Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, October 17 — A Significant Change Is Required Today

On Friday, October 17, 2025, the Sun will be in peaceful and loving Libra, bringing new energy into each zodiac sign's love horoscope. A tense square forms between the Libra Sun and Jupiter in Cancer, and it could make you question yourself and your choices. While the Libra Sun is helping you to embrace working together and choosing peace within your relationship, Jupiter in Cancer holds the promise of emotional fulfillment.

A square between the Sun and Jupiter signifies that to achieve the long-lasting love you desire, you may need to embrace themes of partnership over independence. This means instead of acting like you’re single in a relationship, try to adopt a mentality of working together for the greater good. However, if you’re in a karmic relationship, then this energy will serve to remind you that no amount of people-pleasing or self-sacrifice will bring about the love you desire. Observe what arises and what feels challenging so that you don’t lose hope of finding your forever love. A change of action will be required, but do it with love.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 17, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Move forward with awareness, dearest Aries. Today’s square between the Libra Sun and Jupiter in Cancer affects two of the most romantically inclined areas of your life.

While the Libra Sun is in your house of relationships, Jupiter in Cancer is set to expand your home and personal life. You may need to reflect on how you are structuring your relationship, especially if you are hoping to move in together or get married.

Being partners doesn’t begin the moment you say I do, but in choosing to be considerate and supportive of your partner, regardless of how long you’ve been together.

Taurus

Try to see the situation from another perspective, Taurus. The Libra Sun helps you focus and take action on what you need. Whether this involves your physical well-being or making significant changes in your relationship, you are on a path of improvement.

However, there has been an obstacle to you truly feeling like your efforts are paying off. Jupiter in Cancer is calling you to step into your partner’s shoes and adopt an emotional perspective of the situation.

You may need to be more understanding of what your partner is going through while also attending to your own needs to make this relationship last.

Gemini

Don’t let yourself become distracted, dearest Gemini. With Jupiter in Cancer, your desire for the finer things in life has been enhanced. While this is also helping you understand what you deserve, it may also make you more susceptible to the affection of others.

Although you may be dedicated to your relationship, you must make sure financial matters aren’t distracting you from investing in your current connection.

Whether it’s someone new that’s on the scene, or your own quest for wealth, be sure that you’re working with your partner rather than against them.

Cancer

You can’t always keep the peace, sweet Cancer. You are the zodiac sign that represents home and family.

With Libra being the zodiac sign that rules this area of your life, you do tend to focus on keeping the peace within your relationship and where you live.

However, with Jupiter in your zodiac sign of Cancer, you are in a period of extreme growth. Be sure that you’re not trying to keep everything the same right now, as you could end up sabotaging an era of abundance and love for yourself.

Leo

Be careful with your words today, Leo. Not every thought you have is actual, nor does it always need to be expressed to your partner.

In the best sense, the energy today can have you sharing the truth of your feelings and what you want. However, it can also have you emotionally dumping on your partner from being paranoid and triggered.

Jupiter wants to help you trust yourself; however, today, old wounds or patterns may resurface. Be sure that you’re working through your feelings and thoughts before you express them; otherwise, you could inadvertently hurt your relationship.

Virgo

You have to be willing to ask for help, dear Virgo. Cancer energy represents your romantic relationship, friends, and social circle. With Jupiter here, it is all about expanding and bringing luck to your life through the connections that surround you.

However, with the Sun in Libra, you have to be willing to change your approach and ask for help. Be sure to avoid trying to do everything on your own or making a big decision without consulting your partner. The idea is to work together with this energy, so that is where your focus should be.

Libra

Trust yourself to know what is best for you, sweet Libra. While Jupiter in Cancer is helping you to have a breakthrough year, the Libra Sun may bring about an inner challenge.

Whether you feel like you don’t deserve your current relationship or are experiencing a crisis of imposter syndrome, it’s essential to continue trusting yourself.

This energy will pass, but it is meant to help you understand what is most important so that you can continue to choose yourself today and every day in this new chapter of your life.

Scorpio

Give yourself time to understand, Scorpio. Cancer energy rules themes of luck, abundance, and new beginnings. With Jupiter in this water sign through the summer of 2026, you are working with an incredible energy in your life. However, the Libra Sun may be making matters challenging for you.

You can’t move forward with someone who isn’t meant to be in your life. The more challenges appear, it is the universe’s way of trying to remove what you’ve already outgrown. Be sure that you’re dragging someone along for your dream or trying to bring the past into your future.

Sagittarius

Be mindful of who you ask for advice, Sagittarius. A good rule is not to ask anyone’s advice if you wouldn’t want to be living the life that they are. While it can be challenging to make this discernment, it is a crucial one with the current energy.

You are being guided to transform the way you approach relationships, but if you continue to take the advice of those around you, you won’t be able to.

When it comes to love, only you know what resonates with your heart, so use this time to listen to your own wisdom and not the voices of those who have made different choices.

Capricorn

Only you can decide when enough is enough, Capricorn. You can continue to be on this track, where you are trying to prove yourself through the success that you create, or you can make a different choice.

While it’s understandable that your career is important to you, right now it’s hurting your life and relationship more than it’s helping.

Try to validate yourself and affirm that you’ve done enough, or that it’s safe to take time off from work. You are set to have a beautiful year in love and creating a life that brings joy, but you need to get your priorities straight first.

Aquarius

Focus on one thing at a time, Aquarius. You want it all, and while there is no harm in that, trying to focus on everything at once won’t bring the results that you’re hoping for. Try to focus more on what you want to manifest in your romantic life.

This helps increase your energy, which in turn will help you attract what you desire. While it can be challenging to choose what you actually want for yourself, you need to focus on one thing at a time; otherwise, you won’t actually manifest anything that you’re hoping for.

Pisces

You are the key to what you’ve been hoping for, dear Pisces. Instead of placing the power in your partner’s hands, or with others, you need to understand that you are the one you’ve been searching for.

Jupiter in Cancer will have you attracting your forever love through 2026, but you must realize that you don’t have to wait to have the life you’ve dreamed of. Face any change head-on.

Do what your heart calls you to do and be willing to create a life that you love on your own, as it’s this that will allow you to be in the right place at the divine time to meet the love of your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.