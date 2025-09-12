A Painful Cycle Comes To An End For These 4 Zodiac Signs By The End Of September 2025

Several significant astrological shifts are happening this month that may feel challenging to get through, but a painful cycle comes to an end for four zodiac signs by the end of September 2025 once they do. According to astrologer Matilda Zhuang, for these zodiac signs, September is "the season finale of that thing that you've been stressed about."

The month began with Saturn, the planet of karma and discipline, returning to Pisces as part of its retrograde phase. This powerful energy shift was followed by a lunar eclipse marking the end of a significant chapter of each zodiac sign's life, and before we reach the end of the month, we'll experience a solar eclipse that gives each zodiac sign a clean slate to start anew. For four zodiac signs, this energy brings a painful cycle to an end as they embark on a positive new beginning.

1. Taurus

Taurus, a painful cycle comes to an end in your love life by the end of September 2025. If you're a Taurus, you've likely experienced both high and low moments in your love life in 2025, but found you were caught in a cycle that has prevented you from fully moving forward. Luckily, according to Zhuang, life is looking up for you, especially when it comes to your love life.

As Zhuang explained, this month, a long-time friend or someone you're close with might unexpectedly confess their feelings for you, ending a painful cycle of loneliness. However, "If you're currently in a relationship, this is a really good time to renew that child-like playful fresh energy," said Zhuang.

That being said, don't forget about your money! This month is also about reevaluating your relationship with money and determining if you're giving too much to others without receiving anything in return. While this might be uncomfortable, don't fret too much. By asking for help from your partner, you'll level up in return.

As strange as it may sound, only through deciding between comfort versus growth will you finally begin leveling up, "So you have to decide how to balance those two in order to basically be the most fulfilled and happiest version of yourself," Matidla said.

2. Leo

Leo, you're ending a painful karmic cycle by the end of September 2025, according to Zhuang. You've been working on clearing your karma, and this month, you finally start feeling like you're moving on to a new chapter of your life. Pay extra attention to your love life this month. Carrying generational baggage and repeating the same mistakes won't just cost you your blessings this month, but can stunt your personal growth completely.

That being said, luck won't stop at love and family life, as money will also play a huge factor. According to Matilda, "This is a financial major turning point in your life." This means that any old cycles of debt will be done for as long as you remain consistent.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, a painful cycle ends in your love life this month as it's changing in ways you haven't experienced in a while. In the past, your love life might've felt dull as you lacked passion and intensity, yet this month is all about bringing these feelings back as your love life heats up.

That being said, be careful with who you surround yourself with. When it comes to your money, surrounding yourself with uninspiring people might cost you your blessings as they drag your energy down. So, if you truly want to thrive, cut off any distractions. Only through doing this will you show the universe just how serious you are about leveling up.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you're ending a painful cycle in your relationships by the end of September 2025. According to Zhuang, this shift comes from analyzing not what others are doing, but how you're showing up for others.

"What are the things you need to heal from or become in order to attract the person that you actually want as a partner?" Zhuang asked.

From asking yourself if you're going down the path of happiness to figuring out what patterns you're repeating, you have a lot of self-reflection to do.

Luckily, this month isn't all heaviness and no reward. Amidst doing this inner work, your career takes a turn for the better. Whether you're promoted or expected to lead a team, expect more money by the end of September.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.