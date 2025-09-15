How The Incredibly Powerful New Moon On September 21 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The incredibly powerful New Moon on September 21, 2025, affects each zodiac sign this week. The New Moon is a partial solar eclipse in Virgo, ruled by Mercury in Libra. This very meaningful transit asks us to be more careful with our hearts, but also not to shy away from love. This week, we will have opportunities to make room for romance, but also to work diligently right before Libra season begins on September 23.

Advertisement

This week, the Moon will trine Uranus and Pluto, adding more transformation, bringing new friendships, and helping us to communicate on a deeper level. Superficial topics will not be part of this transit, so expect to pour your heart and soul into someone you trust. Overall, this transit is showing us that if we’ve blocked our emotions, they will eventually overflow and demand to be released.

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This lunation will be about abandoning the ego and learning how to effectively collaborate with others, Aries. You are learning how to listen and communicate with those around you, as the eclipse energy makes you more selfless with the people you love and work with.

When Saturn was briefly in your sign, you may have learned that maturity is needed when navigating relationships. That message will return once more this week. Releasing old habits and being more mature with your friendships can also be part of the transit. As you become more attentive to the needs of others, it could strengthen your friendships and work partnerships as well. The New Moon will continue a similar lesson from the current Saturn in Pisces transit that began a few years ago.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Virgo eclipse will help you identify the dynamics in your existing relationships, Taurus. This is a time for you to be honest with what you want in a relationship and see whether or not your partner has been reciprocating. You may also feel compelled to discuss any qualms and work things through, since Mercury is in Libra.

For those who are single, this is a time to focus on the qualities that you want in a partner moving forward. Reflect on your dating history and what you don’t want to repeat in your future relationships. Overall, this transit is showing you the elements needed in order to strengthen your relationships moving forward.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Under the Virgo New Moon, you may step up in the professional sector, Gemini. Saturn's influence will also be very impactful, allowing you to build within your career. If you’ve been lazy lately, Saturn encourages you to get back to work, while the Virgo Moon provides direction and structure.

These transits will also impact your relationships, both romantic and familial. If you have children, you may start to have a much deeper connection with them or help them uncover their talents. In your romantic relationships, the eclipse will be a period of transparency, as you release the past and allow yourself to move forward from past bonds that may still influence you.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a beautiful period for you, Cancer, but first, you will have to experience the emotional potency associated with this energy. Family and career will be important themes at this time, and you will need to learn how to balance them in your daily life. You must learn to effectively manage your time.

With Jupiter in your sign, making a friendly aspect to Saturn and the Moon, you will understand just how valuable solid relationships are. You are discovering how much your friends love and care about you, as the Moon helps you to feel more appreciated. The transit is going to make your heart feel especially full, as you welcome the blessings and joyful moments that your loved ones bring into your life over the next several months.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Overall, this week will have a brainstorming energy that will catapult your ideas, Leo. The Virgo Moon will help to refine those plans and be methodical as well as diligent with your existing projects. Don’t give up on the work that you’re doing, especially if you’re focused on your professional or academic projects.

On the flip side, if hobbies are your priority, you will see the evolution of the personal project that you’ve poured your time and energy into for many months or years. The New Moon in Virgo is about learning to be meticulous and working through errors. Believe in your goals and vision since you’re still learning, and there is a time for you to apply all that you’ve learned to further develop your masterpiece.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Having uncomfortable conversations will be a lot more manageable during the New Moon in your sign, Virgo. Honesty and transparency will be key themes as this energy serves as a positive reset. This is a period that prepares you to face the next chapter and helps you make practical plans to write your story over the next year.

The Solar eclipse in your sign will also bring healing to your financial sector, allowing you to develop a better relationship with your finances. If you’ve been splurging lately, you will begin to take your savings plan a lot more seriously over the next several months. The eclipse will shed new light on all aspects of your life, including your professional sector.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It may feel as though the world is slowing down for you during this eclipse, Libra. Nevertheless, utilize this period for deep introspective work. This is the perfect time for you to heal and discover what may be holding you back. The Moon will help you to recharge your batteries and prepare for the Sun’s entry in your sign next week. If you’re a content creator, writer, or artist, this transit can also help you uncover new ideas and get more serious about your hobbies or artistic endeavors.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Because your friendships will be impacted during this transit, Scorpio, this week is a good time to revisit those important people from the past with whom you may no longer be in contact. The lunation could be similar to a Mercury retrograde, allowing you to contact them, or they may contact you. It could be a period for reconciliation or working things through if you had a falling out with a good friend in the past. It's time to either clear things up and reunite or close that chapter in your life for good.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, a magnifying glass will be placed in your professional sector, Sagittarius. This is a period for building alliances, working well with others, and remaining diplomatic. The eclipse will bring changes for mutable signs, and this can be a period of deep evaluation as you consider the steps for your future.

Do not make any hasty decisions at this time, and instead, try and go with the flow. This is a time for patience, positive collaboration, and practical decision-making. Put the impulsive decisions on hold, and instead focus on the leader that you can be for others.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

This is an expansive period for you, Capricorn, as the eclipse allows you to connect with new ideas. The world around you may become a library of stories that you will be interested in uncovering. Mentors and teachers will surround you, and you will want to learn more from them. You are discovering your philosophy and thinking process over the next year, as the eclipse allows you to research, learn, and continue to grow. With this energy, you may also see yourself in a new light with increased confidence.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

For you, Aquarius, this lunation is about discovering the path you want to be on. The New Moon in Virgo is showing you that hard work takes time and patience. Nevertheless, this will be a period that prepares you for the next phase in your life.

This is a time to release old patterns that are blocking you, as well as face your past. There is a lot of transformative energy present, and with Pluto already in your sign, you are seeing why it is essential to learn from who you were to discover the power you have now. Connect with your armor and get ready to channel the soldier within.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

The start of the year brought to light a new or existing love story during the Venus transit in your sign, and now the eclipse is helping you uncover another layer, Pisces. Trusting your partners, protecting your boundaries, and adding some balance to your relationships will be essential during this eclipse cycle. You are understanding the value your heart has and the care it needs, which will allow you to officially break free from toxic partners moving forward.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.