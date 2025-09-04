These 4 Zodiac Signs Have One Final Test From The Universe Before They Finally Attract The Abundance They Deserve

It's often said that things get worse before they get better, and that's exactly what's happening to the four zodiac signs that have one final test from the universe before they attract the abundance they deserve. As psychotherapist Natalie Argo explained in a video, the universe tests you to make sure you're prepared to enter your abundance era by seemingly making you as uncomfortable as possible, forcing you to make space in your life for the good things to come.

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, Saturn entering Pisces one last time is the universe's final test for four astrological signs. While challenging, Saturn's last few months in Pisces are going to completely shift things around, testing the way we approach physical and mental health and find purpose in life, Grim explained. Once these zodiac signs get through this important final test once Saturn leaves Pisces for good in February 2026, abundance will be rightfully theirs.

1. Pisces

Pisces, with Saturn, the planet of discipline, entering your sign for the last time in 30 years, you have one final test from the universe before you finally attract the abundance you deserve. Expect to be put on blast as you finally begin to face the consequences of your actions over the last few years, Grim explained in a video.

"Saturn's going to apply its trademark pressure yet again," the astrologer said, making sure you've stayed true to your word and created sustainable plans for your future. "Pisces will either reach a state of satisfaction after being rewarded for their hard work," Grim explained, or, if you've been slacking off, expect to receive a huge wake-up call.

While the next few months may not be the easiest, trust that the universe is nudging you in the right direction, getting you back on track to enter your abundance era.

2. Virgo

Virgo, Saturn in Pisces is giving your relationships one final test before you attract the abundance you deserve. So if you haven't been taking your relationship seriously or have been putting work before your partner, expect a rude wake-up call from the universe.

Over the next few months, you "won't be able to gloss over any lingering issues" in your relationship, Grim said, as the universe is forcing you to confront what you've been putting off so you can either move forward together with a stronger foundation or perhaps decide it's time to move on.

"If the relationship has integrity, then you'll cement your commitments," Grim said. But if it doesn't, then now might be the time to fix things before it's far too late.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you have a naturally positive outlook on life, and tend to go wherever the wind takes you instead of making solid decisions for your future. This is where you have one final test from the universe before attracting the abundance you deserve.

"Sagittarius will be reminded they cannot stall any longer on making big, long-term decisions about their home or family," Grim said.

Whether that means committing to a property or finally addressing family drama, expect to step up as you face a hurdle of challenges before abundance comes sweeping in swiftly after.

4. Gemini

Gemini, you have one final test from the universe before you attract the abundance you deserve. At this point in the year, you're no stranger to challenges, especially in your career.

However, now is the time to reflect on those challenges and what they're meant to teach you. According to Grim, with Saturn back in Pisces, you're "deciding once and for all" whether to keep moving in the same direction or "assemble a new career plan." Either way, you might want to make a decision soon. Even if it's tough, sometimes, great opportunities can be found if you take a bit of risk.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.