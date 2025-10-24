Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For October 25, 2025

Saturday's tarot horoscope is here with a message for each zodiac sign on October 25, 2025. The Moon will be in Sagittarius while the Sun is in Scorpio, so you will need to be confident enough to speak your truth, yet patient enough to know the right time to do so.

There's going to be a lot of disclosure happening during this Scorpio season, which lasts until November 21, 2025. In fact, with a stellium between Mars, Mercury and Lilith this week, some of the reasons behind what gets told may relate to anger or even a touch of pettiness. What area of your personal life do you need to pay special attention to this weekend? Let's explore what today's tarot horoscope says for each astrological sign.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Saturday, October 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: King of Wands, reversed

Aries, your daily tarot card on Saturday, the King of Wands, reversed, warns against low confidence when you are met with adversity or information you've not processed yet.

You will need to safeguard your words on Saturday because you may say something out of fear or some other negative emotion that misrepresents you in a way you will regret.

The Moon in Sagittarius will highlight your thought processes and how much you learned (and have a need to learn) about the world; yet, there are a few blind spots you may miss.

Stay in touch with your emotions. Dive into what you think and feel, and evaluate your heart before speaking.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Chariot

Taurus, The Chariot is about perseverance and determination. You may want to give up on something at some point on Saturday, but don't let being tired get the best of you.

As a Taurus, you have the strength, grit and determination to see things through. You can try to have control over the areas of your life that challenge you, but don't set high expectations for that. It may not happen as planned.

The best place to start controlling what you feel needs fixing is within your mind. Perspective will go a long way today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Hanged Man, reversed

Gemini, your message from the tarot today is to remain flexible and open-minded. You know how to keep your attitude ready for new things, and you're unafraid of change.

Yet, there will be a part of you that wants to put your life on hold. You may feel the need to wait for something to happen before taking action. Hesitancy is part of the conflict you'll need to overcome, and that battle is internal.

Clarity often arrives after you take action. Take one small step, and the rest will unfold naturally.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Hermit

Cancer, you aren't the type of person who likes to put your entire life on display. You prefer to keep things private and discreet. You want to be private and decide carefully who to let into your life. You know that relationships come with a spiritual component, and that is why you are so selective about who you allow in your corner.

The Hermit, therefore, has a message for you, Cancer, and that is to look within. Go beyond how you feel when you are deciding who you can trust and why.

Listen to your higher power, which speaks clearly through your inner voice and intuition. You will know what you need to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Knight of Swords

Leo, who is more ambitious than you? Some might say Scorpio or Capricorn, but what they don't realize is how hard it is to overcome the things you need to do to shine as brightly as the Sun!

The message from your tarot card of the day, the Knight of Swords, is to hasten the pace. Focus your energy and be hyper vigilant when it comes to your focus.

Yes, success takes a long time, but you know it's inevitable with persistence. The message for today is the same as it always is: don't give up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Swords, reversed

Virgo, you aren't limited by anything unless you allow yourself to feel that way. You are in an excellent position where your life begins to head in a new direction.

The message from today's tarot, the Ten of Swords, reversed, is to check your motive. You can say that you're open-minded, yet still believe that you're stuck.

You're not a victim, though. Even if you feel that way now, reframe your feelings so that they help you rise above the negative energy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Pentacles

Libra, you are a home-oriented person who doesn't think twice about investing your energy into family or the people in your life who feel like kin.

Today's message is to continue focusing your energy on your home and what it takes to invest in your future. The stability you create now will be the foundation you build upon later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Swords

Scorpio, today's tarot card, the Nine of Swords, represents worry, and it can also symbolize anxious thoughts. What has kept you up at night? How does it relate to your past or your future?

The Moon in Sagittarius invites you to invest in yourself and boost your personal value on Saturday. That means letting go of whatever weighs you down.

What is it that you're harboring in your heart? You must ask yourself a few tough questions about life and your personal beliefs, but some of those may stem from unresolved anger and pain.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, you're a determined zodiac sign, and you have an incredible drive for excellence. Starting today, the Moon is in your sign. Over the next few days, you will feel more in tune with your emotional energy.

Your tarot card, the Four of Cups, reversed, teaches you to have a new outlook and to see that the world is filled with possibilities. You are now ready to explore your mind and heart in a way you haven't before.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Star

What area of your life needs to be healed, Capricorn? You have an incredible work ethic, but you give yourself mentally and physically to a job all of the time.

Therefore, you need to embark on your own healing journey. You have the Star tarot card for your daily reading, which is about inner peace and spiritual awakening. It's time to invest energy into the less intellectual aspect of your being.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Strength

Aquarius, you are very courageous and strong intellectually, and you like the idea of challenging yourself physically when it comes to your health.

This is the perfect time to establish a new routine or wellness practice. Push yourself beyond your comfort zone. Your body is a powerful machine, so build it up and use it wisely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Cups, reversed

PIsces, a lot is happening in your life, and you may feel overwhelmed at times. And when that happens, you think about the past, and sometimes you may even glamorize it.

You might feel like the past is so much better than the present. It might not be. The Six of Cups, reversed, warns you against exaggerating the glamour of history.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.