4 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Deep Love Between Now & November 5, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract luck and deep love between now and November 5, 2025. According to an astrologer named May, after months of dealing with some challenges and setbacks, everything is about to change for the better because "Venus, the planet of love, beauty, romance, harmony, and money, enters her home sign of Libra."

Not only is Venus at its most powerful in Libra, but the planet of love in this sign will create an extremely rare air trine with Pluto and Aquarius and Uranus in Gemini, which May explained encourages us to "love differently, think more freely, and build relationships and art that feel more alive."

"This is about to get your money going up like crazy," the astrologer added, and through this, you'll unexpectedly find new connections and feel more inspired and creative. So, if you've been waiting for a breakthrough, the wait stops now. While it's been a long time coming, here are the astrological signs attracting luck and deep love over the next couple of weeks.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

With Venus in your sign, Libra, you're attracting luck and deep love between now and November 5, 2025. So, May said, “Get ready to make so much money this month. Get ready for your relationships to feel. Get ready to look good, feel good,” as you approach your greatest month yet. From changing your appearance to looking your absolute best even when you're not really trying, all eyes will be on you.

Because “Venus in your sign is creating a grand airtrine with Pluto and Uranus,” May explained, expect to have a very passionate love encounter. Whether it’s meeting them in person or online, this new energy will have you challenging your old types and getting you crushing on someone new.

If you’re already in a relationship and it’s been kind of rocky, expect things to be more harmonious as you have more balanced conversations and healing conversations.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, if you’ve been hoping for romance, get ready to meet the love of your life because you're attracting luck and deep love between now and November 5, 2025. From new connections to going viral on social media, expect your life to be flipped upside down over the next couple of weeks, but in a good way.

“If you’re already in a relationship, get ready for your relationship to take the next level, to deepen even more," May said.

For some, that might mean moving in together. For others, it may mean marriage. Either way, be prepared to fall deeper in love as you strengthen your bond or meet your match.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, if you’ve been looking for love, get ready to have the most romantic season yet. From passion to romance, expect to feel the intensity from now until at least November 5, because you're attracting luck and deep love the whole time.

It might sound far-fetched now, but soon you’ll start to feel your creativity burst as your artistic abilities come shining through. That being said, it’s important to be mindful, as Venus is making an opposition to Neptune, which may cause you to idealize someone instead of seeing them for who they really are.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you're attracting luck and deep love between now and November 5, 2025. According to May, Venus in Libra “is a breath of fresh air” for you. Starting now, you have an itch for intellectual and emotional conversations that lead to peace and harmony.

That being said, “if you’re single, this is one of the most powerful transits to pray or manifest your lifelong partner," because Venus will bless you and really bring those manifestations to life. So, never be afraid to connect to a higher power, as having that belief will make your manifestations ten times easier, said May.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.