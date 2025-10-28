3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success All Month In November 2025

Full of shifting energy and opportunities, November 2025 is a powerful month for the three zodiac signs attracting financial success. As you begin this month, work on getting your financial life in order. Take stock of where you are now and brainstorm ways to increase wealth or curb unnecessary spending. Go through your budget and investments.

You have a chance to completely transform your financial life by being open to new investments and career opportunities. Reflecting on your current financials will be key, so advocate for what you need. When focusing on your needs, it’s not just about increasing your finances, but about feeling like you are being provided for. This energy is to create a sense of stability and success that isn’t just about a windfall, but a true transformation of your financial standing and the life you can live.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, you're attracting financial success in November. Don’t be afraid to go after what you want. Your finances will be your primary focus in November 2025, but you will also make great strides toward increasing your wealth. There is a great deal of Sagittarius energy beginning to enter your life, which is your ruler of wealth and financial matters.

Mars will be the first to shift into Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 4, bringing your focus to the actions that you can take to generate greater income. Mars in Sagittarius is all about the actions and choices that will benefit you financially and can include investments, properties, or aspects of your career.

Yet, Mars in Sagittarius is only the first step, so it will serve as an awakening to take control of your financial life before Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius on Sunday, November 9. Mercury will be retrograde in Sagittarius through Tuesday, November 18, giving you time to reflect on your past choices and opportunities.

This will lead into the start of Sagittarius Season on Friday, November 21, in which you will finally be able to move forward and take action. This is not the time to focus on passive income or simply setting intentions for what you desire. Instead, it is your responsibility to take control of your financial success and finally achieve it.

2. Libra

Libra, your zodiac sign is attracting financial success in November, so be mindful that you are investing in your best interests. You are a loving and giving zodiac sign, which means you often find yourself taking care of others, even if that isn’t what you intended. Being generous with your financial gifts is an excellent way to draw greater abundance into your life, but you also want to make sure no one takes advantage of your kindness.

Venus will shift into Scorpio on Thursday, November 6, bringing in added abundance to your financial life. This can be a time of unexpected financial gifts or bonuses, as what you’ve put out into the universe will be returned; however, it’s a time when you may also become careless with your spending.

As Mercury retrograde shifts into Scorpio on Tuesday, November 18, through Saturday, November 29, you will have a chance to review your spending. This will ensure that no one is taking advantage of you, and that what you are investing in truly is in your best long-term monetary interests.

3. Aquarius

It is the end of an era, Aquarius, and now you're attracting financial success in November. The end of an era is often seen as an adverse event; however, for you, it represents a positive, lasting shift in your financial standing. Since 2023, Saturn has been moving slowly through Pisces, the ruler of your finances and sense of self-worth. Although Saturn did shift into Aries earlier this year, as part of its retrograde, it returned to Pisces in September.

Now, as Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Thursday, November 27, through February 13, 2026, you are entering the last era of Saturn in Pisces, and it will be responsible for helping you to elevate into the financial stability and independence you’ve been working towards.

Saturn can be a challenging planet to work with, especially as it saves its rewards for the end of its cycle in a zodiac sign. You’ve been expected to work and remain dedicated since 2023, but you haven’t seen the results of your actions. All of that changes as Saturn stations direct, and you won’t only begin to see the rewards roll in, but you will be presented with opportunities to change your financial standing forever.

This energy will be supported by asteroid Ceres stationing direct in Aries on Friday, November 21, which will help you advocate for your needs and give you the chance to be financially independent.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.