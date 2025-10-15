These 3 Zodiac Signs Have Been Feeling Stuck, But Abundance Is About To Arrive

From changes in their career path to unexpected setbacks, these three zodiac signs have been feeling stuck lately. But according to astrologer Helena Hathor, abundance is about to arrive now that Venus, the planet of values, has entered its home sign Libra, where its energy is most powerful.

As Hathor explained in a video, Venus in Libra forms a Grand Air Trine, an energy that makes way for powerful breakthroughs. You may not notice the abundance entering your life right away since Venus spends almost a month in Libra. However, if you're willing to hang on and wait a bit longer, expect abundance like never before to head your way, "because your genius ideas are changing the trajectory of your lifestyle," Hathor said.

1. Libra

Libra, though you've been feeling stuck, abundance is about to arrive since having Venus in your sign "will break down the structure that used to hold you back,” Hathor said. Through radical creativity, you’ll have the passion necessary to turn whatever it is you touch into gold. And by opening your mind, you’ll slowly begin to broaden your horizons, leaving room for anything you put your energy into to flourish.

"Venus in your sign is gonna allow you to create the most beautiful artwork you’ve ever seen," Hathor said. "It’s going to enhance your love life, and it’s given great power because of the trine in Pluto.”

So, any existing partnerships will deepen in love, and if someone new comes in, expect to be completely enamored.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, if you've been feeling stuck, you'll be happy to hear that with Venus now in Libra, abundance is about to arrive. The timing couldn't be more perfect, because according to Hathor, “you are unstoppable and untouchable because Pluto stationing direct in your sign will cement your personality.” Starting now, expect to have a magnetic pull to your personality as you charm those around you with ease.

"This is a conscious expanding transit," Hathor added. "So, it means that you might have a bit of a spiritual awakening on this one, and you begin to realize who you are.”

Of course, since Venus, the planet of love, is involved, your love life is also going to be impacted. According to Hathor, there's a good chance for unexpected love to come into your life due to Uranus, the planet of upheaval, being in your fifth house of joy. So, expect plenty of abundance to head your way, Aquarius!

3. Gemini

Gemini, you've been feeling stuck in your love life, but everything is about to fall into place. According to Hathor, Venus in Libra "is attracting love partners" into your life, so you can look forward to "an unexpected, sudden person that comes in and whisks you away.”

However, if you’re not expecting or wanting much in the love department, this can also come in through a business partner. As Hathor said, “You are lined up for some big business opportunities, especially from October 13th to October 21st.”

As most of you can imagine, this will also radically change your financial situation as you see a huge flip by October 21. So, if you truly want to make the most, be sure to network and communicate. Publish whatever it is you have in your drafts because whatever it is you have in store can "reach the masses," Hathor said.

