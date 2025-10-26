What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know About November 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope is here for November 2025. The Sun will be the sign of Scorpio until November 22, when it enters Sagittarius. On November 5, we have a Full Moon in Taurus, and on November 20, there's a New Moon in Scorpio. Since this month brings quite a bit of Scorpio energy, we are focused on matters related to the eighth house of astrology: inheritance, wills, death, discovery of secrets, and some making new ones to hide. The best activities to focus on, then, are making sure your personal life is in order and that your trust circle remains tight. The collective tarot card for November is the reversed Hierophant card, which Taurus rules.

Design: YourTango

In November, it's time to let go of old ways of doing things. Update tradition and innovate to make what you used to do applicable to your life now. There is no right or wrong way to create new habits, but be open to improvement. Now, let's see what else is in store for the entire month, based on each astrological sign of the zodiac.

Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope for November 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

November 2025 tarot card for Aries: Nine of Wands

Aries, the month of November is about mindset. October may have taught you to be grace-filled in the face of challenges, and now you get to work on how you view the world. Use this time to read books on the topic. Surround yourself with positive people. Start a morning page ritual to clear your mind and open your creativity.

During the Full Moon, release false expectations about what value you need to have to please others. When the New Moon comes around on November 20, before Sagittarius season begins, embrace what brings you a sense of safety and security.

Consider a morning workout routine or attending a seminar in person or online to hear how you can take your career to a new level. This month, be aware of your strengths and weaknesses. Don't be afraid to ask for help or hire a mentor if it helps you improve how you think about success.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

November 2025 tarot card for Taurus: The Tower, reversed

Taurus, this month, you'll be shedding parts of yourself that no longer fit your life now. The Full Moon on November 5 will provide closure. Use this time to redefine your personal goals and expectations.

The entire month of November is dedicated to letting go of what you can't control and focusing on what you can. If you started a new project at some point over the last few months, you may feel like it should be further along than it is right now. Unmet expectations can lead to anxiety or frustration, and you might think about quitting your dream.

The Tower, reversed, reminds you to worry less and go with the flow. The timeframe you set for your goal or vision may need to be adjusted to a later date. During the New Moon in Scorpio on November 21, don't consider something you did in the past a failure until more time has passed. This is the season to start over again; patience builds character.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

November 2025 tarot card for Gemini: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, this month you'll experience health changes that allow you to create a new routine rooted in your daily life. You will start the month by letting go of a situation that belongs in the past. You will discover information that was formally concealed and have a clearer picture of who your friends are and who isn't.

November is a month of fiscal and emotional responsibility. You may feel the pressures of work mount in November. As others invest in you, the expectation of you adding more value to what you do heightens.

You may feel unsure of what this looks like to others. Rather than remain silent or fear failure, ask questions, request feedback, and be open and transparent about your concerns, with a sincere desire to continue growing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

November 2025 tarot card for Cancer: Strength

Cancer, this month, you may end one friendship but discover a new passion for life in either a hobby or an individual. The November 5 Full Moon in Taurus ushers out one social circle to make room for a new one. The New Moon on November 20, will bring you an opportunity for travel. Open your mind to the ideas that present themselves to you this time of year.

In November, you reveal your inner courage, grit, and fortitude toward the world and yourself. It's often said you never realize how strong you truly are until you need to be, and that may be what you experience this month. Whatever you've built for yourself in 2025, this is the month to be careful not to backtrack and fall into old behavior patterns.

If you encounter obstacles or challenges, know that you will and can overcome them by sticking around to the end. You will have to dig into your spirit to find the determination you need to combat hardships, but this tarot card promises you will find your inner power and help you to see things through.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

November 2025 tarot card for Leo: The Emperor, reversed

Leo, you're about to experience some changes in your career. A responsibility may be removed from your plate around the week of November 5. This may bring you more time, but not necessarily a reduction in money.

The New Moon in Scorpio on November 20 will bring a change to your home life. You may be making a new home or discussing the future with a romantic interest.

It's time to kick back and relax during November. You'll want to enjoy all the great things that have happened this year. You start to slow down. Make time and plan your travel. Think about the future. Enjoy the festivities and make a few memories.

The Emperor reversed can signify a desire for peace and harmony after working so hard. If you have family tension, you may opt to spend your holiday weekend with friends instead. Make plans early so everyone is on the same page and knows what to expect.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

November 2025 tarot card for Virgo: The World, reversed

Virgo, this month you will let go of some sort of thinking that's held you back around the Full Moon on November 5. If you're completing an educational program or some type of training, you'll feel confident to pursue your next goal with the knowledge you've gathered. The New Moon on November 20 will bring you a contract or some agreement that works out nicely for you. However, be sure to read the fine print and have the details evaluated by an attorney so you don't miss something you need to know.

November is a month when you learn to be patient. Some rewards from your hard work and effort will be delayed in November. You may hear that your anticipated payment doesn't come in until December. There might be a response or promise you hope to have fulfilled in November, but the situation did not work out as planned due to various circumstances.

Having a plan b is important to avoid time loss in November. If you have travel plans and need a pet sitter, line up two people you can trust to ensure minimal disruptions. Ask for time off early, including time you'll need in 2026. Be flexible. Write down what you need and work from a detailed plan and checklist to stay on track.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

November 2025 tarot card for Libra: Queen of Cups

Libra, this month, the Full Moon in Taurus on November 5 will help you to discover a hidden secret. You might feel closer to the person who reveals what they are thinking to you. The New Moon in Scorpio will boost your personal value. You may come into property or get a raise at your job.

November is about sharing love by giving back to your community, your friendships, and to people you see suffering from their inability to embrace love because of past hurt and heartache.

Your relationship transformation may be apparent to the people in your life, so they will be curious to know what you have done so far. You don't have to share all your life secrets, but if you're asked what's changed or why you're so happy, be honest.

Advocate for mental health counseling for families or children. Consider sharing your belief in true love and the work required to improve it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

November 2025 tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Cups

Scorpio, the month of November brings some insight to your love life and your personal life. On November 5, you may cut ties with a relationship that's held you back; this could be romantic or it may involve business.

Then on November 21, during the New Moon in your sign, it's time to take all the lessons you've learned during this birthday month and use them to improve the rest of the year.

November is about being picky and making wise choices. Be careful where you spend or invest money. You will want to research whatever things you plan to do. You may be tempted to go on a hunch or trust your gut, but don't. Research and project all potential outcomes when investing in business ventures or deciding on a future change.

If doing deep research is not your strongest professional skill, consider hiring or enlisting the help of someone who can do it for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

November 2025 tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, this month, you will give up a pesky habit that has hurt your health. Use the first week to schedule doctor appointments and explore what you need to improve your health and wellness matters. It's time for you to level up especially since the Sun will be entering your sign on November 22, starting off your solar return for one year.

Around November 20, the New Moon in Scorpio helps you to revive a relationship that felt slightly dead to you. You may see things in a new light and decide it's time to try to resolve problems that are still not fixed.

November is about improved financial stability and feeling confident about your future. Money will start to flow in, and with money, you'll be able to create more free time.

If you can afford to do so, this is the month to begin hiring people to do tasks you don't need to do anymore. You may hire a housekeeper to clean your place once a week. If you have small errands to outsource to a virtual assistant or another family member for pay, this is the time to do it.

The luxury lifestyle you desire is within reach. Things start to run smoothly. You'll have more free time and feel more optimistic. With financial freedom comes additional responsibilities, so rework your budget to include things like retirement, saving for emergencies, and investing in your business with new equipment or time-saving tools

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

November 2025 tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, this is the time of year where you gain friendships and potentially let go of a passion project or hobby that doesn't align with your future goals.

The Full Moon in Taurus will bring closure to a chapter in your life that impacted how you spend your free time. If you have something that you do this month that seems less enjoyable, consider letting it go and focusing on the future.

The New Moon in Scorpio on November 20 brings you an opportunity to meet new people — plan to network. Make business cards and update your social media to reflect your professional ambitions.

November, you address any problems that have remained unaddressed earlier in the year. You assume responsibility for things you hoped to accomplish before the year ended but fell short.

The King of Cups is reversed, which implies a lack of emotional control. Your feelings can 'spill out' in ways you dislike. You may need to work on communication with others. In some instances, people may mirror your reactions.

Everyone may seem to be acting intensely, but the focus should be on yourself and your reaction. This is a good month to pursue a mentor or work through therapy problems. If you have a journal, write down your thoughts to help you process them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

November 2025 tarot card for Aquarius: The Empress, reversed

Aquarius, this is the month where you let go of any unmet expectations, especially as it relates to your family of origin and what you think they ought to do out of duty.

The New Moon in Scorpio allows you to channel your energy positively into your work. You may discover an area of your career that could be potentially good for you, and it's time for you to pursue it.

You learn to balance self-love with service. Early this year, the test was learning how to make new friends, relieve yourself of the pressure to please others, and find your voice. Now, it's time to set your priorities.

Do you have anything you've been neglecting? Do you take good care of yourself? Even though you have learned how important it is to care for your needs, it's very easy not to.

In November, schedule time for relaxation, grooming, doctor's visits, and other activities that help you stay in your best shape. You may be so busy with the holidays that you forget to pamper yourself. The better you feel, the more you can give of your time with a happy and willing spirit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

November 2025 tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Cups

PIsces, the month of November can be very romantic for you. With the Full Moon in Taurus, it's time to clear away old text messages or photos you don't want to see about exes or people who no longer need to be in your life in any form.

The New Moon in Scorpio opens the door to travel and higher learning. Do you want to go back to school? Is your passport ready? Make sure you have the little things you need to head out of town on short notice.

Also, wow, Pisces. Look how far you've come. The Knight of Cups is you enjoying this new life you've created for yourself. You feel incredibly resourceful now. You're wearing your new role and owning it like a boss.

People start to see you in this new light. The naysayers silence themselves. You're the go-to person on many levels. You are in your new job, business, relationship, or whatever you desired at the start of the year. This is a great time for celebration. Reward yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.