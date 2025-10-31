Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For November 3 - 9 — A Supermoon & Mercury Retrograde Switch Things Up

Weekly horoscopes are here for November 3 - 9, 2025, a powerful week for communication and connection as a Super Full Moon rises and Mercury stations retrograde. The week starts with the Moon in Aries on November 3, making us feel brave and ready to fight for our dreams. Mars enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, giving us the keys to success as Mars connects with the Moon in Aries. The Full Moon in Taurus on November 5, which will be the closest Supermoon to the Earth all year, encourages us to spread love and focus on harmony. Preserving our relationships will be valuable during this time because doing so can help us make progress with our existing goals.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango

When the Moon is in the sign of Gemini on the 7th, we'll have stronger communication with others as the Moon meets up with Pluto early on. Venus enters Scorpio on the 6th, intensifying our relationships with others but helping us to connect on a deeper level with our existing romantic connections. The Moon enters Cancer on the 9th, the same day Mercury stations retrograde. Overall, this week will be the start of many changes, but we are given a plethora of gifts that help us receive guidance throughout our journey.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from November 3 - 9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, the Moon in your sign at the start of the week is building your confidence and preparing you for the powerful Taurus Full Moon on the 5th. You are prepared to enter this new chapter and keep your dreams fueled as Mars entering Sagittarius on Tuesday energizes you.

As the Moon enters Taurus on Wednesday, get ready to reflect on your spending habits in the last six months. What have you done to improve your finances? Are you mindful of your bad habits? What are your plans for creating more stability?

By the time the Moon enters Gemini on Friday, you’ll be able to explore new ideas now that Mars is in Sagittarius, allowing you to get reconnected with your muses. Take out your journal and jot down some ideas.

This energy also motivates you to learn new things and embark on adventures, but be mindful of the retrograde energy. Mercury stations retrograde on the 9th, which could bring challenges with your travel plans for the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, you start the week off by discovering your power. The Aries Moon on Monday can also be a much-welcomed period of rest and recharging as you get ready for the Supermoon in your sign.

On Wednesday, the Full Moon in your sign — the brightest and closest one to the earth all year — will bring a moment of transparency that forces you to be honest with yourself. Analyze how your relationships have changed over the last six months, especially now that your ruling planet Venus is entering transformative Scorpio.

When the Moon is in Gemini on Friday, your attention shifts to the material realm. Make practical plans for growing your finances.

Closing the week is the Moon in Cancer, reflecting a period of completion and a time to embark on a new journey.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, the Aries Moon early in the week represents a time when the past holds great importance for you, serving as a blueprint for your future plans.

On Wednesday, the Full Moon in Taurus shows you opportunities that have presented themselves over the last six months. Have you established goals for your professional sector? What have you learned over the last six months? These are questions that the Full Moon brings to your attention.

When the Moon enters your sign on Friday, it continues a similar theme of empowerment and planting seeds to accomplish your dreams. This can also be a social and energizing period that will provide you with optimism.

The Moon in Cancer closes the week, revealing how your work ethic has transformed over the last six months. You've come a long way, and there is still growth and room for improvement with Jupiter also in this sign.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, new business partnerships are on the way this week. As the Aries Moon rises on Monday, your focus is on working with others. You are understanding a lot about the dynamic you have in a team setting, which will be magnified by the Full Moon in Taurus on Wednesday. Focus on creating and preserving harmony.

When the Moon is in Gemini on Friday, it brings a fulfilling energy that will allow you to overcome obstacles and instill you with clarity in order to continue to succeed. However, you might prefer to work alone during this time.

Mercury will station retrograde on Sunday, the same day that the Moon enters your sign. It's a beautiful day to spend time with loved ones or simply focus on giving yourself a lot of love and care. Because Mercury is retrograde, this could also be an excellent time to revisit a project.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, at the beginning of the week, the Aries Moon can feel powerful — but it could also be quite an emotional couple of days. Overall, the energy will allow you to embrace your vision, and it could also bring periods of nostalgia with its aspect to Neptune.

The Full Moon in Taurus occurs at the highest point in your chart on Wednesday. Once more, you could go within and analyze all you have accomplished over the last year. If you have anything outstanding, you have plenty of time to get to where you want to be — you just need to be patient with yourself.

When the Moon is in Gemini on Friday, brainstorm new ideas. With Mars now in Sagittarius, you could be inspired to begin a new project, but make sure to focus on the drafting phase instead of jumping into anything new because Mercury is stationing retrograde on the 9th.

The Moon will be in Cancer at the end of the week. Focus on cooking yourself a good meal or simply relaxing at home over the weekend.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Virgo, this is a period of growth and learning more about yourself with both the Aries Moon and the Full Moon in Taurus showing you how prosperous you’ve been, even with the challenges the eclipse season may have brought a few weeks ago.

On Friday, the comforting Moon in Gemini improves your communication. You will feel more aligned with your friends during this Scorpio season, which lasts until November 22.

Mars enters Sagittarius this week, bringing new life into your home sector. Work on preserving balance and harmony, since Mars can sometimes bring some discord. However, you also have Venus in Scorpio giving you support and patience, and making your words a lot sweeter.

When the Moon is in Cancer over the weekend, you start seeing the powerful effects of this Scorpio Venus transit as it brings positive changes to your relationship dynamics.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, the Aries Moon is bringing some sparks to your daily life at the start of the week. The Full Moon in Taurus on the 5th could be a period that requires a lot of concentration, since this Venusian transit will show you a lot about the power you hold.

Mars enters the sign of Sagittarius this week, making this a period where connecting with your siblings or cousins may feel challenging since you may be more concerned with winning arguments instead of working well with those around you. Learn to listen more and focus on compassion at this time.

On Friday, the insightful Gemini Moon energy helps you take pride in the things you’re learning at this time. You may even feel the urge to share these ideas with others.

Closing the week is the Moon in Cancer, showing you how to be a better leader and conjure some potent ideas that could help bring more structure to your financial sector.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the motivating Aries Moon energy at the start of the week is just what you need to stay on track, work more efficiently, and not shy away from leadership roles.

On Wednesday, the Taurus Full Moon will illuminate your relationship sector, showing you the elements needed to strengthen your relationships moving forward.

When the Moon enters the sign of Gemini on Friday, it gives you insights into how to be more vulnerable with the people around you. If you’re in a relationship, you can see your communication improving, especially now that Venus, the planet of love, is in your sign.

The overall energy this week will be on partnerships and evolving them. At the end of the week, Mercury stations retrograde on the 9th and the Moon will be in the sign of Cancer. Both of these transits are here to slow you down and be more observant of the people around you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the fire energy this week empowers you and gets you ready to focus on making your dreams a reality. The Moon in Aries starts things off, bringing creative inspiration, and Mars in your sign will add determination. Expect to evolve your artistic style over the next several weeks. If you continue to put in the work, you'll get the praise and recognition you deserve.

The Full Moon in Taurus allows you to work well with colleagues or classmates midweek. If there have been any conflicts, you are able to reach an agreement and move on. Reconciliations could become easier with Venus now in Scorpio. When the Moon is in Gemini on Friday, you'll surprise yourself with how caring and understanding you are with others.

Mercury stations retrograde in your sign at the end of the week. Don't rush anything and take breaks when needed, because Mars in your sign could bring more responsibilities that can easily lead to overworking.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the Cardinal energy at the start of the week anchors you and shows you the importance of protecting your boundaries and not letting others try to control you. Speaking your mind could be easier at this time, but you will need to focus on diplomacy.

The Full Moon in Taurus brings love and romance to your attention midweek. Utilize a journal to write out your emotions in order to navigate them more easily.

Starting on Thursday, Venus in Scorpio adds more compassion, love, and self-care to your life for the next several weeks. Make sure you're prioritizing your well-being.

When the Moon is in the sign of Cancer on Sunday, it will energize your relationship sector, making this a valuable period for you to spend with a romantic partner. If your priorities are on friendships, this is your time to meet new people.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, your friendships are on your mind as Monday's Moon in Aries shows you a lot about the people who have supported you over the last year.

On the 5th, the Full Moon in Taurus will ground you as you think about the changes that have happened in your home over the last six months. Prepare to feel enthusiastic and curious to learn more about your family history.

On the 6th, the Gemini Moon and Venus in Scorpio illuminate important sectors of your chart. Get ready to level up in your career since you now have the tools needed to excel and advance with Venus in this part of your chart.

Mercury stations retrograde on the 9th, a reminder not to rush through things for the next several weeks since Mercury demands our attention.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, taking action will be the theme early in the week as you get your plans in order.

On Wednesday, the Taurus Moon continues to strengthen you and shows you that anything is possible as long as you plan accordingly and don’t lose sight of your dreams. The Full Moon is here to get you prepared for the next phase, and your ideas begin to flourish. You will receive a creative boost with Venus entering Scorpio this week.

When the Moon is in Gemini on Friday, spending time with family and friends could be medicinal for you. Take time to communicate with those around you so that there aren't any misunderstandings, especially since Mercury will station retrograde this week.

At the close of the week, the Moon will be in the sign of Cancer, boosting your confidence and optimism.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.