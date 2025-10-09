3 Zodiac Signs Manifesting The Person Of Their Dreams This Cuffing Season

Three zodiac signs are manifesting the person of their dreams this cuffing season, according to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck. The timing couldn't be better, since these astrological signs have had a rocky love life lately.

But now, the universe is working in their favor and setting the stage for them to find their dream person. Their minds are in the right place to make the most of this cuffing season, Now, will it happen overnight? Of course not. Like anything in life, if you truly want something, you have to put in the effort. But if you're willing to step outside of your comfort zone, expect happily ever after to come rolling around the corner soon.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you're probably already starting to see the signs from the universe that you're about to manifest the person of your dreams. In the past, you might've disregarded your love life completely as you focused on yourself and your career. However, as we enter cuffing season, your main focus is all about love.

Advertisement

Whether it's something you intended or not, expect to have a surge of new people in your life as you attract the person of your dreams. And according to Brobeck, "You may also find that any relationship you enter before the winter is likely to last a long time. Possibly leading to marriage if you're committed enough."

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, you're manifesting the person of your dreams this cuffing season, who Brobeck said you're likely to meet this winter at a fun event. So say yes to the things you're invited to — you'll find that all eyes will be on you.

If you're wondering exactly who to look for, "You may find that this new person who enters your life really levels you up," Brobeck explained, so keep an eye out for someone who "really opens up a major door of opportunity for you."

The most important thing you can do is be willing to put yourself out there. Even if it's scary, trusting that you've done the inner work to become the best version of yourself is the best way to know that you're ready for the next steps in a relationship.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, between now and winter, your love life will be in the spotlight like never before as you manifest the person of your dreams. "You may be attracting many new people into your life during this time," Brobeck said, adding that one of them will be your "dream partner."

This cuffing season, you're more popular and charming than ever. Not just in your romantic life, but throughout all areas of your life as well. From your career to your friends, people will gravitate towards you like magnets.

Advertisement

For many, this long-term relationship will end in marriage, changing their life for the better. However, if you aren't interested in a relationship, don't fret too much. While many of you will be finding love, some of you are making new friendships that'll last a lifetime, too.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.