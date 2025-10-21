These 4 Zodiac Signs Have Been Feeling Overwhelmed Lately, But Everything Is About To Fall Into Place

Four specific zodiac signs have been feeling overwhelmed lately, but everything is about to fall into place because on October 22, 2025, Neptune will re-enter the sign of Pisces. This energy reminds us that there is still a lot of work to be done before the planet officially ingresses Aries next year. The outer planet could bring a lot of confusing and challenging energy because it will have certain zodiac signs repeat some pending lessons that they will have to pick up from. However, Saturn in Pisces can serve as a guiding light, bringing a lot of practicality and allowing these zodiac signs to be more systematic and disciplined with their decision making.

Overall, this will be a different energy from the bold Neptune in Aries transit. Neptune back in Pisces shows the collective how we will have to face our fears, learn to calm our anxiousness and take things much slower to prevent mistakes. But, Neptune can bring magnificent gifts through the knowledge we receive from these experiences. We can become more spiritual, compassionate, and we may feel more comfortable expressing and showing love to the people we value the most.

Neptune in Pisces prepares us for the wonderful new chapter that is waiting for us. It's a time to take charge and awaken our power, and helps everything fall into place for these four zodiac signs.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, Neptune entering your sign prepares you for additional lessons that allow you to understand yourself a lot better. The eclipse in your sign last month was a reminder that there is still a lot of internal work you need to do because Neptune is also impacting your relationships. Saturn is back in your sign as well, showing you that this is your moment to mature and grow from your experiences over the last several years. You are given a few more tests from the universe before the Aries energy takes control for good.

Neptune back in your sign joining Saturn reflects how you are breaking free from wearing those rose-colored glasses. Analyze the plans you need to make to get to where you want. Start seeing people for who they are and don’t sugar coat things.

You are not only dreaming big, but taking action. The energy is allowing you to understand how to work on making your dreams happen through solid planning. Saturn is pushing you to take action and Mars in Scorpio is also helping you find your direction. While Saturn is showing you how to redefine your ambitions, the Neptune transit can serve as a powerful period to believe in what you are capable of. This can be a time to perfect your craft, evolve your work ethic and put in the work while also focusing on what uplifts you.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you've been feeling overwhelmed lately, especially at work. Luckily, everything is about to fall into place as your career sector will be impacted by Neptune retrograde heading back into Pisces. Saturn and Neptune in this sign give you the keys to pursue what you dream of for your professional sector with much more clarity.

After having a taste of Neptune in Aries, you finally understand your path. Questions and doubts pertaining to your ambitions may have dissolved during the Aries transit, but now you are brought back to connecting with your heart and mind to truly see what you desire to do moving forward.

Of course, you are supported by Saturn, which allows you to be more methodical and less impulsive. Neptune does not want you to be rash, it would prefer for you to explore and continue to see what works for you and what doesn’t. Upgrading your skills could be part of this transit since you may be more focused on excellence.

Through your experiences, this can be a beneficial period for you since you are here to make practical moves and decisions and elevate your career sector. Saturn and Neptune together in Pisces show you how to be more responsible and manage your time effectively for more success.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, Neptune may have brought a fog to your partnership sector over the last several years, but when Neptune entered Aries, things became clearer for you regarding what you want in a friend and partner. With Neptune returning in your partnership sector you are dissolving the false ideas you developed over the last several years since the Neptune in Aries period may have brought clarity and helped you become more discerning in your choices.

You've been feeling overwhelmed in your relationships lately, but everything is about to fall into place, especially with Saturn in Pisces adding support and helping you see the harsh reality. Prepare for more changes within your relationship dynamics moving forward, as this transit helps you to rebuild and repair your connections.

Because this is a retrograde transit, you could see yourself romanticizing past relationships. Be honest about the impact that they have had on you and don’t consider the past to be a source of perfection. After all, you are still evolving and growing. Neptune and Saturn are here to help you see the tools you have uncovered from previous experiences and apply them now.

Those in relationships could develop stranger communication with their partner during the brief moment that Mercury is in Scorpio. While Neptune may have shielded you from problematic behaviors from others, it has also shown you how to show up and open your heart to those you care for. Love is the valuable lesson from this transit, so cherish it and pour love into the people that reciprocate.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, though you've been feeling overwhelmed lately, everything is about to fall into place since Neptune back in Pisces brings about a period of empowerment as you begin to see yourself in a new light.

Neptune will illuminate your home and family sector, making this a journey to the past. You are learning how to show up for family and friends and develop stronger bonds. Neptune can bring some confusion and frustration, so it is essential that you have an outlet during this time that allows you to recharge. Bringing joy to your home environment can be a manifestation of this transit. Happiness will be the code to unlocking a lot of positivity as you get through this chapter.

There are other interesting things connected with this period as well. For those who started a home improvement project recently, Neptune back in Pisces could help you craft beautiful ideas or put in the final touches. It could also be a period of literally rebuilding or constructing a space at home that can be a source of escape, like an office or a meditation room.

Neptune is showing you how to bring harmony and calm to your immediate environment during this period and to channel your creative energy into projects that can help you forget the chaos outside of your home.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.