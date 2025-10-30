The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Your Zodiac Sign From November 3 - 9, 2025

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from November 3 to 9, 2025, is here. This intense week begins with Mars moving into Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 4. Mars in Sagittarius seeks new opportunities, meaning, and transformation through growth. Let the energy of Mars move you toward new beginnings, knowing that when Venus shifts into Scorpio on Thursday, November 6, you will be spurred to embrace your deepest desires for life.

Although the energy in the week ahead is beneficial, you must ground yourself and remember that you have time to manifest your dreams. There is no rush. Slow down and allow the universe to reveal your next steps to you as the Full Supermoon in Taurus rises on Wednesday, November 5. Taurus is a harmonious, luxurious, and abundant zodiac sign that can help embody what you hope to attract. With it being a supermoon, and the brightest that will occur this year, your ability to attract what you desire will be magnified. This is a profound moment for breakthroughs, especially as retrograde Uranus returns to Taurus on Friday, November 7.

While opportunities and divine guidance will increase over the coming days, be sure to practice slowing down as Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius on Sunday, November 9. Remember, you don’t have to rush through this period, but instead hold space for the divine plan for your life to fully materialize.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, November 6

Allow yourself to move forward, beautiful Aries. You are entering a period of luck and abundance in your life, but you need to make sure that you allow yourself to move forward. This means being open to changing facets of your life that you previously hadn’t anticipated.

Don't dig in your heels as Venus shifts into Scorpio on Thursday, November 6. Both financial matters and new beginnings are heavily encouraged right now, as Venus in Scorpio allows you to go with the flow rather than fight against it. This is crucial to seize all of the opportunities that will be coming in.

You may also have to shift your perspective, Aries. Try to trust that the plan of the divine will always be better than your own, so that you can finally move forward and leave the doubts of the past behind for good.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Friday, November 7

Make the most of every moment, Taurus. Uranus first moved into your sign in 2018 and brought about a significant period of personal growth and discovery. Who you are now is not who you were back then, and your entire life is reflective of that.

While you began to settle into your new normal throughout the summer months when Uranus moved ahead into Gemini, it will return to Taurus as part of its retrograde on Friday, November 7. This is not a time to fear, as it won’t feel like it did back in 2018. Instead of disrupting plans and beliefs, it will help bring this new phase of your life to fruition.

Recognize all that you’ve learned since the beginning of this period, and what you’re no longer willing to settle for. From Friday, November 7, to April 26, 2026, you will finally see all your efforts pay off. Your new life is starting to materialize, Taurus.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, November 5

Don’t ignore the divine nudges from the universe, Gemini. On Wednesday, November 5, the Full Supermoon in Taurus will rise. This lunar cycle began on April 27, so it may be beneficial to reflect on what was going on in your life and within yourself during that period.

While Taurus governs themes of intuition and divine signs, it is also an earth sign that represents abundance and wealth. You must listen to yourself and your ideas, especially if they have to do with increasing your income or bettering yourself.

The earthiness of Taurus will help you ground this idea so that you can bring it to fruition. Don’t be surprised if suddenly you can no longer talk yourself out of what you are meant to do. Believe in yourself, and don’t waste time ignoring the divine nudges from the universe. It’s all guiding you toward a better life.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Thursday, November 6

Unlock the mysteries of your mind, Cancer. You may be known as an emotional water sign, yet that doesn’t paint the full picture of the complexities that make up who you are.

You may be kind, sensitive, and caring, but you’re also deep, mysterious, and creative. Be sure to hold space for these qualities that you may not always embrace, especially as Venus enters Scorpio on Thursday, November 6.

Venus in Scorpio will enhance your professional and romantic life, but only if you start embracing who you are. This is a time to focus on any projects that involve writing, romance, and endeavors that bring greater joy into your life. Venus brings luck to your life, but it will first require that you be your most authentic self and honor your truth.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Friday, November 7

The universe isn’t finished with you yet, Leo. The past year has been difficult, as it’s brought many changes to your life, and not all that you had hoped for. However, there is always a greater purpose for everything that happens, and you’re about to discover what that is.

On Friday, November 7, retrograde Uranus will return to Taurus, igniting an era of dream fruition and transformation in your career. You may have experienced a career upset in recent months. While this was a challenging time to move through, it doesn’t mean that this was the final outcome.

As aspects of your life have been removed, they’ve made space for new and better things. Now, as Uranus returns to Taurus through April 26, 2026, you will discover what you are meant to do. Prepare for a divine turnaround in your professional life and in how others see you. This is your comeback, Leo, and it is a deeply personal one.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Tuesday, November 4

Invest in your personal life, sweet Virgo. You’ve been trying to tackle so many things at once that it’s been difficult to feel like you’re making any progress. While you’ve had to learn the art of only focusing on one area of your life at a time, you’re about to experience a profound shift in your priorities.

Instead of worrying about work or money, you are guided to invest in your home life. This may simply involve the place that you call home, or those relationships that exist there. As Mars moves into Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 4, your focus must be on your personal life. Mars dictates where your energy flows, and throughout the next month, it will be directed toward where you live and with whom.

There is also an interesting Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius occurring from November 9 to November 18, so pay close attention to what arises during this time. Trust that the other areas of your life won’t suffer if you take some personal time and invest in the relationships that mean the most to you. This transit could also help with a move or purchase of a home.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, November 9

When you change your mind, you also change your life, dear Libra. Mercury will station retrograde in Sagittarius on Sunday, November 9. It will remain here through November 18 before backtracking into Scorpio and then entering Sagittarius on December 10.

You are entering a journey of discovery, yet it’s not a process you can rush. You have the full support of the universe and are being offered new and exciting opportunities. Yet, you may need to change your mind in order to take advantage of them.

Instead of trying to rush to a decision or clinging to an old plan or belief, use this time to reflect on what you want for yourself. Be willing to change your mind and watch how the pieces of your life finally begin to fall into place.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, November 6

Attract, don’t chase, sweet Scorpio. As Venus enters your zodiac sign on Thursday, November 6, your power of attraction will increase as you effortlessly draw in everything that is meant for you.

Venus in Scorpio represents a time when you will become more attractive and charismatic to others. You will move with confidence and abundance. This allows you to see the brighter side of life and believe that everything will turn out better than you had ever imagined.

A large part of this energetic chapter for you is taking the initiative over the changes that you want to occur in your life. When Venus moves into Scorpio, you will finally get the green light for transformation. Seize what is meant for you and refuse to chase what isn’t.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, November 5

Give yourself the space you need to feel your best, Sagittarius. A great deal of the current energy is fixed in Scorpio and Sagittarius. While this can be beneficial, it also involves you moving through a process of going inward. In other words, you need to slow down and take time for yourself.

During this period, you are meant to reassess your desires and dreams so that you can better decipher the voice of your inner self. To do that, you must give yourself the space to slow down. Be willing to cancel plans, stay in for the evening, and focus on how you can feel and become your best self, especially around the Full Supermoon in Taurus on Wednesday, November 5.

A Full Moon can zap your energy or bring about challenges in sleep, yet there is wisdom to be found on these sleepless nights. Consider staying in, tending to your physical needs, following up with a counselor, or booking a bodywork session. Slowing down now will give you the clarity you need in the future.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Friday, November 7

You get to decide what works for you, Capricorn. Uranus first entered Taurus in 2018, igniting a deep sense of transformation and growth. This may have brought about changes to your relationship status, home life, and family. While you didn’t always feel like you had control over everything, you were being guided to a better place.

These last few years felt like a constant struggle of getting your bearings and gaining a new sense of stability. Yet, as retrograde Uranus reenters Taurus on Friday, November 7, you will finally receive your blessings.

From now until April 2026, you are entering a period of fulfillment. You will finally reap the rewards of all the work you’ve been investing in your life since 2018. Remember what you’ve learned, especially that your life doesn’t have to look a particular way for you to feel successful.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Thursday, November 6

Be willing to change course, Aquarius. Venus will enter Scorpio on Thursday, November 6, igniting a period of transformation and financial rewards in your career. Scorpio rules all matters of your professional life, and with Venus present, it is the perfect time to apply for that better-paying job or ask for more money in your current role.

Not only does this period represent success and wealth, but it also improves your reputation. During this transit, which will last until November 30, you will be seen as highly competent and successful. This, in turn, will help to attract greater opportunities into your life.

Don’t be afraid to change course during this phase. If you have been thinking about a career change, then now is the time to harness the power of the stars and make your dreams a reality.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, November 4

Invest in yourself, dearest Pisces. You’ve been working and putting in effort, but nothing has truly landed in the way that you had hoped. You’ve felt directed to take chances in your career, to start new projects, or apply for exciting opportunities, and yet, you are still exactly where you were at the start of the year.

This isn’t because your intuition has been off or that you’ve done something wrong, but because there has been a sense of divine timing playing out in your life. Beginning on Tuesday, November 4, Mars will enter Sagittarius and bring a new sense of motivation to your career.

Pay close attention to what arises from November 9 to the 18 while Mercury is retrograde in Sagittarius. You may finally hear about a job that you applied for, even if it’s been a significant period of time since you did. Mars in Sagittarius motivates you in a way that you haven’t experienced for almost two years and helps you to invest in yourself and the life you are hoping to build.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.