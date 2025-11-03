How The Incredibly Powerful Supermoon On November 5 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The incredibly powerful Supermoon on November 5, 2025, affects each zodiac sign this week, bringing wonder and beauty to our lives. Under the Taurus Moon, which is the biggest and brightest of the year, we will experience renewed optimism and confidence.

As we get ready for Mercury retrograde, which begins on November 9, the Moon is showing us how to get things in order and be more compassionate, understanding, and considerate with others. Taurus is ruled by Venus, so we will also be inspired to do Venusian-related activities that indulge the senses with a beloved partner or a friend.

Advertisement

This Supermoon awakens our ambition and offers us a fresh perspective in the professional sector. By the end of the week, we will be much closer to achieving our goals.

Aries

Design: YourTango

The potent astrological energy this week will show you the effort that you need to put into your relationships moving forward. You tapped into this message during Libra season, and this Full Supermoon will echo it once again. You are learning why it’s important to be a good partner and friend, Aries.

Advertisement

The Moon in this position will bring about a strong emotional response relating to your past. During this lunar transit, you will be able to confidently move forward without being held back by old memories. You cannot change the past, and after this week, you'll no longer feel the need to ruminate over it.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week will highlight the changes that you need to make when it comes to the relationships in your life, Taurus. If you’ve been pouring too much of your energy into others, the Taurus Moon will show you that you need to take a step back and protect your boundaries.

With the Full Moon happening in your sign, you’re learning a lot about the power of balance. This is an excellent lesson that will also impact your career. You’re learning how to be a better colleague so that fewer conflicts occur within your work environment.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Taurus Supermoon is here to teach you a lot about the relationships you currently have, Gemini. During this lunation, you will begin to analyze the people that you have in your life. You may discover that you need to break away from relationships that are no longer fulfilling.

This is an introspective period, which will allow you to develop a better relationship with yourself, too. You will be more cognizant of your needs at this time. Because this is a planning phase, it will benefit you in the long run, especially if you implement better structures to manage your time and tasks.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is quite an intense transit that shines a light on your accomplishments and the hard work you’ve done over the last six months, Cancer. The Moon in this position will bring to your attention your networking skills and how you’ve improved with Jupiter now in your sign.

This week, your leadership skills will be tested, and you may need to work on the relationships you have with your colleagues. Make sure to listen to others and set a good example. Don’t be too critical and focus on guiding them. With Luna in a Venusian sign, you will already be more charming and accessible to those around you.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is an inspiring time to work towards your goals or focus on planting new seeds once Mercury is direct. If your priority right now is your career, the Supermoon will serve as a guiding light, providing you with new skills. Mercury in a fellow fire sign will also give you a powerful edge.

This lunar transit will also help you shift your mindset and bring a focus on optimism. After all, as we get closer to Sagittarius season, it will be essential to have hope and faith in ourselves and our ability to thrive.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Full Moon in Taurus will expand your horizons, dear Virgo. This is a good time to focus on mastering your current skills. Although it might be tempting to embark on a new learning journey, it would be better to dabble now and immerse yourself fully once Mercury is direct in the next several weeks.

The Moon will also bring your attention to the places you want to visit, but be mindful of delays since Mercury will station retrograde on November 9. You may have the opportunity to bring the adventure home through reading or writing as you expand on your hobbies.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Because the Moon is in a fellow Venus sign, this is a period of growth for you, Libra. If you’re in a relationship, Scorpio season will have you discussing your joint finances with your partner. Evolving your communication will be an essential part of this transit, as it will help you to understand the people around you better and even strengthen your bonds with them.

The Full Moon in Taurus wants you to grow from the experiences that hold you back as you begin to strengthen your armor. Saturn in Aries started the process for your evolution, and now you’re ready to put what you learned into action. This lunar transit is here so you can take on your role as a warrior.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This lunar transit will have you developing more compassion, dear Scorpio. The Taurus Moon will help you be more patient and mindful of your actions when it comes to your interactions with others.

Love will also be part of this energy, bringing more harmony to your relationship sector. Venus will enter your sign after the Full Moon, which will boost the bonds you have with others.

If you’re in a relationship, the Supermoon might inspire you to work together with your partner on a home project or focus on other activities that bring you closer together. This is a period of building and creating with a romantic partner. If you’re single, you may spend more time with a good friend.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The Taurus Supermoon will show you a lot about taking care of yourself and protecting your energy and boundaries. If you’ve been giving too much of your time to others, then the focus will be on you during this lunar phase. You will need to balance your time wisely and listen to your body if you’ve felt overworked or drained.

The Full Moon will also inspire you to explore your imaginative side, Sagittarius. Perhaps you will be inspired to work on an existing draft and expand on old ideas. This transit can help you perfect your skills, which will help you in the long run if you decide to pour your heart into a new project.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Elements of romance will be part of this Full Moon in Taurus transit, making it a lovely time to show your partner that you love and care about them. For those who are dating, this is a magnetic period that will help you to meet like-minded individuals. Of course, wait until after the retrograde to start a new relationship.

Advertisement

For those in creative fields, this is an excellent time to reconnect with old ideas and allow them to flourish. Consider revising an old project and editing the finishing touches before submitting. Under this Supermoon, you will feel empowered with your self-expression, especially if you’ve experienced creative blockages as of late.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During this transit, you will become a leader, Aquarius, and it all begins at home. Under the Full Supermoon in Taurus, you will take the lead at home and discover how to be a guiding light for others. You may have deeper conversations with family members linked to the past, leading to a better understanding of your history and roots.

The energy now is preparing you for the gifts you will receive in your professional sector when Venus enters Scorpio on November 6. The Full Moon will also show you the people who support and care about you in a new light, as you will receive unconditional love from them at this time.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Supermoon will be in Taurus, Pisces, and it will show you how to speak your mind, take pride in your work, and not limit yourself. This lunar transit will make you feel more confident in your abilities.

Embrace the lovely energy at this time and break free from any limiting mindsets you have. Do not listen to your inner critic, and instead focus on taking the lead and trusting your process. The Moon shows you that you are here to win, as long as you become your greatest cheerleader.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.