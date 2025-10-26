Deep Love Arrives For These 5 Zodiac Signs In November 2025

Deep love arrives for five zodiac signs in November 2025. November is a month that represents transformation. Instead of focusing on what is outside of you, you reflect on what is within. This is not a time to fear the change happening, but to embrace it. You shouldn't fear what you must go through to create a relationship that lasts forever.

A relationship is not meant to be stagnant, regardless of how long you are together. Instead, there must be a flow of growth, not just in how you relate to one another, but also that comes from your own never-ending quest to become your best self.

The weeks ahead carry a great deal of retrograde energy, with Mercury stationing retrograde in Sagittarius on Sunday, November 9, Uranus retrograde moving into Taurus on Friday, November 7, Jupiter beginning its retrograde in Cancer on Tuesday, November 11th, and both Saturn and asteroid Ceres stationing direct. This is not a month to let pass you by, or to expect that how you came into it is how you will leave.

This is your season of transformation within your romantic life, whether you’ve found the love of your life or are enjoying your singleness. Embrace the quiet moments for reflection, don’t let fear guide your decisions, and hold space for yourself as you lean into the beauty and power of transformation through love.

1. Gemini

Gemini, deep love arrives for your zodiac sign during the month of November 2025. Give yourself time to understand how to move forward best, Gemini. While trusting yourself and making up your mind can often be challenging, once you do, you also tend to rush forward. As an air sign, you despise stagnancy, but you also must be sure that you’re being mindful about what you’re choosing, and of course, what path it will lead you down.

Mars will move into Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 4, indicating the actions that you will want to take in your romantic life; however, with an upcoming Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius from Sunday, November 9, through Tuesday, November 18, it’s best to practice taking a divine pause. Doing this will allow you to take the direction you do choose, which is the one meant for you.

Sagittarius energy governs themes of dating, romance, and love. Yet, you also have a deep relationship with Sagittarius as it’s your opposing zodiac sign. If your partner has strong Sagittarius placements, then the connection you feel with them is quite profound; however, this energy is also one that you can use yourself.

While you need to trust yourself and not be afraid of exiting your comfort zone, Sagittarius can help you embrace a divine pause in your life while you peer into the greater meaning of events in your life. During this period, you are being called to reflect on the choices you want to make in your romantic life, but to hold off on any final decisions until after Tuesday, November 18. This will allow you to make beneficial use of this time and be open to where the universe is calling you.

2. Taurus

Take your time in establishing a new beginning, Taurus. So much of the energy of November 2025 is patience; however, for you, that will be crucial as the New Moon in Scorpio on Thursday, November 20, holds the promise of a beautiful new beginning in your romantic life. Yet, before you can reach that point, Venus will transition into Scorpio on Thursday, November 6, before Mercury retrograde enters Scorpio on Tuesday, November 18, and continues through Saturday, November 29.

Although the New Moon is at the end of Mercury’s retrograde in Scorpio, you must give yourself time to move through this phase without trying to rush anything, especially to create only a false sense of security.

Instead of trying to define a relationship or begging for promises from a partner, take some space to observe how they act. Venus in Scorpio on Thursday, November 6, will begin to heat matters of romance in your life as you are drawn together with someone new, or with Mercury retrograde occurring on November 18, an ex that you thought you had moved on from. You don’t like the in-between of dating, which represents the period when you’re enjoying yourself but have no idea where it is headed.

Because of this, you can often put pressure on your partner by defining your relationship, even if you haven’t taken the time you need to decide if a connection is proper for you. Observe your partner and try to be present. Ask yourself whether you would want this person as a close friend, and, of course, whether you trust them to keep showing up if you stop asking. This is a poignant period in your romantic life that will lead to a new beginning, but you must allow yourself to bear witness to the process before making any life-altering decisions.

3. Scorpio

Deep love arrives for you, Scorpio, in November 2025. The lesson will keep returning until you have finally learned it, Scorpio. Since 2018, when Uranus first shifted into Taurus, you have been in a state of transformation within your romantic life. The early years of Uranus in Taurus were about dismantling what wasn’t working, while the later phase asked you to focus on rebuilding what was in proper alignment with your soul. Uranus in Taurus provided some unexpected and shocking twists to your romantic life, but through it all, you were being asked to be authentic with yourself.

Taurus, as the ruler of your house of relationships, often means that the relationship you choose carries a certain comfort or stability that you are seeking. Whether this is financial, social, or another kind of support, you may tend to determine what makes logical sense rather than what your heart genuinely desires. Yet, Uranus in Taurus was about dismantling this belief system, learning karmic lessons, so that you could finally be in a position to choose the love that’s right for you.

While Uranus did shift into Gemini earlier this year, as part of its retrograde, it will reenter Taurus on Friday, November 7, before stationing direct in Taurus on February 3, 2026. This period of its retrograde will be crucial to the future of your romantic life, as it represents the last time to make essential changes and choices before Uranus finally shifts into Gemini on April 25, 2026.

Between November 7 and April 25, 2026, you have an opportunity to choose yourself and what is authentic, rather than upholding obligations or making choices purely for comfort. While it can be challenging to approach sensitive matters in your relationship, you are being urged to take advantage of this energy.

To help you through this process, Venus will be in Scorpio beginning Thursday, November 6, which will help you focus on the love you have for yourself and accepting what your truth is, even if that means it will bring changes to your romantic life. Choose the love that resonates with your heart and not just looks good on paper.

4. Capricorn

Take time to focus on the details in your relationship, Capricorn. Jupiter recently entered Cancer earlier this year, bringing intense focus to your romantic life. Cancer energy governs matters of dating, relationships, and romance, while Jupiter brings expansion, luck, and abundance. During this time, you are fortunate in love, but that doesn’t mean it comes without valuable lessons.

Jupiter will station retrograde in Cancer on Tuesday, November 11, through March 10, 2026. While Jupiter is retrograde, you are being urged to focus on the details, rather than the big picture of your relationship or romantic life. This encourages you to reflect on your personal values, beliefs, and future desires, which are essential to establishing a relationship that can last forever.

Jupiter in Cancer does bring luck and will even be responsible for you finally finding your forever love, but you must lean into the meaning of its retrograde to receive the full benefit. While Jupiter is retrograde, you are first being called to reflect on yourself. Consider how you’ve changed since your relationship started, or if single, how your perspective of love and relationships has evolved.

Once you understand how you have personally changed, you are urged to discuss your partner's values and what they see for their future. While this shouldn’t pose any risk of breakups or divorce, you do need to make sure you are both on the same page. Be honest about your needs and non-negotiables, such as your views on marriage and your financial management. You don’t need to fit yourself into a box to be loved, but you do need to be honest about what you genuinely need from someone in your life.

5. Virgo

Give yourself the space to understand the greater meaning of your romantic life, Virgo. Since 2023, Saturn has been moving through Pisces, the ruler of your house of relationships. Saturn in Pisces can bring significant benefits, such as commitment or marriage; however, it also may make you face your karmic lessons once and for all. Depending upon where you are on your own journey, the energy of Saturn can look different, so it’s essential to give yourself time to understand and reach any conclusions.

Like Saturn itself, Pisces has both a light and a shadow side when it comes to love. On the one hand, Pisces is the sign of unconditional love and romance; on the other, it can bring illusions and deception. This is partially why Saturn in Pisces may have felt like a confusing time, or potentially still does, as it returns to this water sign in September. You can’t find instant answers with Saturn in Pisces, yet, as it moves through its final phase in this water sign, you will finally be getting the answers you are seeking.

Saturn first returned to Pisces on September 1, as part of its retrograde. Yet, as it stations direct on Thursday, November 27, you will be able to move into a phase of deeper understanding and empowered action. Saturn will remain direct in Pisces from November 27 to February 13, giving you time to understand the events of the past year.

This period of Saturn returning to Pisces is about to finally make the changes you’ve been putting off because of fear or uncertainty. This doesn’t necessarily mean a break-up is in store, but you must be sure the relationship you choose actually fosters your personal growth and the life you want to live.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.