4 Zodiac Signs Are About To Receive Everything They’ve Been Asking The Universe For & More

Four zodiac signs are about to receive everything they've been asking the universe for (and more!) thanks to Venus entering Libra on September 18, 2025, pulling us from the stagnant force that comes with Saturn’s return to Pisces. Because Mercury in Libra will be ruled by Venus, adding elements of love to the mix, over the next few weeks, we'll develop a stronger connection with the work we do and take plenty of care in what we engage in.

Mercury in Libra can bring playful conversations once it connects with Uranus on September 19, but the trine Mercury will make to Pluto can add more opportunities for deeper transformations. Nevertheless, these will be an essential and dynamic few weeks that will serve as a prelude to Libra season. Between now and October 6, Mercury in Libra wants us to share our stories, fall in love, and focus on claiming everything we've been asking the universe for — of course, we need to first believe in what we can do in order to excel.

1. Aries

Aries, Mercury in Libra brings healing to your partnerships, helping you receive everything you've been asking the universe for in your relationships. You'll experience unfiltered and passionate communication with Mars briefly in the same sign for the first two days of the transit. Mercury in Libra helps your self-expression, which might translate into diving into more of your creative energy. or this could simply be a lesson in diplomacy.

If you are single, starting now, you’re going to be a better friend or a better business partner. Those in relationships will communicate more efficiently and effectively. There is no need to focus on winning arguments since Libra wants you to show your romantic side and let the soldier in you rest. Compromises during this time will be much more favorable since they can bring peace of mind.

Mercury is going to help you be more levelheaded and understand how to work with others, clearing up whatever conflicts Mars in this same sign may have brought. Learning to work well with others will be a major lesson of this transit. It can also help you open up to others and be more present, compassionate, and understanding. Mercury in Libra shows you the value in diplomacy so others can respect you.

2. Cancer

Cancer, Mercury in Libra brings an emphasis on family roots and new beginnings, but the Venusian energy can also bring to your attention why self-care is as essential as maintaining a connection to home.

Mercury in Libra allows you to explore your best ideas and connect with them, helping you receive everything you've been asking the universe for. From a creative standpoint, you will be more imaginative and can connect with your inspiration with ease during the next several weeks. If you’ve considered beautifying your abode, this is a good time for renovating since you will be consulting your inner interior designer for splendid ideas. The vibrant projects you take on and complete will help you feel a lot more pride in your abilities.

Mercury in Libra may feel celebratory and triumphant, pushing you to share your accomplishments with others. You may feel extra hospitable and be more inclined to host intimate dinner parties or gatherings with friends and family. Mercury in this position of your chart could mean that your family history might take precedence, and you could feel ready to research and learn more about your roots. The information you acquire at this time will transform you.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, renewed curiosity and appreciation for yourself lead to you receiving everything you've been asking the universe for as Mercury and Pluto connect early on, boosting your imagination and thinking process. Pluto's intensity is showing you how to tap your inner warrior, while Mercury is encouraging you to take command and lead the way during the next several weeks.

During this time, you'll see the types of people that you want to meet who will also transform you over the next several decades. An ongoing learning process from your past relationships will allow you to see how you currently view love. Mars will be in your sign for the first several days of the transit before entering Scorpio. If Mars caused chaos during its time in Libra from August 6 until now, Mercury in this sign can clean up your image and have others see you in a more positive light since your charm will shine through. Expect to feel more self-assured and vibrant, as Mercury adds a lot of calm after the Martian storm.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, networking will be part of this transit as Mercury puts you in the spotlight. Expect to meet dramatic, intelligent, and inspirational people who have the power to help you receive everything you've been asking the universe for and more. You will be learning a lot from them. They are showing you how to become a better leader and to believe in yourself.

While Mars was in this part of your chart starting on August 6, you were pushed to work harder and to leave your mark. However, now that Mercury is taking over, using your words will matter more and you could be more concerned with your public image. Learn to set an example and lead with confidence. If Mars in Libra caused conflict or friction within your relationships, especially those at work or school, you are now given the time to repair your image.

Mercury in this position helps you become the problem solver within your friend groups, the mentor in your career sector, and the trusted classmate in the academic sector. If you need more discipline to stick with positive habits, this will be the perfect time to upgrade your schedule. Mercury will show you how to be more disciplined and attentive in order to continue your success.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.