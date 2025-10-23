Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of October 27 - November 2, 2025

During the week of October 27 to November 2, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. There is a quiet rhythm to the universe. At times, it asks you to pause and observe, while at others, you are encouraged to take action, leave your comfort zone, and embrace new experiences. Regardless, there is always a great purpose in store for you.

To make the most of these times, you must trust the guidance of the universe and think positively. Don’t leave room for doubt or disappointment. Instead, smile as the universe brings you exactly what you’ve been hoping for, knowing it’s time for a new chapter to begin.

The week starts off with a dynamic alignment between Mars in Scorpio and Jupiter in Cancer on Tuesday, October 28. Both water signs represent the truth about what you need from your life, so embracing your emotions will be crucial in the days ahead. This isn’t about logically making the choice that you think is best, but listening to that ancient wisdom of the universe.

As the First Quarter Moon rises in Aquarius and Mercury glides into Sagittarius on Wednesday, October 29, this theme will continue. Your destiny is not separate from the desires of your heart but a part of it. Life will begin to manifest new opportunities in the days ahead, and you are guided to embrace what arrives, trusting it’s everything you’ve been working toward.

1. Aries

You are destined for greatness, beautiful Aries. Mercury will arrive in Sagittarius on Wednesday, October 29, bringing opportunities for luck, reflection, and growth.

Mercury will station retrograde in Sagittarius on November 9, before shifting into Scorpio on November 18. Because of Mercury’s retrograde journey, it will re-enter Sagittarius on December 11, where it will remain through the new year. This is a profound energy for you, as it will lead to new beginnings. Yet, you must trust the process and lean into what the universe is trying to reveal to you.

Mercury in Sagittarius often brings in new opportunities and offers related to your career, travel, and soul growth. With Mercury stationing retrograde in this zodiac sign, though, it means that you are called to slow down before making any decisions. This is a time to hold space for reflecting on past themes. This transit will help you gain the clarity you need to move forward and will also bring in greater abundance and luck. You just need to be willing to go at the pace of the universe instead of your own.

2. Gemini

Listen to your soul, dearest Gemini. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius will rise on Wednesday, October 29. This lunar phase represents the ability to take action on your intentions, and while in Aquarius, it suggests a new and unconventional approach.

You are entering a new and profound phase of your life. This is a time of greater success and forging a true emotional connection to the life that you are creating. Instead of focusing on outside validation for your choices, you will be asked to pay greater attention to your feelings and what is most important to you. This may mean making new choices or shifting your life path to one that will bring true fulfillment and abundance.

During this time, pause and reflect on what your soul is trying to guide you toward. Journal your feelings and observe what brings you the greatest joy and fulfillment in your life. Just because you crave success and wealth doesn’t mean that your personal needs don’t matter as much.

This phase will offer you a chance to establish greater balance in your life, as anything you choose and create will be connected to your soul. You are entering a time of greater purpose and direction. Your life is finally centered around what matters most.

3. Pisces

Focus on creating the life you want to live, dearest Pisces. On Tuesday, October 28, Mars in Scorpio will align with Jupiter in Cancer, igniting a desire to start creating the life you’ve dreamed of.

You are the dreamer of the zodiac, and because of this, you have an innate ability to create your reality through whatever you focus on. This ability to manifest through thoughts, affirmations, and positive thinking is part of your greatest gift. However, in the days ahead, it’s not just about making wishes, but also about rising up and taking action. Saturn in Pisces has been teaching you to invest in your dreams through determination, and now you will see how it all comes together.

This, too, is a time of intense manifestation. Use this time to reflect on all of your dreams and what Saturn has directed you to invest effort into since 2023. As Mars and Jupiter align together, you are directed to take action. This is your sign to apply for that new job, return to school, or look into making that international move. Your power doesn’t just rest in your ability to dream, but to take action, knowing the universe is behind you every step of the way.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.