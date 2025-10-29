5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Month In November 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune all month in November 2025. If there were one theme that could define the entire month as it pertains to luck, it would be 'fate helps those who are patient.'

There's something to be said about opportunities falling into your lap at this time of year, but according to the Chinese calendar and the various days with their particular energies, fate steps in when you are focused on the big picture.

The month begins with an Establish Day, which means you will set your mind on a goal. There are two Initiate Days early in the month, so follow-through is crucial. There are only two days when luck and good fortune are at their peak. The first time that wins come through — specifically those related to money — will be on November 11, a Receive Day. The second day will be November 23.

So this month, be patient when doing things that you hope will bring you good fortune. Let's explore what this means for these five animal signs in Chinese astrology that are attracting luck and good fortune all month long.

1. Monkey

Monkey, your Chinese zodiac sign will attract luck and good fortune all month in November 2025 because you will spot an opportunity and know what to do to make the most of it. Your personality is charming and playful, curious and driven. So the combination of your personality and the two days this month that pair nicely with your energy creates a magical opportunity for you to accomplish what you hope to.

Your most fortunate day will be November 11, Jia Shen 甲 申 Wood Monkey Receive Day. This day helps you to compartmentalize your energy so you can focus on a goal. When you are focused, you don't get caught up in distractions that diminish your clarity. Your strategic mind starts putting the dots together so you can connect actions that lead to growth. You'll have a strong sense of timing and know when to do something specific to achieve a result.

2. Goat

Goat, you will attract luck and good fortune all month in November 2025 in the area of money and rewards. Starting on Monday, November 10, Gui Wei 癸 未 Water Sheep Success Day, listen to your intuitive nudges. The elemental energy of Gui Wei is water in vapor form, so you are tapping into what's unseen.

Luck is often associated with a hunch. So on this day, you might feel like you need to make a call to someone specific, attend a meeting, or search online to dig deeper into a question you think needs answering. Expect something good, but also anticipate that you'll need to put in some effort. You will need to take action, using logic and reason. A hunch or intuitive nudge will not override facts. For something to be good, it must be a blessing on all sides and not involve any potential risks in the future.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, your Chinese zodiac sign will attract luck and good fortune all month in November 2025 as you use your drive for self-sufficiency and independence. At the top of the month, on Thursday, November 6, a Ji Mao 己 卯 Earth Rabbit Initiate Day, you are going to be moving your life in a new direction. You may be restarting an old project that you began in October that you were unable to complete.

You will feel driven and ready to succeed. Your ambition will grow, and your need to make a move will also be heightened. Since you will be looking for opportunities wherever they can be found, your courage will grow stronger. This month, take a personal inventory of your life's weakest points, your shadow side, and anything else that you know sabotages you from winning, then seek to fortify them.

4. Dog

Dog, your Chinese zodiac sign will attract luck and good fortune all month in November 2025 by cultivating a sense of internal peace and calm. You get to start the month on a solid note. Beginning on November 1, a Jia Xu 甲 戌 Wood Dog Establish Day, enables you to remain purposeful and focused. Since you tend to enjoy peaceful, calm and serene people and environments, your relaxed personality helps you to sense when a situation is beneficial or not.

When you feel like you need to take action, that's the time to do so. Your luck may come through by what you avoid doing almost as much as what you do decide to follow through on. It will be through your support system, the people you help and the individuals who partner with you that you'll discover how your greatest opportunities can manifest.

5. Dragon

Dragon, your Chinese zodiac sign will attract luck and good fortune all month in November 2025. Luck can come in various ways, but the most critical involves starting a dream and remaining consistent. So on Friday, November 7, a Geng Chen 庚 辰 Metal Dragon Initiate Day, you have an opportunity to spark luck that leads to financial wins.

You'll realize that a project, idea or work-related activity can be very profitable for you. You will need to use all the intelligence you can muster. You won't want to assume that your luck will come to you without you having to solve a problem, because you will. You may need to handle a situation that helps someone else out. The luck you attract will have at its root putting others first.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.