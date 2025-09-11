The Universe Is Testing You Over The Next 6 Months To See If You’ve Learned These 5 Specific Lessons

Saturn retrograde has re-entered Pisces, which is the universe's way of testing you to see if you've learned the specific lessons the planet of discipline in this sign has been trying to teach over the last few years. Since Saturn first entered Pisces in 2023, we've been learning important lessons regarding how we approach mental health, our dreams and visions for the future, and our level of empathy and compassion towards others.

According to astrologer Haley Comet, "if you have not learned these five lessons since this transit began in March 2023, the next six months, the last push of Saturn in Pisces, may test you until you learn the lesson."

1. Giving has its limits

The universe is testing you over the next six months to see if you learned that givers must have limits, because takers have none. Pisces is a zodiac sign that often struggles with boundaries, usually giving more than they receive in return and playing the martyr. Wanting the best for everyone, they give and give until there's nothing left.

However, since Saturn represents "finite restrictions and bounds," Comet explained, its time in empathetic Pisces is meant to teach you that "your kindness must have limits, or else you will watch yourself turn into the villain."

Since 48% of Americans self-identify as people pleasers, according to a survey from YouGov, this is a lesson most of us are still learning.

2. You can't be all things to all people

It's natural to want to show up and be the best version of ourselves for others. However, the more we stretch ourselves, the more likely we are to burn out. This is why the universe is testing you over the next six months to see if you've learned to shatter the illusion that you can be all things to all people.

According to Comet, "Sometimes we unknowingly play into others' projections and perceptions of us in the effort to people-please and not let anyone down." Yet in the process of doing this, we unknowingly become our worst enemy.

From feeling emotionally exhausted to letting your higher self wilt away, if you stretch yourself thin and refuse to put yourself first, then life might become more difficult in the next six months.

3. Your spirituality must be grounded

Pisces is the most spiritual sign of the zodiac, but it's also the least grounded. Saturn, however, represents structure, meaning one of the lessons we're learning is to make sure we back our dreams and visions with something practical and realistic. You can manifest all you want, but for the Law of Attraction to work, it's equally important to take practical actions towards your goals.

As Comet explained, "You can say you're all love and light, but Saturn in Pisces is asking you to live that, even when things get hard."

4. You shouldn't romanticize red flags

Red flags aren't just about the people you date. From bad habits to guilt-tripping yourself, we can often be our own worst enemies. This is why Comet said, "Do not gaslight yourself into believing that the poison that you are drinking is actually a delightful beverage."

Sure, the red flags might feel comfortable and good, but just because it's comfortable doesn't mean it's healthy. So, while it's great to see the best in everything and everyone, be wary. Comet explained, "Saturn in Pisces is making you get real."

5. Your energy is the most valuable currency

Finally, the universe is testing you over the next six months to see if you learned that your energy is the most valuable currency you have. It sounds cheesy, but every single person has a power within.

"You must safeguard it, you must protect it, you must be intentional with where you dispel it," Comet said.

Because focusing on the wrong things or wrong people won't just drain you, it'll set you back from manifesting the life of your dreams.

