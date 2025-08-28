This Zodiac Sign Has Had A Tough Year So Far, But They’re Very Lucky The Rest Of 2025

Shifting astrological energy affects everyone differently, and the way things have panned out so far in 2025, one specific zodiac sign has had a rough go of it. However, the tides are finally turning. According to astrologer Carol Starr, though this zodiac sign has had a tough year so far, they're very lucky for the rest of 2025.

That being said, it won't happen automatically. Despite how badly this sign wants life to work in their favor, they might need to practice a bit of patience — which just so happens to be their strong suit. As we get through the last quarter of the year, from finances to love, this sign can expect better fortune to come their way as they get everything they've ever wanted and more. That being said, who is this lucky sign and what can they expect?

Taurus has had a tough year so far, but they're very lucky the rest of 2025.

As Starr explained in a video, she's faced "a lot of unhappy remarks from Taurus people" so far this year. Taurus is pretty used to things going their way, especially after experiencing the incredible luck of their emerald year in 2023 followed by lucky planet Jupiter in their second house throughout 2024 bringing big money gains into their lives.

Design: YourTango

However, Jupiter recently changed signs, leaving Taurus's money house in June 2025. Since then, tensions have slowly been rising. Unexpected family drama? Check. Recent breakups and adult tantrums? Double check. As a professional astrologer named Helo predicted, between April and June, Taurus had to start dealing with some heavy energy that may have made it more appealing to self-isolate than spend time with the people who usually bring them joy.

Luckily, all of this is about to change for Taurus as their luck improves the rest of the year.

It might seem too good to be true right now, but according to Starr, "The last quarter of the year, all the things that were going wrong are now going to go right." With Venus transiting their seventh house of love, Taurus might be making wiser friends as well as going on vacation if they haven't already.

"You're definitely gonna be more social and more outgoing," Helo explained, adding that as the last quarter of the year rolls around, you'll start finding more inspiration in the people you meet.

On top of that, any drama that you had before with your social circle will come to an end as you rediscover your environment and what's most important to you. While it might be hard now, September and October are the two months to really put yourself out there. Helo added that any career blocks you experienced over the summer "will get resolved" in September.

As an added bonus, Helo explained that Taurus's love life is also improving over the next few weeks as "your relationships are definitely looking up" between October and December. From feeling more passionate to being more adventurous, Taurus can look forward to being very lucky the rest of the year despite a more difficult start to 2025.

