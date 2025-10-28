These 4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck In November 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck in November 2025. Jupiter is in Cancer during November and turns retrograde on November 11th through March 11, as it does every year for roughly four months. Retrograde transits don’t mean it isn’t still beneficial, but they usher in a period of reflection, unlike when it is direct.

Jupiter retrograde can affect family and emotional matters, as well as your home life and sense of personal security. At this time, you may make adjustments to achieve greater personal fulfillment or become aware of any changes that may contribute to your home life, emotions, and personal happiness.

Venus finishes its transit through Libra and enters Scorpio from November 6 - 30, moving into Sagittarius on the 30th. When Venus moves into Scorpio, the typical focus of this zodiac sign is money since it rules the eighth house of other people’s money, partner’s money, or corporate money. This house also rules loans and settlements.

Mars, the planet of action, rules Scorpio, so we may be more driven to accomplish at this time and act on important matters. On November 30th, Venus will enter the sign Sagittarius and begin its month-long transit through the sign that rules the ninth house.

1. Cancer

Cancer, your zodiac sign can attract significant abundance and luck during the month of November 2025. Jupiter, which is in your first house, is shining its beneficial rays on you personally. You probably feel more relaxed and less stressed than usual. Jupiter in your first house can attract all kinds of opportunities, but it is up to you to make things happen when the opportunities present themselves. These opportunities can include finances or anything else that expands your life, and in some cases, even new people who may benefit you in some way.

From November 1 - 6, Venus in Libra is transiting your fourth house of home and family. You are most comfortable at home and may schedule some important get-togethers there or entertain more often.

When Venus moves into Scorpio, it moves into your fifth house of friends, entertainment and love. If you are single, this can draw others to you. Otherwise, this is a time for socializing, networking, and meeting others who may be significant in some way. When Venus enters Sagittarius at the end of the month, it enters your sixth house of work and health.

The new and Full Moon may attract abundance to you since they fall in your eighth and second houses. The Full Moon on November 5 falls in your eighth house of other people’s money, and this should be beneficial, especially since it sextiles Jupiter. The Scorpio New Moon on the 19th also has potential to attract money or income, depending on what it does in your personal chart, since it falls in your house of income.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck in November 2025. Jupiter in Cancer is transiting your ninth house, attracting those who live abroad or at a distance, as well as opportunities to benefit from them or to travel. This house also attracts educational opportunities and benefits. This can include formal or non-formal education, or even a study of something you are interested in. Jupiter in the 9th can also benefit you immensely if you are involved in a legal dispute.

When Venus enters Scorpio, it will transit your first house. The first house involves you personally, and this is when you are at your most magnetic, drawing others to you, convincing them of your ideas, and making it the perfect time to create more abundance. When Venus enters Sagittarius at the very end of the month, it will begin its transit through your second house of income/money.

The new and Full Moon can attract others to you or even partners. The Full Moon on November 5 falls in your seventh house of partnerships, which could put the spotlight on a partner or potential partner, personally or even in terms of work/business. The New Moon in Scorpio is your yearly reset that occurs during your birthday month. The spotlight will be on you, Scorpio and manifesting your true desires.

3. Gemini

Gemini, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck in November 2025. Jupiter is in Cancer, which rules your second house of money and income, bringing more financially beneficial opportunities. It can also help boost your self-esteem, making it easier for others to be drawn to you.

Venus is in your fifth house of friends, entertainment and love, amping up activities in these areas until it enters Scorpio or your sixth house on November 6. The sixth house rules both health and work. This should be beneficial both physically and at work. During this time, you could get a promotion, a new job or a raise. It’s also possible that your work will be noticed, which could help you with future opportunities. When Venus enters Sagittarius at the end of the month, it will enter your seventh house of partners.

The Full Moon in Taurus falls in your 12th house, and the New Moon in your sixth house of work. A 12th-house Full Moon will put you in touch with your subconscious mind and any negativity or false thinking that may lie there, enabling you to identify and release it. This often takes the form of incorrect information and viewpoints or the negative tapes that tend to play in our minds when we feel stressed or not up to par. This is the perfect time to let go of any negative thinking and put yourself in a position to rise above it.

The New Moon falls in your sixth house of work, and New Moons are associated with new beginnings. You could experience a new beginning, a new project at work, or even a new opportunity for benefit at this time.

4. Libra

Libra, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck in November 2025. Jupiter is transiting your 10th house of career, so this should be a banner time in terms of your career. The 10th house also rules the public, so if you are dealing with the public or others in your career, this will benefit you. It could be a time of changing jobs, and if this occurs, it should be for the better.

Venus in Libra is transiting your first house, which rules you personally. This is when you look, feel, and come across at your best, which, of course, attracts others and draws opportunities that can benefit you personally.

When Venus enters Scorpio, it will transit your second house of money and income. This would be an ideal time to get or ask for a raise or promotion. You should feel pretty good about your finances this month, and they may increase. When Venus enters Sagittarius at the end of the month, it will enter your house of communication or the third house of your astrological chart.

The Full and New Moon will highlight the money houses in your chart as well. The Taurus Full Moon falls in your eighth house, which rules other people’s money and corporate money, which means you may be negotiating something financially. The New Moon in Scorpio falls in your 2nd house of income, putting the spotlight on income.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.