise. You could also be more focused on incorporating love into your life for the next several weeks.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, being mindful of your energy levels will be important this month with Mars entering Sagittarius on the 4th, showing you how to connect with your emotions.

The Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th could bring a sense of nostalgia as you reminisce on relationships from the past. Since Venus enters Scorpio on the 6th, this is a very healing period for your connections. You could become more popular during Scorpio season, as Venus enhances your charm over the next several weeks.

Jupiter will station retrograde on the 11th, which can serve as a time to reflect on your relationship dynamics over the last six months. How has the Mars retrograde transit at the start of the year changed your relationships? Are you a better listener? These are questions connected with the transit.

The New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th contributes to your personal growth and allows you to see the types of friends you want to attract over the next six months.

Saturn stations direct on the 27th and Mercury stations direct on the 29th, providing you with more structure and clarity with your thinking process. If things did not make sense before, you are now able to find the missing pieces of the puzzle. You are also learning how to find new methods of solving problems, which will help you in the long run.

Venus closes the month entering the sign of Sagittarius on the 30th, providing you with moments filled with harmony and calm.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, things begin to feel more manageable this month with Mars entering Sagittarius on the 4th. You now feel like you can work freely on the things you want without feeling scrutinized as we slowly move away from the intense Scorpio energy. Mars in Sagittarius will bring you a lot of confidence, and you can expect to experience a flurry of new ideas during this transit.

The Full Moon in Taurus will begin on the 5th, and Venus will be in the sign of Scorpio on the 6th. Balancing home and career will be the overall theme of these transits. If you’ve neglected family and friends to pour all of your energy into work, Venus in Scorpio is here to bring equilibrium.

Mercury will station retrograde in Sagittarius on the 9th and station direct on the 29th in the sign of Scorpio. New information could come to light relating to your career sector. Nevertheless, you'll have the support you need.

The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, the start of a blissful and social period when you spend quality time with friends or become more involved with your community. Book clubs, local library meet-ups, or joining a free class could be appealing during this period. Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th, helping you meet new people or reconnect with precious friends from the past.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, prepare to take action, be in the spotlight, and pursue your dreams in November now that Mars will be in Sagittarius beginning on the 4th. Whatever the eclipse tried to block will be illuminated at this time since you will believe in yourself.

Having the Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th prepares you for better collaborations with others. Developing trust in your ideas and how you share them with others could be part of this transit, as you are learning not to shy away from your self-expression.

Venus enters Scorpio on the 6th, which could be beneficial for the academic and professional sectors. Prepare to explore new ideas and meet new people during this time.

The blast from the past will be noticeable when Mercury stations retrograde on the 9th and re-enters Scorpio on the 18th. Once the New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th takes control of the sky, you experience important breakthroughs, which is wonderful for those who have been putting in the hard work on a project or a thesis. This New Moon grants you excellent ideas that evolve your work over the next six months.

Sagittarius season officially begins on the 21st, a period when your work ethic will be illuminated. Don’t slack off! Continue to be methodical because on the 30th, Venus in Sagittarius will provide you with plenty of encouragement and motivation to help you triumph.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.