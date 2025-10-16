These 4 Zodiac Signs Aren’t Easily Fooled, Even If They Pretend That They Are

There are some zodiac signs that aren't easily fooled, even if they pretend that they are. Though they're often perceived as quiet or, in some cases, completely naïve, they're actually often the first to catch onto things and read between the lines.

Whether it's tension or passive-aggressive comments, these zodiac signs can see past the smoke and see others for who they truly are. With unnerving ease, they're able to spot liars, though they may pretend they're oblivious, knowing that gives them the upper hand. So if you think you're able to fool any of these four zodiac signs, you might want to think again.

1. Virgo

Virgos aren't easily fooled. Because if there's one thing Virgo is going to notice, it's every single thing. From the subtle shade people throw to the quick side eye they give their bestie, Virgo's observational skills are on point.

"So, even if you think you got one over on them and they let it slide, it's not that," astrologer Amira Soofi explained in a video.

If a Virgo lets you think you've fooled them, it's either that they didn't care enough to call you out or they're simply positioning themselves in a way that when they do decide to say something, it's polished and to the point. As Soofi said, "Their get back is less sloppy than other signs. It's more calculated."

2. Scorpio

Scorpios are quick to pick up on energy and aren't easily fooled, even if they pretend that they are. Known as a modern-day lie detector, they can easily read someone to filth all without putting in too much effort.

However, that's not all, as Scorpio's manipulation skills are so good, "They can manipulate everyone for a living and get paid for it," Soofi said. This is probably why most people should not test a Scorpio. While they may appear calm and collected on the outside, they have the mental stamina and calculated patience to flip everything upside down when they feel the time is right.

3. Libra

Libras aren't easily fooled, though their demeanor often makes it easy to think that they are. According to Soofi, Libra's people-pleasing tendencies can unintentionally manipulate those around them. Without even realizing it, they might say or do something that instantly steers people in a different direction.

Often, people can't help but find it charming, Soofi said, but Libra's only pretending they don't know what's going on around them. If "You think that because they're sweet and soft on the outside that they're not capable," Soofi asked, think again. While Libra might be sweet, they're always ten steps ahead.

4. Cancer

Cancers may appear easily fooled, but that's only because they're pretending they are. According to Amira, "They are the definition of 'first their sour, then they're sweet.'" Cancers are highly emotionally intelligent and incredibly intuitive, but are also so in their head that they sometimes have issues with letting others know how they really feel.

"And it's not like a game, like how Scorpio will kind of try to trick you and mess you up," said Soofi. No. Instead, it comes from a place of pretending that everything is okay, but you best believe Cancer is aware of your intentions and will keep that memory inside.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.