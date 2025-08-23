This Zodiac Sign Is About To Have A Once-In-A-Lifetime Chance To Start Over, Says An Astrologer

Everyone has wished to have a redo in life at some point, as most people have something in life they look at with regret. And while you can't change the past, there's one zodiac sign that's about to have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to start over, according to an astrologer.

Now, it's not like Cinderella, where someone waves a wand and things magically revert to how it was. But if this zodiac sign is looking for new beginnings and new opportunities, they don't have to look far. From manifesting their dream life to finally moving up in the corporate world, this zodiac sign can have it all as long as they take advantage of this moment.

Virgo is about to have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to start over.

"This zodiac sign is about to redefine themselves completely," astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim said in a video, "Because this sign is about to have not one, but two New Moons in their sign over the upcoming month."

Design: YourTango

After a few months of feeling stagnant in life, things shift for them to finally start receiving abundance. Virgo will do a complete 180 as this new chapter will become part of their life for decades to come. So, if you're a Virgo who has been wanting to make a hard pivot in life by adopting a new look or working in a new field, then your time starts now.

New Moons represent new beginnings.

In astrology, New Moons are basically like hitting the reset button. However, the next month is especially significant for Virgo because they'll have not one, but two New Moons in their zodiac sign over the next month, which is an incredibly rare occurrence. Not only that, but "with one of these New Moons being an eclipse," Grim explained, "this amplifies the potential for you to start over."

While every zodiac sign can benefit from these New Moons in some way, since it's happening in Virgo, this zodiac sign will feel the energy the most.

"I'm serious about this," Grim urged. "If you're unhappy with everything in your life, you can start fresh from the ground up."

Even if you're completely content with the way your life is going right now and don't have a desire to change one thing, you can still use this time to get re-energized. From tidying up those surroundings to working on your personal brand, now is the time to get your life together so you can move forward into a period of abundance.

"Virgo is asking you to refine your life," astrologer Alexie Gigi explained in a video. "Not in a big dramatic way, but in the small details and your everyday routines."

That being said, don't expect this to come easy. A very emotional lunar total eclipse on September 7 will test you and help you let go of anything dampening your mood. So with this in mind, get prepared and begin manifesting. Becoming more organized and intentional with your energy can truly make all the difference in the world.

"But, you might not bear witness to exactly what this is until September 7," Grim added, so don't get frustrated if you don't see huge changes right away. "And then September 21st, you're like, 'Okay, now I have nothing or no one standing in my way, I know the path forward," ended Grim.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.