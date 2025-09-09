4 Zodiac Signs Feeling Unhinged Lately But About To Attract Some Serious Success

With some intense astrological energy throwing them off their game, four zodiac signs have been feeling unhinged lately. But the good news is it's not in vain. Because of this same energy, they're about to attract some serious success.

According to astrologer Amy Demure, these four zodiac signs are highly affected by this eclipse season, "and they're currently in the eclipse portal from now to the end of September," she explained in a video. Though these signs may be feeling "easily agitated," Demure said, "they have increased mental agility" that's paving the way for them to attract some serious success into their lives.

1. Pisces

Pisces, if you've been feeling unhinged lately, it's because of the powerful lunar eclipse energy taking place in your sign. While this may feel uncomfortable, Demure explained that you're about to attract some serious success, specifically when it comes to your relationships.

"Expect wild fated events to occur in your love life," Demure said in another video. "You may bond with someone that you're karmically entwined with, you may be exploring a past life connection."

Either way, this energy may seep into your friendships or business partnerships as you destroy negative karmic cycles and embrace more success.

2. Virgo

Virgo, with the September 21 solar eclipse in your sign, you're feeling a bit unhinged lately. According to Demure, "you will be destroying years' worth of negative, toxic karmic cycles that have been holding you back from the love that you desire."

Whether you're stuck in traumatic cycles or haven't had the best luck in love, all of this is going to change as you attract some serious success in September. As Demure explained, "Now that you've learned the karmic lessons, you're finally ready to move on from them so that you can embrace new love in the years to come."

However, if that's not really your thing, don't feel too disappointed. Huge opportunities are swinging your way like it's never before. From career opportunities to making more money, luck is on your side.

3. Gemini

Gemini, though you've been feeling rather unhinged lately, according to Demure, you're about to attract some serious success as "you are finally going to shed the obstacles and limitations that have been holding you back from the ultimate level of success in your career."

From putting yourself out there more to building your reputation, you are finally getting the flowers you deserve. This is great, as many of you have been left disappointed in the past. Yet after this eclipse season, some of the best opportunities for your career will come knocking at your door as career advancement will surely be yours, so long as you seek them out.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you've been going through it lately, and everything may have you feeling unhinged. According to Demure, "You are purging out years' worth of trauma and emotional baggage, which has been holding you back from the love, the success, and the happiness that you desire.

Even in the past year, many of you have gone through some of the most significant life experiences you've ever had. And while everything might feel hopeless now, keep on pushing. By learning those life lessons and leaving the baggage behind, expect more exciting life opportunities to come crashing into you starting now.

"This is a month in which you can finally begin to gain the recognition that you deserve for all of your hard work," Demure said. "Or, you can build something that will receive massive recognition."

