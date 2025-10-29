3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success All Week From November 3 - 9, 2025

From November 3 - 9, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. When the economy feels like it’s shrinking or stagnant, it can become difficult to feel like you have any options. While you may not be able to dispute the actual numbers, you must be careful not to fall into the trap of a scarcity mindset.

If all you’re hearing or reading is about the dire financial status of so many, you can be unintentionally affected. This can lead you to look for and expect the worst, instead of seeing just how many opportunities surround you. Thankfully, the week of November 3 carries a great deal of divine energy, encouraging you to take notice and explore every available option.

This week, instead of focusing on the negative, look for how financial matters are working in your favor. This is an opportunity for a comeback, and your chance to take advantage of the opportunities to create greater wealth. Explore every option in the days ahead, put in the work, and refuse to live in a mindset of lack.

1. Scorpio

Be clear about your priorities and what you deserve, Scorpio. Once Mars progresses into Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 4, you will be driven to increase your financial standing.

Mars increases your motivation and provides direction, and in Sagittarius, it involves being open to exploring new ways to make money. Sagittarius is a zodiac sign that needs to turn over every stone, and often travels to try new things. Be sure to honor these themes in your own life during this time. Invest your energy in attaining a higher salary or monetizing an outside hobby. Pay attention to the signs and be willing to take a chance on an opportunity. Mars will remain in Sagittarius through December 15, so take advantage of this time.

Mercury retrograde will begin in Sagittarius on November 9 before retracing its steps into Scorpio on November 18. Because of this retrograde pattern, Mercury will re-enter Sagittarius on December 10. During these transits, be patient with the process and don’t expect instant results. Instead, be willing to stick with it until you’ve built the wealth that you desire.

2. Libra

Good things come to those who wait, Libra. While it’s felt like you’ve been waiting a long time for your efforts to pay off, they will begin to as Venus shifts into Scorpio on Thursday, November 6.

Venus is the planet of wealth and luck, and this is a time for you to feel truly abundant and start to receive unexpected financial gifts and bonuses. You've put in the work, and you deserve the payoff, even if it’s taken longer than expected to arrive. Venus will remain in Scorpio until November 30, making this an opportune time to attract greater wealth.

Venus benefits your bottom line but also can help you shift your energy and overturn any mindset involving lack. Be mindful of overspending, as the planet of wealth can also bring excess. As long as you remain aware, remember what you deserve, and focus on embodying an energy of abundance, this period will bring the rewards you’ve been waiting for.

3. Aries

Big dreams take time to bring to fruition, Aries. Uranus, the planet of shock and awe, first entered Taurus in 2018. Taurus rules your wealth and self-worth. Since that time, you’ve experienced aftershocks of change as it’s felt like matters have transformed rapidly. Rather than relying on others for financial stability, you’ve been guided to create it for yourself. While you may have experienced some divine endings during this phase, it has all been happening so you could build financial stability and freedom.

Although Uranus shifted into Gemini during the summer months, as part of its retrograde, it will be returning to Taurus on Friday, November 7. Uranus will continue on its retrograde journey in Taurus until February 3 before stationing direct and remaining in this earth sign until April 26, 2026. After this period, it won’t return to Taurus for another eight decades.

This is an essential time for building financial independence and stability. With this being the final round of Uranus in Taurus, expect to reap the rewards of your efforts since 2018. Continue to work with themes of stability and independence in the decisions that you make. Remain flexible so that you will be able to seize that life-changing opportunity when it arrives.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.