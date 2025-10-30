Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of November 3 - 9, 2025

During the week of November 3 to 9, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. Luck isn’t just something that happens, but an energy that you can learn to work with. While it can take time to honestly believe that everything is happening for your greatest good, this shift in mindset can change your life.

Luck is defined by a series of positive and often unexpected experiences. Yet, if you can believe that you are always lucky and that everything is always working in your favor, these unexpected experiences become a part of your life. Be mindful of your mindset in the days ahead. Practice gratitude for what you hope to receive, speak as if it is already yours, and trust that everything is truly occurring in the way that it is destined to.

Mars will shift into Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 4, increasing your motivation and desire to seize new opportunities. During this time, don't cling to a particular outcome or plan, but surrender to where you are directed. This is a chance for you to practice divine trust and genuinely believe that your next big break is already on its way to you.

Through trust and openness, Venus in Scorpio will begin to deliver abundance to your life beginning on Thursday, November 6. Venus in Scorpio gives you what you most need, and is deeply connected to your energy and mindset. After all, you can’t ever fool the universe.

While the energies of Sagittarius and Scorpio bring about powerful and divine energy, the showstopper of the week is the Full Supermoon in Taurus on Wednesday, November 5. This is the second in a series of four Supermoons that will usher in the New Year in January 2026. However, this one is the biggest and brightest. You’re about to see the rewards for your work start to roll in. A Supermoon magnifies your ability to manifest and strengthens the energy around you, so focus only on the luck you want to call in, versus any fears that you may still hold.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

It’s up to you to take action, dear Aries. Mars will shift into Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 4, where it will remain through December 15. Mars dictates your focus and determination, and in Sagittarius, it invites you to expand your life, initiate new beginnings, and attract greater abundance. Mars waits for no one.

Mercury will also begin its retrograde in Sagittarius on November 9 and will remain there until November 17 before backtracking into Scorpio. This period represents the return to a previous idea, dream, or opportunity. You will then spend the rest of Mars’s phase in Sagittarius making magic happen in your own life.

Mars in Sagittarius helps you understand the bigger picture. This energy calls you to open your mind and entertain new possibilities. While there is great luck here, you will also need to take risks. Whether this involves new career possibilities, travel, or a personal project, you will need to take action and begin this process.

Be clear on the intentions you are setting, but also consider every possibility that crosses your path. While you are destined for abundance, you may discover it in the most unexpected places, so you must be willing to take a chance.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

There is so much to be grateful for, Virgo. The New Moon in Taurus rose on April 27, bringing luck, abundance, and new beginnings. Taurus is a fertile earth sign, and one that represents great riches, so this lunar cycle is crucial for your life path.

Since the New Moon in Taurus, you’ve been awakening to what is possible beyond the strict plans that you once made for yourself. You’ve let yourself be tempted by fate and have begun to trust your intuition to lead you toward what is meant for you. Before thinking about what comes next, take a moment and pay attention to all you have to be grateful for. This will be key in your next chapter.

The Full Supermoon in Taurus will peak on Wednesday, November 5, bringing a cycle to completion and divinely guiding you toward your next chapter. As this cycle reaches a point of fruition, you’ll start to see the rewards of your efforts and decisions. This will allow you to receive an unexpected offer or financial gift. You may suddenly realize that it’s time to choose yourself.

Taurus speaks to physical comfort, luxury, and stability, so practicing gratitude for what you’ve already manifested will help call in greater abundance. Ground yourself, say thank you to the universe, and marvel at how everything has been working out behind the scenes.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Love your life, dear Pisces. Venus will enter Scorpio on Thursday, November 6, and will remain there through November 30. This is a period of financial abundance, luck, and divine opportunities that will allow you to fall in love with your life.

You’ve been in a period of tremendous work and effort for the last few years. While necessary, this has made you forget that you don’t always need to work hard for what you deserve. There is something to be said for being in the right place at the right time. This is precisely the energy that Venus in Scorpio represents, as you are invited to believe in fate.

Venus in Scorpio brings luck and abundance, but you also must be honest about what you genuinely want and dream of. Scorpio is the alchemist, taking the hardest moments of life and turning them into your greatest triumph. Yet, this water sign also reveals your inner truth. This is not the time to talk yourself into anything or feel afraid of what you want to pursue. Only by embracing the truth and allowing the universe to guide your steps will you finally be able to create a life that you wholeheartedly love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.