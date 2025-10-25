The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In November 2025

The luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign is here for November 2025. November begins with a return of ambition to make the last few months of 2025 memorable. Although the days are getting shorter, you are called to focus on what is most important to you — leaning into self-reflection and lessons that retrograde planets provide.

While soon you will be entering your preparation period for what is to come, at this moment, it’s about learning how to make the most of where you are. The weeks ahead are filled with a great deal of retrograde energy, yet that doesn’t mean you’re meant to return to your past. Instead, this is about leaning into self-reflection so you can bring greater awareness to your divine purpose, recognizing that you have been and still are guided by the universe with every step you take.

November will be marked by a Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius and Scorpio from Sunday, November 9, to Saturday, November 29, and Jupiter is also stationing retrograde in Cancer on Tuesday, November 11. There is a quiet pause to the weeks ahead, especially as Uranus retrograde moves into Taurus on Friday, November 7, and Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Thursday, November 27.

During this time, you shouldn’t be afraid to take action, but you must first be sure you are listening to your inner self. There is an emerging theme of stripping away what isn’t part of who you authentically are, so that you can understand what it means to walk the path that is intended for you.

Give yourself time to understand and lean into the lessons. Although Mars will be in Sagittarius beginning on Tuesday, November 4, there is no reason to rush. Instead, seek to find meaning, and trust that as you do the steps you are meant to take will reveal themselves in the most divine ways.

Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Tuesday, November 4

Do whatever it takes, dear Aries, to get your luck. On Tuesday, November 4, Mars moves into Sagittarius, igniting a focus on how to manifest the life you’ve been dreaming of. Sagittarius brings themes connected to abundance, luck, travel, and new beginnings. With Mars in this powerful fire sign, you are being urged to take action, rather than sit and wait for an opportunity to come to you.

During this period, there will be a Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius from November 9 to November 18, yet this energy will actually benefit you. There is a previous path or opportunity in your life that has been on your mind, and in the weeks ahead, not only will it return as an option, but you will finally be in a position to take it. Just be sure you are working on your confidence skills and are ready to take charge of your destiny.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Saturday, November 15

Allow yourself to do what is best for you, Taurus. November begins a new spiritual path in your life as Vesta shifts into Capricorn on Saturday, November 15. While you will be looking to find yourself, you will also be called to reflect on your purpose in this lifetime. In Capricorn, you may consider booking a retreat or participating in an international volunteer trip.

The choices you make may come from a need to change your life, but they also help you understand what genuinely fuels your soul. During this time, focus on the plans that you’re making and checking in with your emotional self.

You should feel deeply connected to any choice that you make, which means if it’s not a resounding yes, then it should be a no. Do what is best for you and begin a journey that will change your life.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Thursday, November 27

Patience does always pay off, dearest Gemini. Saturn, the planet of dedication and divine timing, first entered Pisces in 2023. Since that time, you’ve invested a great deal of energy into your career and professional life. This wasn’t solely about achieving success, but also about feeling like you were participating in meaningful work.

The idea of finding your purpose or starting your own business may have played a significant role during this period. Although Saturn moved into Aries last Spring, it recentered Pisces in September. Now, as Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Thursday, November 27 where it will remain until February 13, 2026, it’s essential to dedicate yourself to your career.

With this phase being Saturn’s last in Pisces, you should start to see your efforts paying off finally, so remain focused. Whatever you have been pouring into your career the last few years is finally going to bring the rewards that you’ve been seeking, so don’t give up now.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Friday, November 21

Choose what aligns with your values, sweet Cancer. As the zodiac sign that represents the feminine, mother and themes of home, it’s no surprise that you are a natural caretaker. Often, with this trait, you find yourself in professional roles where you care for others in some way; however, it can also be challenging to receive the acknowledgment and success you desire. Yet as Ceres stations direct in Aries on Friday, November 21, the winds of fate will change.

Ceres direct in Aries will bring about a positive shift in how you are seen in the work that you do. This can bring recognition, accolades or even fame. With Ceres in Aries, it’s not just that you will be praised for your efforts, but that you will feel taken care of through an increase in your finances and professional goals.

This is an incredible time in your career as it confirms that you can achieve the success you desire, simply by doing what already comes naturally to you.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Friday, November 7

Don’t ever try to fit yourself into a box ever again, dear Leo. The last year felt challenging. Not only were you going through opportunities for personal growth, but that was also affecting your career. In some cases, this growth took you away from specific careers, even if that hadn’t been your previous plan. While it is difficult to encounter an unexpected termination, you have been urged to trust the process and believe that it is all happening for a higher purpose.

Once Uranus retrograde shifts into Taurus on Friday, November 7, you will begin to understand what that higher purpose is. Uranus retrograde will return to Taurus before stationing direct on February 3, 2026, and then shifting permanently into Gemini on April 25, 2026. From November 7 to April 25, you are entering a powerful phase of your career.

This is the time to embrace a new role, a return to school, or to start your own business. With this being Uranus’s last phase in Taurus, you will also see your previous intentions manifested as you are encouraged to begin a brand-new journey in your professional life.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Wednesday, November 5

Engage all of your senses and connect with your soul, Virgo. The weeks ahead have a highly spiritually charged energy, as you will crave a deeper connection to the source and the guidance it offers. Taurus energy rules your house of spirituality as well as luck, abundance, and the ability to craft the life you dream of. This will be heightened with the Full Moon in Taurus on Wednesday, November 5, as you feel called to imagine what your best life would actually look like.

There will be a release of practicality and rigidity with this lunation that will allow you to surrender to the divine plan for your life fully. Your dreams will be intense during this period as you are called to focus on connecting with the sacred energy in your life.

Consider a Moon Ritual for setting intentions, as well as attending a sound bath or other spiritually connected experience. Instead of just continuing to do what you must, allow yourself to pause, reconnect with your soul, and tap into the divine wisdom available to you.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Tuesday, November 11

Take time to reassess your goals, dear Libra. Beginning on Tuesday, November 11 to March 10, 2026, Jupiter will be retrograde in Cancer. Cancer energy governs your house of career and professional aspirations. Although Jupiter sets the stage for you to have a breakout year in your career, you do want to make sure that you are on the path that will truly lead to your success.

Jupiter rules themes of luck, abundance, and expansion, so you must reassess the risks that you have allowed yourself to take. This also falls under the guise of opportunities or new paths. With Jupiter in Cancer, this year isn’t solely about success, but about you expanding into new beginnings through the work that you do.

If nothing has changed in your career yet, this is your sign to stop and reflect. Be sure to honor this time of expansion and not hold yourself back from the greatness you are destined for.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Thursday, November 20

You never need to rush toward a new beginning, Scorpio. While it can be exciting to know or intuitively feel that a new beginning is on the horizon, it’s also important to never feel like you must rush the process. When you can believe that everything is truly happening for your greatest good, you can also slow down and understand the purpose in the process.

You have an opportunity for an incredibly personal new beginning with the New Moon in Scorpio on Thursday, November 20; however, you must give yourself time to see the process of Mercury retrograde in Scorpio from November 18 to November 29. Mercury will be retrograde in your zodiac sign of Scorpio, helping you to understand what you need and what is most important to you.

This is what your new beginning should be based on. It’s not always about forging ahead, but in having the courage to return to the truth of who you always have been.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Sunday, November 30

Be the leading role in your own life, Sagittarius. You have a dynamic personality, yet you have been through a great deal in recent years. This has made you take on a supporting role in your own life; luckily, during November, that will all change.

While Sagittarius Season begins on November 21, you will also experience Mars in Sagittarius starting November 4 and Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius from November 9 to November 18. This is an incredible amount of energy that is centered in your sense of self, your beliefs, values, and who you want to be. It’s this energy that will teach you what it means to once again step into the leading role of your own life.

While you will need to reflect on what has occurred in the past and temper any impulsive decisions, the real magic arrives once Venus shifts into Sagittarius on Sunday, November 30. This will help you love yourself through the process and step into your own power. Venus in Sagittarius will serve as a magnet attracting everything you desire effortlessly into your life, and just in time for your solar return.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Saturday, November 29

Make a wish, sweet Capricorn. Making wishes isn’t something you often do, as you value hard work and dedication. Yet, you are also moving into a softer and slower chapter where you don’t actually want to work as hard as you previously have. You are moving into a quieter era focused on enjoying what you’ve created rather than continually chasing another goal, so it’s essential to hold that truth dear in November.

On Saturday, November 29, Mercury will station direct in Scorpio, in your house of wishes, helping you to understand that what you most need right now isn’t a to-do list, but the simple belief that whatever you hope for can come true. You deserve a life of ease, Capricorn, which doesn’t continually leave you exhausted or feeling like you’re not enough.

While Mercury will only be retrograde in Scorpio for a short time from November 18 to November 29, use this time to reflect on what you would wish if you knew it would come true. This will help you start believing in the softer life you dream of, so you can make a wish for what you genuinely want.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Thursday, November 6

Take charge of your professional aspirations, Aquarius. Beginning on Thursday, November 6, through November 30, Venus will be in Scorpio, igniting a transformative period within your career. Venus brings themes of wealth, luck and abundance to your job and professional life as it shifts into Scorpio. With Scorpio as the ruler for this area of your life, you must feel like your work aligns with your personal growth.

Because of this, you can always be on the search for the perfect career, yet there is meaning within the madness of switching roles and jobs frequently. This energy is meant to help you understand your purpose so you can choose what resonates most deeply with your soul.

While Venus in Scorpio may bring a positive change to your career or current position, it also serves to increase your salary and professional recognition. This is a time of rewards, Aquarius, which allows you to understand your path is different from others for a reason.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Friday, November 21

You are entering a season of upgrades, dear Pisces. The universe asks that you be patient while you’re exploring the path of your soul. Although not always easy, it does serve to bring you precisely what is meant for you within divine timing. You’ve been waiting for some time for word or confirmation on your next step. This may appear to be purely professional, but it does affect your overall life path, including where you will live.

The month of November carries a great deal of Sagittarius and Scorpio energy; these zodiac signs represent your career, but also fame, fortune, travel, and your connection with spirit. Within the next few weeks, you will be moving through a series of fated events that will elevate your career and open a new path in your life.

This will peak on Friday, November 21, as Sagittarius Season begins alongside Mercury retrograde in Scorpio. Practice patience and surrender to the divine plan for your life, as it won’t be the same after this month.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.