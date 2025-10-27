5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Month In November 2025

Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes all month in November 2025. The month of November begins with Mars entering Sagittarius on the 4th, followed by the Taurus Full Moon on the 5th and Venus entering Scorpio on the 6th. Mercury will station retrograde on the 9th, bringing us a period of introspection. Jupiter will also station retrograde on the 11th, making this a time for Cardinal signs to level up.

On the 20th, the New Moon in Scorpio will allow the collective to redefine their goals and also to be more willing to focus on emotional healing. The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, ushering in a period of optimism and more self-empowerment for the collective.

Saturn stations direct on the 27th, bringing healing and preparing us for the new chapters that await next year. Mercury stations direct on the 29th, and Venus brings us a lot of romance and adventures in the sign of Sagittarius beginning on the 30th.

1. Aries

At the start of the month, your ruler, Mars, will be in Sagittarius beginning on the 4th, making this a thrilling and inspiring month that continues to propel you forward. Don’t close yourself off to bigger goals or dreams since Sagittarius season is helping you to be victorious. But first, Mars will make you want to engage with others, to debate and express your thoughts. However, be mindful not to be too critical or overbearing, and focus on listening to and respecting what others have to say.

The Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th illuminates your financial sector, helping you see where you need to save or learn new things that help you grow your finances. Mercury stations retrograde on the 9th, which could have you facing past emotions you may have avoided. However, with Jupiter aspecting Mercury, this is a period of transformation and learning how to navigate your emotions.

These themes continue during the Scorpio New Moon on the 20th; however, you are learning more about how formidable you can be. The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st, an optimistic period that allows you to believe in yourself. Saturn stations direct on the 27th, showing you that patience is a virtue. Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th, illuminating your academic sector and allowing you to show others your brilliance.

2. Leo

While Scorpio season may bring some challenges, Sagittarius allows fire signs to feel awakened. You are picking up the pieces as Mars enters Sagittarius, beginning on the 4th, as you ignite the spark within and see things with a lot more optimism. Mars also brings romance as it lights up your relationship sector. On the 5th, the Full Moon in Taurus will allow you to be in the spotlight, which could inspire you to wear your crown proudly.

Jupiter stations retrograde on the 11th, a reminder to be gentle with yourself and patient. Mercury retrograde enters Scorpio on the 18th, making it easier to solve any problems at home. Communication at this time might feel heavy as you uncover family and past issues, but with Jupiter and Saturn providing support, these issues can be resolved. The themes continue during the Scorpio New Moon on the 20th, allowing you to focus on a fresh start. On the 21st, the Sun enters Sagittarius. Single folks might enjoy this time because it allows them to meet new people.

Those in solid relationships can also benefit from this transit, as it will add elements of joy and happiness. Saturn stations direct on the 27th and Mercury stations direct on the 29th. If you feel blockages, things begin to move faster now that these planets are direct. Venus triumphantly closes the month in the sign of Sagittarius, showing you how healing and therapeutic receiving love from others can be.

3. Scorpio

The month of November brings fun and focus, and allows you to reconnect with yourself. Mars moves away from your sign on November 4th, allowing you to think more methodically. Working towards your goals seems more straightforward since you can channel your energy more constructively. Focus on working well with others and show them encouragement.

The Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th awakens you to new prospects and might have you reconsider your relationship dynamics with the people around you. Utilize this time to bring calm within your social circles if there are conflicts when Venus ingresses your sign on the 6th. Mercury stations retrograde on the 9th, and Jupiter will station retrograde on the 11th. Both of these transits bring you confidence and a new appreciation for your goals. Mercury re-enters your sign on the 18th, which can bring you an advantage in both the professional and academic sectors.

However, this is a review period, so take your time before submitting any pertinent projects. On the 20th, the New Moon will be in your sign, allowing you to begin a new chapter that will impact you for the next six months. You are here to write your story; do it with confidence. The month closes with Mercury direct on the 29th and Venus in Sagittarius on the 30th. Venus in this position will continue the theme of reconnecting with your values and encouragement. You are here to win this month, so begin to show yourself grace.

4. Sagittarius

This month is going to be quite an adventure for you with Mars entering your sign on the 4th. Your ruler, Jupiter, will station retrograde on the 11th, preparing you to do more internal work for the next several months. Mercury will station retrograde on the 18th, and the New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th will be a period filled with introspection.

You could analyze your experiences in the last year, preparing yourself for the changes to come. The Sun enters your sign on the 21st. The fiery energy is an excellent way for you to get back to your element, to go to parties, to take on new adventures or start a new course.

Saturn stations direct on the 27th, a period where others will notice your hard work. For those who have slacked, you still have plenty of time to plan and change course. On the 29th. Mercury stations direct, which could bring you new ideas and broaden your horizons.

The fog begins to clear, and with Saturn direct, you can add structure to ideas that need anchoring. Venus enters your sign on the 30th. Single folks could focus on love and romance, while those in relationships might focus on strengthening their existing bonds with partners. The month of November is here to help you believe in love again.

5. Pisces

November elevates and prepares you for what is to come next year, but it is also evaluating what you have learned thus far during Saturn retrograde. Mars enters your professional sector on the 4th, and the Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th will both be transits that show you how to work well with others, how to be more patient and compassionate.

Mercury will station retrograde on the 9th, allowing you to go back and revamp your schedule. This is your moment to reconnect with your planner, especially with Saturn in Pisces making you more responsible. Do not leave tasks to the last minute; tackle them early.

Expect to take on more leadership roles this month, as Saturn could bring new obstacles. However, if you need help, ask for it, and you could see how others bring you support. On the 20th, the New Moon in Scorpio will be a period where your foundation will be tested; however, the transit is here to show you how to grow your skills with a lot more confidence and patience. The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st. Your growth over the last six months will be more noticeable.

Saturn stations direct on the 27th and Mercury stations direct on the 29th; both transits will bring benefits to water signs, helping you brainstorm excellent ideas and take on new projects. Your motivation will continue when Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.