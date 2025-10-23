3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success From October 27 - November 2, 2025

All week, from October 27 to November 2, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. Financial security isn’t just based on your bank balance or investment portfolio, but in feeling like you are living within your means. When you feel like your finances are in a constant state of flux, it affects how you feel emotionally and can lead to greater anxiety.

As such, this week asks you to build both financial and emotional security. There is a significant energy between wealth and your emotional well-being in the days ahead. You may need to take greater responsibility in managing your finances and put more effort into preparing for the future. You may also feel inspired to seek a higher-paying job or a career with better benefits.

Rather than solely looking at numbers, it’s important to rein in any overzealous spending and focus on what you need to feel emotionally secure. This is what will allow you to truly feel abundant and confident with the plans that you’re making for the future.

1. Scorpio

There are opportunities all around you, dear Scorpio. On Wednesday, October 29, Mercury will shift into Sagittarius, igniting a time of profound financial offers and breakthroughs.

This energy will be responsible for initiating new ways to manage your finances and make more money. The presence of Sagittarius means a change is in store, either in terms of where you work or where you live. You must be open to shifting your life in a positive direction to take full advantage of the opportunities in the days ahead.

While Mercury in Sagittarius will bring in new possibilities for wealth, the Moon will be moving through Aquarius and Pisces in the days ahead. This impacts the sense of security you feel within your home, so you may also be making new decisions in this area of your life.

While Mercury in Sagittarius will benefit your bottom line, you want to make sure that you’re not overspending on your home or in personal relationships. This is the time to focus on what is best for yourself and the long-term security that you crave.

2. Libra

You have everything it takes to achieve financial success, Libra. On Sunday, November 2, Mars in Scorpio will align with the Pisces Moon, allowing you to make positive improvements in your overall security. Mars in Scorpio inspires you to take charge of your finances and go after what you desire. Yet, the Pisces Moon helps you understand the importance of emotional security and how that plays into financial matters.

You may want to consider a remote position that would cut down on commuting expenses and bring about a new form of investment. The idea is to realize and invest in what will bring both greater wealth and a deep sense of well-being.

Mars is the planet of action and calls you to step up to the plate. In Scorpio, it involves your finances or being paid accurately for your talent and skills. This is not a time to wait around and hope that everything improves, but to take matters into your own hands.

With the Moon in Pisces, you won’t just be making decisions from a financial standpoint. You will truly be able to consider what is best for yourself in the long run. Take your emotions into account when making any decisions and allow yourself to make strides toward true financial independence and security.

3. Gemini

You don’t have to work hard for what you deserve, Gemini. While the universe often asks that you rise up and invest effort into establishing financial abundance, that isn’t what this week is about for you. With Jupiter in Cancer, this is an energy that blesses your life no matter what you do.

While you have to stay open to opportunities and may need to update your resume, this isn’t the exhaustive work you’ve had to do in the past. This week, you are motivated to both create greater wealth and truly have a better quality of life.

On Tuesday, October 28, Mars in Scorpio will align with Jupiter in Cancer, prompting you to think about the big picture. While this plays into your emotional security, it also affects your overall quality of life.

Of course, you need a certain financial standing to have the life you desire, but your motivation is shifting. Your level of success is no longer measured by your salary, but by how you feel within the life you’ve created. Take everything into account when looking at your finances, because this is the energy that will truly help launch you into your era of abundance.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.