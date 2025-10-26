There’s A Major Energy Shift Affecting Each Zodiac Sign This Week, Starting On October 27, 2025

This week, from October 27 to November 2, 2025, there’s a major energy shift affecting each zodiac sign. At the start of the week, the Capricorn Moon teaches us how to be more responsible and plan accordingly. After the New Moon, this is a time for action, since we have the support of the Cardinal planets.

When the Moon shifts into Aquarius on October 28, we will feel more connected with our community. Then, on October 29, Mercury enters Sagittarius, making our communication a lot more joyful and playful. When the Moon moves into Pisces on the last day of the month, it will be time to relax and enjoy a good book or movie.

All of the transits this week bring new lessons. They don't stop us from getting the work done, but encourage us to believe in our dreams.

Aries

Diplomacy will be important this week, as the Capricorn Moon is testing what you learned from last week’s lunation, Aries. Take your time and think before you speak. Mercury is in its shadow phase, meaning if you say something abruptly now, you will have to work things through again in a month.

The Libra New Moon will teach you how to choose your battles. The focus this week will be on slow progress. If things feel overwhelming, take it easy since Mars and Mercury are showing you the value of patience during this time.

Taurus

This week, you will discover the potential you hold, Taurus, as the Capricorn Moon brings this to light. Your confidence levels will rise, and others will take notice. Don’t shy away from the spotlight and take the lead.

When the Moon is in Aquarius, you will learn from others. You may also take on more responsibilities, as Scorpio season shows you that being at the top will require more effort.

When the Moon is in Pisces, the Saturnian presence will feel quite powerful. Through this period, you will be shown what you need to review and revise before Saturn stations direct in November.

Gemini

Being in the spotlight will be part of this week’s transits, Gemini. The Capricorn and Aquarius energy will show you how to heal, find your power, and focus on the present. Meanwhile, the Pisces energy will make you more future-oriented, with Saturn showing you how to get to where you want.

Mercury's move into Sagittarius is a beautiful transit, bringing love, collaboration, and determination. Scorpio season is initiating your metamorphosis, but it’s also a reminder that you still have a long way to go. Don’t lose sight of your goals.

Cancer

Trusting in your abilities will help you achieve breakthroughs, Cancer. This week, when the Moon is in Pisces, you will need to open your heart. The Capricorn Moon transit will be a good time to work on fixing and strengthening your relationships. Try to be more present with the people you love.

Scorpio season is giving water signs an opportunity for growth. Through these experiences, you will learn that having solid friendships and romantic partners can be wonderful support, especially when you set your sights on the top.

Leo

Pursuing your passions allows you to set the foundation for your dreams, Leo. With the Moon in Capricorn, you will be encouraged to put in the work and be methodical and diligent over the next several weeks.

Mercury enters Sagittarius, making things more manageable and bringing opportunities to learn new things and meet new people. If you’re focused on the academic or professional sectors, the Moon in Aquarius teaches you how to work as a team. You are building your dreams one step at a time, and this week shows you how to put in the work.

Virgo

For you, Virgo, the focus of this week is working with others. While the Moon in Capricorn will show you how to have fun with friends, the Aquarius Moon will put the focus on supporting others. Being part of a community will feel comforting this week because you can help others and vice versa.

The Moon in Pisces will enhance your diplomatic skills. You will show others more kindness and be more patient, too. Scorpio season allows you to elevate your communication and be more compassionate with others.

Libra

A romantic story from the past will bring nostalgia this week, Libra. Scorpio season will teach you how to protect your boundaries and understand the partners you desire to attract moving forward.

The Moon in Aquarius will feel like a prelude to the Mercury retrograde transit. You may need to think about your past relationships, but only as part of your learning process. After the Saturn transit in Aries, you will continue evolving and learning. The Moon in Pisces teaches you how to protect your heart.

Scorpio

It's your season, Scorpio, and the energy this week will intensify as the Aquarius Moon creates a square with your sign. You will likely revisit stories from the past linked with family and friends. This will also be a time to reconnect with your creative side.

Towards the end of the week, planting new seeds is possible, with the Moon in Pisces showing you what you are passionate about. If you have wanted to write a book, draw a painting, knit, or begin a new hobby, this Pisces transit is your green light.

Sagittarius

Prioritize developing your talents this week, Sagittarius, with the Moon in Capricorn breathing new life into old projects. Mercury is now in your sign, connecting you with your muses.

The Moon in Aquarius will provide lessons and understanding. You may have encountered these themes when Saturn was in Aquarius, but Pluto wants you to focus on a new aspect. During this period of reflection, you can spark some wonderful ideas that help you birth new concepts.

Capricorn

This will be an enlightening week with the Moon in your sign starting things off, Capricorn. The focus will be on the relationships you have with others and how you are preserving them.

The Moon in your sign allows others to see your charisma and radiance. You also have Jupiter providing support. If you need to reconcile with others, the Pisces energy at the end of the week brings you new solutions and makes you worry less about your ego. This is a period in which being vulnerable with others feels easier.

Aquarius

Creating magic will be a part of this week’s transit, beginning with the Capricorn Moon, allowing you to connect with your imaginative side. This will also be a period centered on recharging, enabling you to make time for yourself, especially if you feel burnt out.

With the energy happening in your sign during the middle of the week, you will need to prioritize yourself or start learning to do so. You may see your routines improve with the help of others.

Pisces

This week, you will learn how to collaborate with others on a deeper level, Pisces. You are given more tools for advancement, enabling you to sharpen your skills. If you’re an artist, writer, musician, or are trying to perfect your skills in a certain field, you will have the discipline to start your new plan to excel over the next several weeks.

Throughout this Jupiter in Cancer transit, learning new things will seem very thrilling and exciting. When the Moon is in your sign, you will see the bigger picture and take action.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.