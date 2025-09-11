Financial Abundance Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs From September 15 - 21, 2025

From September 15 to 21, 2025, financial abundance arrives for three zodiac signs. When you are in the midst of improving your finances, it can be difficult to know if you’re on the right path. Until you actually start to receive the rewards for your efforts, it’s normal to doubt yourself or question your actions. At this time, you are urged to trust yourself and not give up just because it’s taking time to come together. The universe always rewards dedication, it just may not always be on your timetable.

The week of September 21 is within the Eclipse Portal between the Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7 and the Virgo Solar Eclipse on September 21. During this portal, events shift rapidly, rewards come in effortlessly, and you can finally see your finances begin to grow. Remain open to the opportunities that arise and continue to dedicate yourself to financial success. The rewards for your efforts are on their way, so don’t give up now.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

The astrological energy this week brings greater financial success through your career, Gemini. The universe is directing you to follow your purpose and create a career that resonates with your soul. Regardless of the work you’ve been doing, this energy will help to bring in a greater sense of abundance and fulfillment.

On Monday, September 16, the Moon conjuncts Jupiter, and whatever Jupiter touches, expands, including your wealth. You may hear news of a promotion, a better-paying job, or a bonus. The influx of cash that you receive will be because of the work and effort you’ve put into your professional life, so don’t give up hope. Continue to do your best and trust that the rewards will soon become apparent.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Take advantage of the new opportunities presented to you, Virgo. Beginning on Thursday, September 18, Mercury will shift into Libra, bringing new opportunities for financial wealth. This will be in effect until October 6, so you are moving into a true period of financial abundance. While Mercury is in Libra, you will be gifted with new ways to improve your finances, as well as unexpected financial gifts. This could be a previous investment or overpayment that suddenly comes back to you. Just be sure that you use whatever you receive to better yourself and not bail anyone else out of their mess.

Mercury in Libra represents a time of active communication involving your financial well-being. While Libra presents an opportunity to work together with another, you must make sure that it’s a reciprocal relationship. If you have a business partner, make sure each of you is pulling your individual weight, and in the workplace, don’t let a coworker steal your great idea and get all the credit. Be open to new opportunities and let yourself grow into greater financial stability.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Don’t work, Leo, attract. A new chapter of financial independence is beginning as Venus moves into Virgo from Friday, September 19, through October 13. Venus is the planet of abundance and wealth, and in Virgo, it brings financial stability. During this period, you will finally receive the rewards for your past efforts, as well as a few unexpected financial payouts or bonuses. You will feel like everything turns around overnight, but don’t discount all the effort you’ve put in.

The universe has a way of just making things happen, but that doesn’t mean you have no control. Venus in Virgo is a time to enjoy all that you’ve worked for. Though money is flowing and you are feeling secure, be cautious of overspending. Venus brings money in, but it can also cause you to be careless with your spending. Instead, use any new wealth to invest in yourself and your continuing financial independence.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.