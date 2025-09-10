September 2025 Is A Significant Turning Point For These 5 Zodiac Signs

September 2025 is a significant turning point for five zodiac signs who are deeply affected by the month's intense astrological energy. According to astrologer Matilda Zhuang, these astrological signs each experience a powerful glow-up during the month of September in different areas of their lives.

Sure, it won't happen overnight, but after spending what feels like months of going through an emotional rollercoaster, these zodiac signs will finally start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel by the end of the month. Whether that's luck in their career or their love lives, the tides are turning in their favor.

1. Aries

September 2025 is a significant turning point for you, Aries. According to Zhuang, you'll be shaping your routine plus the way you show up for yourself.

"As soon as you claim your authority over yourself," Zhuang said, you'll have the type of energy that will make people think twice before testing you.

However, this won't be easy, as this process includes taking the time to truly understand the power you hold. Yet if you can get a hold of that power and lean into your independence, expect September 2025 to be just the start of an unstoppable new era for you. Everything you've ever wanted will be reflected back to you as long as you change your mindset first.

2. Gemini

Gemini, September is a great month and a significant turning point for you. According to Zhuang, September is the month you really start seeing some progress in your career and improvements at home.

Whether you recently landed a job or you decided to move, there's a fresh start on your horizon, but Zhuang noted that you'll be tasked with learning how to find the right work-life balance.

"Leveling up for you means claiming authority in the career that actually brings you joy and gets you out of bed every morning," Zhuang explained, "and setting a solid foundation for yourself that you love."

3. Virgo

With two New Moons and a solar eclipse in your sign this month, September 2025 is a significant turning point for you, Virgo. So far this month, "you've been reinventing your energy, your aura, your presence, the way you show up in the world," Zhuang explained.

It hasn't been easy, but this is the time to majorly level up in your physical body. Whether that's through exercising or eating healthier, Zhuang urged you to do whatever it takes to get the glow up of your dreams. Not just physically, but mentally speaking as well. By the end of September 2025, you'll start seeing all of your hard work pay off.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it may feel like you've been going through it since the start of 2025, but September 2025 is a significant turning point for you. This won't happen at the snap of your fingers, but you can expect a huge glow-up in your career.

Without even knowing it, your inner self is guiding you to "step into a role of authority," Zhuang said. And while it might not be easy to become the best version of yourself, stepping away from outdated beliefs you've had about your home life or family life will give you the glow-up of your dreams.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, September 2025 is a significant turning point for you. Now, in the past, you might've felt the need to hold yourself back from being your true self. Yet, according to Zhuang, September is all about stepping into your authenticity.

"You're finally realizing, 'this is me, this is who I am, and this is what brings me joy,'" Zhuang said.

People will either take it or leave it, but that's none of your business — you're here to live your life for yourself. Even if it's hard at first, you're done doing things for external validation, and this is the month where you're showing up in the most joyous, real version of yourself.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.