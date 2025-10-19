3 Zodiac Signs Find The Answer To Their Money Problems By November 5, 2025

With 69% of Americans admitting they feel financially insecure, most of us could use an answer to our money problems right about now. According to professional astrologer Carol Starr, three zodiac signs are a lot closer to finding that answer than they might feel like right now because Venus, the planet of money, is in its favorite sign from now until the beginning of November.

As Starr explained in a video, money problems will stop for these zodiac signs by November 5 — so long as they make an effort. She explained the root of the money problems these zodiac signs are currently experiencing and how they can pull themselves out of it. As hard as it may be, only by cutting these specific behaviors out will these three signs see the change they've been hoping for.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you're not used to having money problems, so you're ready to find the answer to what you're going through now. Sure, you might have a stumble in your finances from time to time, but you’re one of the few signs most would consider financially secure.

Advertisement

Yet, according to Starr, 2025 hasn’t been the easiest year for you. Whether it’s from stagnation in your career or bills simply piling up, the year has been hard financially, to say the least. But you'll find the answer to your money problems as soon as you stop being "complacent," Starr said, adding that it's time to "make some changes."

Whether that means cutting off those who aren’t serving your greater purpose or organizing your finances better, overcoming these money problems all starts with small changes that can make a big difference.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, you’re typically on top of your finances, and you’re one of the few signs that put financial stability above all else. However, this may be the exact reason why you're experiencing some money problems right now.

According to Starr, “You Capricorns are not spending enough and investing properly.” As the saying goes, you have to spend money to make money. Even if you don't want to invest in the stock market, you can still invest in yourself. Not only will this make you much happier, but it’ll also give you the jumpstart you need to get rich later on in life.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, according to Starr, the answer to your money problems is simple: stop overspending!. Now, Leo, you can admit you’ve been spending a bit recklessly. Without noticing, those Amazon boxes have been piling up as you blindly swipe your debit card without keeping as close an eye on your bank account as you probably should.

And while some retail therapy here and there isn't the worst for you, like anything in life, balance is key to maintaining harmony in your finances. So, be mindful of how you spend your money, Leo. While it’s tempting to go crazy, if you truly want to have your best money year yet, monitoring your spending habits is a must.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.