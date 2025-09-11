Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For September 15 - 21 — Eclipse Season Intensifies

Weekly horoscopes are here for the week of September 15 - 21, 2025, as eclipse season ramps up and culminates in the start of a beautiful new beginning for each zodiac sign.

Jupiter and the Moon will meet in the same sign early in the week, followed by the dynamic Leo Moon on the 17th, asking us what we want to accomplish and how we want to get there. On the 18th, Mercury enters Libra. The planet of communication in this sign will play a critical role during the New Moon. Venus enters Virgo on the 19th, and the New Moon will step onto the stage on the 21st.

Eclipse season intensifies this week, as the eclipse asks us to prioritize new things and brings the conversation of love to the table. Mercury will be the ruler of this lunation, putting a strong emphasis on how we communicate. However, with Pluto aspecting Mercury, it can be a period where we deal with intense topics as we navigate how to move on from the past and take back our power in the present.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from September 15 - 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this week, understanding your limits and developing better structures will allow you to be a lot more grounded and present with yourself.

The Moon will be in Cancer at the start of the week, unearthing topics from the past. However, you will feel resourceful enough to begin the healing process.

The Moon in Leo on the 17th is an excellent opportunity to find love around you, especially through your daily tasks and routines. Finding an appreciation for the small things will help you shine.

The solar eclipse in Virgo at the end of the week will continue important lessons from Saturn in Pisces transit about your time management, especially as it relates to making sure you give yourself enough time to rest. It's a good time to restructure your routines because you will be prepared to embrace the changes

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, at the start of the week, the collaborative energy is going to feel very inspiring. This will be an illuminating week helping you to embrace leadership roles moving forward.

When the Moon enters Leo on Wednesday, your focus will shift towards family matters. At home or within your friendship circles, people will see you as the person who can help them reach a solution since you will be a mediator and guide for them. Focus on tasks you have waiting for you at home, especially if you’ve been avoiding them. This week, you will be able to manage them with more ease.

When the Moon enters fellow Earth sign Virgo on Friday, it adds a sense of optimism because you find it easy to work with this grounded, practical energy. It will feel transformative, but not as intense. You’re going to see how you’re able to put together your ideas and shift your plans.

The Virgo New Moon energy continues to fuel your self-expression over the weekend. You’re feeling a lot more self-confident, and you’re going to see how much you can accomplish over the next several months.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon in Cancer starts the week off by emphasizing your value system. You're seeing how these things are going to be changing as Jupiter in the same sign helps you love yourself a bit more. You’re also learning how to view yourself in a new light, and as a Mutable sign, the eclipse at the end of the week is going to have you focused on things that you may have avoided recently.

When the Moon enters the sign of Leo on Wednesday, it brings you a lot of confidence in your thinking process. Brainstorming new ideas will be essential this week, especially during the New Moon over the weekend which is connected to home, personal rebuilding, and reflecting on how much you have evolved. You may also reflect on topics from the past in order to close those lingering stories.

This may also be a good week for you to initiate a new project connected to your family. If you've been considering a move or a change at home, use the next six months to evaluate what you want and how to make it happen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, with the Moon in your sign at the start of the week, focus on forgiveness. With Jupiter already in this part of your chart, you may be more open to reconciling with others and closing stories relating to your partnership sector.

Once the Moon is in Leo on Wednesday, it serves as a prelude to the solar eclipse transit happening later in the week, which is focused on understanding how you connect with others and developing better connections. This is also a good week for you to try to understand your value system and how those relationship dynamics have changed you.

The eclipse in Virgo on Sunday will breathe new energy into your life, continuing the story from the last New Moon in Virgo back in August that centered on getting reacquainted with your social circles. You are ready for this new chapter, which will show you the value of friendships and meaningful connections moving forward.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Jupiter and the Moon in Cancer show you how to prioritize self-care, rest, and learn how to reset your batteries without feeling guilty. So far, the month of September might have given you many more responsibilities now that Saturn is back in Pisces. Nevertheless, you will feel supported this week.

When the Moon is in your sign on Wednesday and Thursday, it is the perfect time for you to reach out to friends and bounce ideas back and forth with them. You may experience a desire to gain more knowledge, and this could be the start of a new adventure. Read a book, outline a new story, or start a new course, but most importantly, have fun!

When the Moon enters the sign of Virgo over the weekend, it will be the beginning of the solar eclipse in this sign. Virgo season has already prepared you for this moment — now you will have to apply the lessons you’ve learned with a lot more confidence. Continue to trust yourself and the story you want to write for your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you are the star of this week’s potent energy preparing you for the eclipse happening in your sign. You are blossoming and seeing a new aspect to yourself during this eclipse season, even if you’re not feeling your most confident just yet.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Moon in Cancer will have you surrounded by the people that you love, motivating and encouraging you to continue to press on in your endeavors. Saturn is back in opposition to your sign, which might feel draining and might pull you away from your objectives. Nevertheless, Jupiter aligning with Cancer early in the week is reminding you of the armor you wear.

This theme will continue during the Leo Moon on Wednesday and Thursday, allowing you to show yourself love and compassion as you enter this new phase. Embrace the Leo energy to continue to thrive.

When the Moon enters your sign over the weekend, it will be the start of a metamorphosis, pushing you to continue your transformation and to learn to develop a stronger relationship with yourself. This is a period to stop negative self-talk and learn to become your greatest cheerleader.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Cardinal Moon at the start of the week will feel industrious. You will be working hard and giving it your all as expansive Jupiter serves as a motivator. Making your dreams come true will be on your mind as you meticulously craft your plans.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Leo sets the stage for you to socialize more with others and to make friends. It can be a very revitalizing period since it helps you to have wonderful conversations with others and learn from them. Their experiences could also help you rekindle your connection with your muses.

On September 21, the eclipse in Virgo is a good time to make an oath to yourself to take care of and be there for yourself. Before you focus on your partners, you need to learn to strengthen the relationship you have with yourself before Saturn enters Aries again in February next year.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the water energy is going to feel very healing at the start of the week, and you’re going to feel a lot more hopeful and connected with the research that you’ve been doing over the last couple of weeks. Virgo season has been elevating the work that you do, and others are beginning to take notice.

If you haven’t been giving it your all, the week allows you to get back on track, as Jupiter provides you with confidence and direction. The Leo Moon brings optimal energy and more determination on Wednesday and you see your ambitious energy begin to flare. Trust in yourself and start building the foundation needed in order to excel.

We will experience yet another New Moon in Virgo this weekend, but this time it is also a solar eclipse. The intense Virgo energy could have you evaluating friendships you’ve made and the people who have impacted you over the last several years. The transit will bring to light the people that matter and the ones you no longer speak to, but who have left an impression on your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this eclipse season will continue to be very essential for you since it will highlight your professional sector.

First, you experience a more emotional start to the week as the Moon in Cancer unites with Jupiter. Journaling, meditating, and even crying it out are excellent ways to handle this energy. Eclipse season is about releasing pent-up emotions, and you could benefit from feeling them instead of avoiding them.

A fellow fiery Moon in the sign of Leo serves as your wake-up call on Wednesday. The expansive energy brings hope and helps you to dream again. Be open to discovering and understanding new things since your mind will be much more curious at this time. You could also see resolutions relating to travel, especially if you’ve been waiting on paperwork. Or you could be encouraged to pursue new things within the academic sector.

The weekend's New Moon in Virgo brings more changes, but they feel encouraging. Trust your process and remember the messages from Jupiter about not losing sight of your goals. Instead of feeling discouraged by mistakes, learn from them and start again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, love will feel wonderful at the start of the week with the Moon in your relationship house, giving you a lot of clarity, emotional compassion, and structure.

Creative energy will come through the Moon in Leo on Wednesday, making this a great time for networking or simply focusing once again on your love life.

Virgo season has you feeling a lot more confident since the Earth energy is a lot more manageable for you. Any problems that appear will be easy for you to face and find a resolution. Virgo season brought confidence, and Libra season starting on September 22 will continue this story.

Overall, this is a very optimistic week for you. The New Moon in Virgo on September 21 enhances your relationship energy and brings a new dynamic. You will also be a lot more comfortable breaking cycles and learning from past mistakes. There could also be a desire to incorporate more love in your life moving forward.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this week will begin with teaching you how to manage your responsibilities and close with new ideas and action plans. If you desire structure in your daily life, this is a week to find it. Make use of your planner, think ahead, and avoid being impulsive during this eclipse season. You have the fortitude and the mental strength to pursue what you want, and Jupiter will remind you how to get realigned.

When the Moon is in Leo on Wednesday and Thursday, you feel empowered as it illuminates your relationship house, helping you receive a lot of support from work or your business partners.

On September 21, the solar eclipse New Moon in Virgo is going to feel potent for you because it has you revisiting any goals from the past. As the eclipse energy strengthens, you'll see how far you’ve come over the last year.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, romantic energy will fill your day-to-day with love and support from others this week. As the Moon and Jupiter meet to bring you a fresh and powerful perspective in the area of love, you are shown that love can bring both inspiration and consequences if you do not focus on reaching a balance.

The Moon in Leo will bring some sensibility and practicality on Wednesday and Thursday. Utilize this time to gain perspective on love as well as your daily activities and interactions with those around you.

Closing the week is the New Moon happening in your relationship sector, emphasizing your personal growth over the last several years. This New Moon helps you to practice your boundaries and limits while you continue to navigate the realm of love.

