Uranus Retrograde Has Arrived — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign From Now Until February 2026

Uranus turns retrograde on September 6, influencing each zodiac sign until February 4, 2026. Since Uranus is a slow-moving outer planet, it usually works in a subtle manner on a personal level. However, the retrograde of this powerful planet generally coincides with significant world events that occur during this time.

Uranus retrograde is often associated with inner change that is connected to the outer changes in your life at this time. The retrograde period ushers in more self-awareness, which can allow us to make changes that will lead to greater success in our external world once the planet turns direct.

Advertisement

During the retrograde, it is typically easier to face any changes we need to make. Uranus is associated with freedom, often at any cost. This is why sometimes Uranus’s retrograde is associated with breakups and breaking free of things we find oppressive in our lives. Alternatively, we may process the information and then break free when Uranus turns direct. Let’s take a look at how Uranus retrograde will affect the zodiac signs:

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, Uranus is transiting your third house of communication and thinking. Have you noticed changes in your mindset or a new way of looking at things? Over the next five months, while Uranus is retrograde, you may become more aware of just how much your thinking has changed. When Uranus moves from Gemini back into Taurus on November 9, it will retrograde in your second house of money and income, so expect changes in that area of life. It'll be a good time to do a financial review.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, since Uranus first entered Gemini in July, you have been experiencing changes in your income and financial life, for better or worse. You may be coming up with some new concepts for making money. When Uranus retrogrades back into your sign on November 9, it is back in your first house, which is personal. During this time, you may make many more changes in your personal life, including changes in appearance, more open-mindedness, or adjusting your outlook on life.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, Uranus will begin its retrograde in your first house of self. Many personal changes can occur at this time. You could even change your lifestyle in some way or become more driven toward what you really want. As Uranus retrogrades back into Taurus in November, your subconscious mind may be affected. You could be in a position to let go of any negative baggage you may be holding onto at this time.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, Uranus begins its retrograde in your 12th house, which rules your subconscious mind. Over the next few months, you may experience various insights and become aware of emotional baggage you want to let go of. You could spend more time alone or want seclusion. As it retrogrades back into Taurus in November, this will affect your 11th house, which rules friendships, your social life, and your place in the world — all of which you may reconsider.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, Uranus has been transiting through your 11th house, which rules friends, groups, hopes, and wishes. Have you made changes in these areas? Because now you may reconsider or decide you were correct! This could even include companies you work for. When Uranus retrogrades back into Taurus in November, this places it in your 10th house of career. What changes would you like to consider here? If you do change something career-wise, it will probably be while Uranus is in Taurus between November and 2025 and April 2026.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, Uranus has been transiting your 10th house or career. As it retrogrades, you may reconsider some of the changes you have made, think about implementing something new, or making what could be a significant change. When Uranus reenters Taurus in November, you will think about your worldview, philosophical matters, and even education, whether formal or informal, including self-study. Travel could also be a consideration.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, when Uranus retrogrades through Gemini, it is in your ninth house, which rules education, travel, publishing, and worldview. You may reconsider some of these areas or even make adjustments in your thinking. When it retrogrades into Taurus in November, it is in your eighth house of other people’s money, partner’s money, debt, taxes, and even lawsuits in some cases. The eighth house also rules change and transformation. Don’t fear a lawsuit (unless you have reason to), but prepare for your resourses (or those of your partner) to change.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, Uranus in Gemini will retrograde in your eighth house of other people’s money, intimacy, and debt. You could experience changes or reconsiderations in all of these areas, or it could affect your partner’s money in some way. When Uranus retrogrades back into Taurus in November, this is your seventh house of partners. You could experience partnership issues and changes, including both business partners and those more personal.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, Uranus in Gemini has been transiting your seventh house of partners, bringing about changes in your partnerships or shaking your relationships up in some way. When Uranus retrogrades back into Taurus in November, it is in your sixth house of work and health. You may make changes or reconsider something significant in these areas.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, Uranus retrogrades in your sixth house of work and health. Is there something you have been reconsidering and haven’t made up your mind? Uranus retrograde will bring you clarity. When it re-enters Taurus in November, it moves to your fifth house of love, friends, and children. You will be focused on these areas and making adjustments you feel are appropriate.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, Uranus will retrograde in your fifth house of friends, love, and children. Most often, this house is associated with love — is there a relationship you are considering or reconsidering? At best, this transit can make things stronger. When it reenters Taurus, it transits your fourth house of home and family. You may make changes here, including moving or catching up with family members.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, Uranus will retrograde in your fourth house of home. You could experience many changes, including a move, a new desire to move, and significant changes in your home and/or family life. When Uranus retrogrades back into Taurus in November, it will affect your thinking and general outlook, which could also shift. This is also the house of immediate family members, which includes siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins, so changes may occur in this area.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.