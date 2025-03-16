People Born On The 1, 10, 19, 23, Or 28 Of Any Month Have 5 Special Traits That Set Them Apart From Everyone Else

You have probably been told at some point in your life that everyone is special. Scoffing at the notion, most of us grow out of that notion and simply continue on with life. After all, nobody in this world is that unique, right?

However, according to numerologist Maria Letai, people born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, 23rd, or 28th of any month have five special traits that set them apart from everyone else. From positive traits like being a natural speaker to more negative traits such as being insecure, there are plenty of ways those born under these dates are special.

1. They're naturally goal-oriented

If you’re born on 1, 10, 19, 23, or 28, then congratulations — you’re naturally gifted at achieving your goals! Unlike most people, you know how to organize yourself and, as a result, are excellent at achieving your objectives.

From work-related goals to relationship goals, you’re successful in all your endeavors. Far from passive, people born under these dates know how to take the lead. And whether it’s your co-workers or your friends, if there’s one thing for certain, it’s this: Your ability to lead and achieve helps those around you also succeed.

2. They have excellent control over their speech

Have you ever listened to a speaker only to get dizzy from how many "um’s" or "uh’s" they uttered? Well, if you’re born on 1, 10, 19, 23, or 28, that's not you.

You’re known to be a very intelligent person. As a result, whenever you’re discussing a project or presenting an idea, everything you say comes out polished and cohesive. It's really no surprise considering how much confidence you have in what you’re saying.

And for those born on the 23rd, you’re especially gifted in communication! Letai explained, “Mercury also shapes your personality, giving you strong communication skills, a talent for sales and trade, sociability, and a restless nature.”

3. They always strive to be first

For better or for worse, people born on the dates 1, 10, 19, 23, or 28, strive to be first. Whether in academics or career, you feel called to always be on top. But unlike most people, you don’t play by the rules, and as a result, you actively resist authority and gamble your luck on the way to the top.

Thanks to your love for knowledge, no one questions your tendency to be at the top of any endeavor. Your resilience, optimistic nature, and need to improve push you to achieve naturally. With that being said, you don’t appreciate being pressured by others, and although you trust in your abilities, the undue stress can make you uncomfortable.

4. They're loyal and seek partnership

For those born on 1, 10, 19, 23, or 28, commitment and loyalty are a top priority in relationships. According to Letai, those specifically born on 28 are, "influenced both by the sun and Venus, although Venus has a stronger impact.”

Because of this, people born on the 28th have a life path tied to partnership. She continued, “You are loyal, seek lifelong commitment, and need an official marriage.” That being said, this blessing can quickly turn into a curse if you’re not fully developed in your Venus energy. So, before entering into a serious relationship, make sure your Venus energy is balanced to avoid challenges.

5. They're naturally optimistic

Anyone born on 1, 10, 19, 23, or 28 is effervescent in their joy. That natural optimism bleeds out of you and people are naturally drawn to your positive disposition. It's hard not to be optimistic when everything you touch basically turns to gold.

Successful, determined, loyal — if you're lucky enough to have one of these birthdates, who wouldn't want to be in your life?

Just keep in mind with all the positive and unique traits you exhibit, we're still human after all. According to Letai, “If your sun energy is underdeveloped, it can manifest negatively, leading to passivity, aimlessness, self-doubt, low self-esteem, and difficulty moving forward.” Don't take it to heart, however. The fact is, we're all susceptible to a little self-doubt now and again. Feel free to take a breather for a little reset and then jump back into life with that sunny disposition!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.