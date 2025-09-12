The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From September 15 - 21, 2025

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from September 15 to 21, 2025, is here as we conclude the eclipse season. On Tuesday, September 16, the Moon in Cancer will make a conjunction with Jupiter in the same sign, casting a lucky and divine energy over the entire week. It’s important to pay attention to the signs that surround you as well as opportunities for expansion.

As Mercury shifts into Libra on Thursday, September 18, your connection with the universe will intensify, and offers will start rolling in. This will represent a collaborative and abundant phase of your life, but you must be sure that you’re open to receiving. Libra energy suggests working together, so be sure to polish up on your networking and people skills, as this will help you to receive greater luck from the universe.

As Venus moves into Virgo on Friday, September 19, it serves as a prelude to the New Moon and solar eclipse in the same sign on Sunday, September 21. Venus in Virgo brings financial wealth, abundance, and the manifestation of all that you’ve ever dreamed of. Tend to any details and be proactive in your approach, as Venus blesses those who invest in themselves. As you lead up to the New Moon and solar eclipse, trust that the universe is orchestrating everything in your favor. The Virgo eclipse promises invigorating and exciting change, helping you to not just attract greater luck, but to embrace your fate.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, September 19

Pay attention to what you allow, dearest Aries. Living your best life comes down to how you feel. Once Venus moves into Virgo on Friday, September 19, through October 13, there will be a greater emphasis on taking care of yourself and paying attention to what you allow into your space.

Venus in Virgo helps you to understand what is contributing to you feeling your best, and what isn’t. This allows you to cultivate a routine and way of life that truly feels like it nourishes your mind, body, and soul. Venus in Virgo may also benefit your career through new opportunities or an increase in your salary, so be sure to explore all options around this time.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, September 20

You never need to worry about your stability, Taurus. While it’s normal to worry about your finances or your personal sense of stability, you are a zodiac sign that always lands on your feet. This will become apparent on Saturday, September 20, when the Moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, bringing in a positive financial turnaround.

This could be through a settlement or a development in your professional life, but either way, it will help you to make significant changes overall. The financial boost this transit brings will help you to improve your daily life through how you care for yourself and what you give your energy to. While money can’t solve every problem, it will help quite a few in the days ahead.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, September 18

Choose what it means to live a life of joy, beautiful Gemini. Mercury is the planet of communication, affecting how you speak to others and your internal thought process. As Mercury moves into Libra on Thursday, September 18, through October 6, this energy will allow you to focus on infusing greater joy, pleasure, and romance into your life.

Libra energy helps you to have necessary conversations and take advantage of new opportunities. This, in turn, helps you to make crucial changes in order to feel happier in your life and have greater time for that special relationship. You may realize that, as much as your career and finding your purpose have been important to you, you’re not entirely enjoying your life. Let yourself choose what makes you happy, as that may be a crucial part of finding your purpose.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, September 19

Express yourself, Cancer. Venus will enter Virgo on Friday, September 19, heightening your need for interesting conversations and intellectual pursuits. With Virgo representing themes of learning, speaking, and understanding, this could be a profound time for you to make a change in your professional life.

While Venus in Virgo will benefit your romantic relationship, it also helps you to devote yourself to what you want to accomplish in your life. Give yourself some time to understand what you are hoping to achieve or grow within, and then line up the steps for success. Venus in Virgo can simplify what feels difficult into manageable steps, which allows you to speak up and attract the luck you deserve.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Thursday, September 18

Don’t rush to make any decision, sweet Leo. You have all the time you need to figure out what your next steps should be. Life has changed rapidly recently, but rather than put pressure on yourself to decide what is next, try to practice grace for the process. When you rush into a decision, you often miss important details or choose solely in the energy of survival and not necessarily for your greatest good.

As Mercury shifts into Libra on Thursday, September 18, you are truly being given a gift. This will help you to be patient with your decision-making and also take an unbiased approach to the offers and situations that arise. By giving yourself time to decide what comes next for yourself, you can also be sure that you are headed into a phase of life that will truly resonate with your soul.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, September 21

Anything is possible, dear Virgo. On Sunday, September 21, the Virgo New Moon and solar eclipse will occur, bringing radical changes and developments into your life. This is the second New Moon, so you may finally feel like you’re able to move ahead with greater progress.

A New Moon is all about you initiating a fresh start, and in Virgo, it has to do with your sense of self. Whether you’re honoring your beliefs in a new way, standing up for yourself, or following a dream, this is the energy that can make that happen. However, it’s also a solar eclipse, which means that an unexpected change will occur in your external life. As much as you don’t like surprises, this one will be beneficial and will propel you forward into success.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, September 18

Say what you mean and mean what you say, dearest Libra. You are skilled at being diplomatic in challenging situations, which is no surprise, as you are the zodiac sign that represents justice. However, you often get so consumed with keeping the peace that you forget to advocate for your own needs.

Mercury will move into Libra on Thursday, September 18, highlighting your voice and helping you to speak up. During this time, you will still be focusing on compromise and peaceful resolution, but you will also be called to speak up for what you want. Use this time to focus on the power of your words and to stop censoring yourself before you speak. This energy can help you to revitalize a romantic relationship or make strides in your career, so do not hold back the power of your words.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Friday, September 19

The people you surround yourself with can make all the difference, beautiful Scorpio. Venus will shift into Virgo on Friday, September 19, highlighting your social connections and networking abilities. Virgo can impact your romantic relationship as well, but it strongly favors the beneficial connections in your life, such as family, friends, or work colleagues.

Yet, in order to take advantage of this energy, you also must be willing to reach out. Be sure that you’re being proactive in utilizing your contacts, asking for help, or enlisting the proper support if necessary. Part of attracting luck and achieving your dreams is realizing that you don’t need to do everything on your own, yet it’s up to you to start reaching out to those who surround you.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, September 21

You deserve every ounce of success that is headed your way, Sagittarius. It has been a long road to reach this point in your life. While you’ve taken an untraditional path in your career, you have learned a great deal about what you need. Success isn’t solely a paycheck for you. It also has to do with the overall wellness and fulfillment of your soul.

As the Virgo New Moon and solar eclipse rise on Sunday, September 21, the rewards for your efforts will finally start to come to fruition. While the New Moon creates an opportunity for a fresh start, the solar eclipse represents a sudden and unexpected development in your career. This will involve a new job offer, promotion, or salary increase. It has taken time to reach this point, but it will finally feel worth it.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Thursday, September 18

Collaboration is key, Capricorn. Mercury moves into Libra on Thursday, September 18, bringing in the need to collaborate in order to achieve success. Libra impacts your career, representing a need to work with others toward a common goal. While you often have an independent mindset, thinking solely of your own success, Libra reminds you that what is best for the collective is always better for you.

Try to focus on branching out and including others in your process. Be ready to seize a chance to show off your ability to collaborate on a project or presentation, and lean into the benefits that those around you can bring to your life. While Mercury is in Libra, it will bring about a need to work with others; however, it could also lead to some exciting new opportunities. Trust that this process will benefit you in the future.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, September 21

Everything is happening as it's meant to, sweet Aquarius. As an air sign, you often are more comfortable with change than others. This taps into your ability to expand and grow without feeling uneasy. However, as the Virgo New Moon and solar eclipse occur on Sunday, September 21, you must remember that everything is happening as it's meant to.

As comfortable as you are with change and new beginnings, the solar eclipse always carries an unexpected energy with it. With Virgo bringing transformation and change, this energy will be magnified. Reflect on your personal and professional journey and what steps you can take to leave a lasting impact on the world. Allow yourself to trust in what arises, no matter how unexpected it might be, as everything is happening exactly as it's meant to.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, September 20

Change is a precursor of growth, dearest Pisces. Uranus recently entered Gemini, beginning a new seven-year cycle. The change of Uranus is often slow; however, it’s most potent early in its transit. This means that though Uranus stationed retrograde in Gemini on September 6, it is still working to align matters in your favor. Gemini energy governs your home, family, and relationships, giving you choices and helping you to expand into your destiny.

On Saturday, September 20, Mercury in Libra will trine retrograde Uranus in Gemini, bringing about an opportunity to make a change. This may involve simply updating your living space, someone moving in or out of your home, or even an exotic relocation. The energy today helps to kickstart the process of Uranus in Gemini and reminds you that you are headed into a beautiful new chapter of your personal life.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.