Another Mercury retrograde begins on November 9, 2025, and is sure to bring its typical chaos. But according to a professional astrologer named Aura Vibin, your future self will thank you for doing these specific things beforehand to protect the progress you've made in your life.

As astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a video, "this retrograde is going to be very surprising," and may force you to reevaluate important decisions. During the Mercury retrograde shadow period from October 21 to November 9, Grim noted that while "you can totally make decisions freely as always," it's a good time to get things in order now to avoid having to make any serious decisions once Mercury officially turns retrograde.

Advertisement

So if you truly want to get ahead of the curve, now is the time to do so. Here's what you need to get done while Mercury is still direct, according to an astrologer.

Your future self will thank you for doing these 4 things before Mercury retrograde begins on November 9, 2025:

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

1. Wrap up any loose ends

Your future self will thank you for wrapping up any loose ends before Mercury retrograde begins. Whether it’s an incomplete project or contracts that you’ve been sitting on, now is the time to wrap them all up.

It might feel intimidating at first, but letting go of what’s old to embrace something new is the best way to make the most of this approaching retrograde. So, “confirm travel plans, appointments, logistics,” recommended Aura. By getting everything in order, this Mercury retrograde will be a much smoother ride.

2. Organize and declutter

Another thing your future self will thank you for doing before Mercury retrograde starts on November 9 is organizing and decluttering. From sifting through emails to organizing your phone screen, now is the time to take care of all those tiny tasks you haven’t quite gotten to yet.

Advertisement

Sure, it might not be the most fun thing to do. However, by cleaning up your environment, you’ll set yourself up for a more manageable Mercury retrograde because anything you leave hanging will be magnified during Mercury retrograde, Aura said.

3. Have open and honest discussions

Your future self will thank you for having open and honest discussions before Mercury retrograde begins on November 9. According to Grim, with this Mercury retrograde occurring in two of the most brutally honest zodiac signs, Scorpio and Sagittarius, and aligning with Mars, the planet of aggression, things may get more "argumentative and startling" once it begins.

Nobody wants to have uncomfortable conversations. However, bringing any lingering tensions into this retrograde phase may be even worse. From recurring drama to depleting mental health, “If you’re not being real with yourself and with other people, you’re going to have a hard time with this transit," Aura said.

Advertisement

Luckily, these conversations might come more easily than you'd expect. As Aura explained, “As Mercury begins its backwards dance first through the sign of Sagittarius, you can expect honest conversations, blunt realizations, and belief systems completely revamped.” So, if you want to get ahead of the curve, you might want to start by figuring out what to say.

4. Don’t be quick to react

Before Mercury retrograde begins on November 9, your future self will thank you for not being so quick to react. Take time to reflect more, Aura suggested, which will come in handy once Mercury turns direct again at the end of November.

From making wiser decisions to learning important lessons, how well you adjust during this period will determine how well you can weather the astrological storms for the rest of 2025.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.