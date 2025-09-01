September 2025 Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's monthly tarot card horoscope for September 2025 is here. This month, we have two eclipses. The full moon lunar eclipse will take place in the zodiac sign of Pisces on September 7, and the new moon solar eclipse will be in Virgo on September 21. The Sun will be in Virgo and enter Libra on September 22, which means that mid-month, we will be focusing on friendships more than what we have to do for ourselves. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Empress, a symbol of motherhood, nurture, and love.

The September message for us from the tarot is to do all things in love and consider our work as acts of service, even if they are only of benefit to ourselves. Love yourself, before you love others, but in the end, everyone gets what they need. The better a human you are, the more the world improves because you are in it. Now, let's see what this means for each zodiac sign's monthly tarot from September 1 - 30.

Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope for September 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

September 2025 tarot card for Aries: Justice, reversed

Aries, this month, you learn to let go of the past so you can focus on the future. With the Full Moon eclipse in your sign of spirituality, make time to meditate. The New Moon in Virgo helps you to see how your life connects with good habits and routines. Make time for your health, and don't worry.

September is about paying your dues in relationships as much as it requires you to work hard at your job. This is a good month to do a personal financial inventory. You may have to do some work that you feel isn't in your job description, but it promotes goodwill with others.

You may have a few areas that require some pruning; for example, are you paying for services you don't use? Are there features you would use but have not taken advantage of that provide certificates or training? Do you spend time with people who add value to your life or those who don't?

Take a few hours this month to assess what you need to do to maximize your return on investment and save money by canceling if needed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

September 2025 tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Cups, reversed

Taurus, September is about letting go of people, places, and things that no longer fit the new life you've built. You have changed significantly over the last nine months, so your outlook, needs, wants, plans, and relationships must also change to match. You know what those are, and now you're ready to go for them.

The two eclipses this month will bring themes of closure and fresh starts. You may be letting go of a particular social network, and this may involve friendships with coworkers or associates whom you enjoyed for a time, but now it's time to move on. You will also start to invest your energy in developing a relationship or making it more secure and emotionally safe for you and others.

You may find that you don't need to do much to remove unhealthy partnerships. When you change, people's perception of you also adjusts. Situationships may start to wane, and you're ready for commitment. This month's theme allows you to create room for romance, love, new partnerships, ventures, and creative opportunities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

September 2025 tarot card for Gemini: King of Wands, reversed

Gemini, this month will take you to a new place in your life, where you will want to travel, but you'll also learn to appreciate your job more. You decide that you're ready to change careers, or you want to be perceived by the public in a new light and start to rebrand your public persona, even if it's just a change of clothing or a hairstyle.

In September, consider the non-paycheck wins you receive each day for what you do. How does your work cultivate lasting relationships? What do you learn about yourself and others? Do you need to connect more with people in your social circles, such as groups that meet monthly or online?

The month of September is about adding new meaning to the work you do. You will learn to balance the value of your time, energy, and effort in the workplace with effective relationships. Going beyond the paycheck or how you interact in relationships is an important lesson to learn this month. Part of cultivating emotional intelligence this year includes practicing an attitude of gratitude and appreciation that extends beyond financial matters.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

September 2025 tarot card for Cancer: Death, reversed

Things change, Cancer, and so do you. When the two eclipses take place this month, it's a reset for your life. The first in Pisces helps you to see what you're missing in life, and you decide to stop limiting yourself. You will begin to long for adventure. The second eclipse will help you to understand how your culture, community, language and thinking influence the way you make daily choices.

September is about taking the old and repurposing it to create something new. If you have posted things on your social media that you're very proud of, you can republish or share them again. If you have always wanted to blog or become a content creator, use old journals, writings, thoughts, and video recordings to gather ideas for future posts.

This is also a great month to reconnect with your past and see how far you've come. You may want to explore your family genealogy or hear stories about your grandparents from relatives. You might enjoy going through your cell phone and checking out past photos, especially if your healing journey involved weight loss or some other form of physical change related to your appearance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

September 2025 tarot card for Leo: Six of Swords, reversed

Leo, you are ready to invest in yourself, and you're also prepared to stop investing time in things that hold little value long term. This mindset shift coincides with the two eclipses that happen during the month of September. The Full Moon will teach you when to say no and to close your pocketbook when it hurts your overall goals. The New Moon will give you a sense of purpose and show you where you can invest your time and get a positive result.

In September, you learn to be patient when waiting for what you want. This is the month when financial payoffs for projects may be slow. You may see money trickling in instead of consistent deposits if you're in sales or freelancing.

However, money can now manifest in other revenue streams. You'll want to plan your budget well throughout the year to help avert any negative impact from business partnerships or payout.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

September 2025 tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Wands

Virgo, life is about to change for you in love and in your personal life. The Full Moon in Pisces will give you a sense of closure in a relationship. You may endure a loss, but you will soon realize that there was a reason you had to let go of this situation. You had to make room for something more aligned with your needs.

You may dislike flying by the seat of your pants, so having a solid game plan in September is essential. Do you use a paper planner or a digital one? Do you coordinate your schedule with friends or family members? What can you do to make sure everyone is on the same page? Be more vocal and make sure you keep communication lines open.

Order your 2026 planner this month so you have it ready to go. Watch videos on how to get organized. Plan your decluttering strategy for the winter holiday. Pull out heavier clothing to prepare for the cooler temperatures and sort through your old clothes to determine which ones you no longer need or want to keep. It's time to purge and replace.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

September 2025 tarot card for Libra: The High Priestess, reversed

Libra, the past can be a great starting point for you this month. You may discover that an old relationship is actually a gift you didn't realize you had until you start spending time with someone. You may rekindle a past relationship, and the ember turns into a flame!

September is about building trust with others and learning to let your heart guide you. Plan date nights with your loved ones that focus on communication rather than experiences. Go beyond texting and spend more time talking over the phone instead.

This is the perfect month to go to a local coffee shop or bookstore and talk about your future or hear about what you're planning for the rest of the year. Use this time to listen to your heart when engaging with your loved ones. Your heart can help you to show up in a more empathetic way in your relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

September 2025 tarot card for Scorpio: The Sun, reversed

Scorpio, this is the month where you start to see how life goes in a new direction, and it's a great thing for you. The Full Moon will give you a sense of romantic purpose. You may meet someone new and start feeling like your heart is alive again. The New Moon will provide you with a sense of belonging with a new social crowd.

September is about seeing the bright side of things, even when life gets hard. You may experience a few setbacks in August and July, but don't let negative emotions get the best of you. You'll find that many of your disappointments were blessings in disguise. You may not have seen it earlier this year, but you will now.

Frame disappointments in a positive light to help you remain optimistic. Write down a few things you are thankful for at the start of each day. End each day with gratitude, recapping your positive experiences and acknowledging what didn't work out but ultimately became a blessing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

September 2025 tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

Sagittarius, you will be redefining what home is to you, and it may involve some sort of spiritual awakening. The Full Moon in Pisces can bring sudden changes and awareness, perhaps even in your dreams. You may not understand why you are getting flashes of insight, but try to keep notes on what they are. They will start to make more sense to you during the New Moon later in the month.

September is about balancing and navigating life's challenges without becoming overwhelmed. You can expect to be very busy juggling many projects. Don't overbook your schedule. Keep times open where you can tend to your needs, including rest, exercise, and healthy eating.

If you tend to miss deadlines or when meeting up with friends for dinner, focus on timeliness. You could miss a necessary appointment if you don't write things down or use calendar notifications. Use a planner or online scheduler to maintain better control over your itinerary.

Whatever you do, don't procrastinate. Make time for what matters to you. Use block scheduling to work on projects and deadlines in batches. This is an exciting time, and your hard work will generate financial rewards in the near future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

September 2025 tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Cups

Capricorn, there is a time and place for everything, and even though you don't like to talk too much about yourself, this month, you may have to. The Full Moon will encourage you to open up and share your dreams with transparency and honesty. You'll only know which ones have long-term value if you allow feedback from others. Get it. The New Moon will help you to understand what you need to learn and how your mindset must grow to reach your goals.

In September, you enter a season of emotional stability and mental strength. Over the last nine months, you've learned self-mastery and patience. You have overcome creative blocks and removed barriers to your productivity and professional growth. Now that you've undergone significant professional and personal changes, you're ready to engage with the world in a new way.

You reveal yourself to be a trusted and empathetic friend and coworker. You're able to provide sound, compassionate, and timely advice. You understand the struggle others face because you've built your life from the bottom up and had to overcome many hardships.

This month, you give more of yourself than you could earlier in the year because you perceive what people need and can meet others where they are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

September 2025 tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Wands

This month, you may start off with having to pay an unexpected bill and feel like life is starting in a new direction you dislike; however, don't underestimate the power of karma. A good act often opens the door to lucky blessings, and you're positioned to get something out of this month that you want.

The New Moon may bring you luck from other people, and that could include a gift of money or a resource you need.

You will want to focus on money for the last few months of the year. The month of September is dedicated explicitly to wealth accumulation and financial well-being. Up to now, you have focused on your spiritual life and your social life. However, you will want to take your life to the next level: financial success.

An interesting thing can happen when you focus on spiritual growth: your money stream decreases — or so it appears. This partially happens because money and spirituality vibrate with different energies. In September, you'll want to work on the manifestation of money. So, you'll need to align your personal and spiritual vibration with the vibration of money. With practice, you can do it.

The good news is that your tarot card for September is the Nine of Wands. This indicates success in attracting wealth and other material possessions. Write down the amount of money you want to make by the end of the year.

Envision your life as you desire it to be. Who will you help? How might you be of service to others? See your life as a giver, and ask the universe to give to you so you can bless others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

September 2025 tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Pentacles

When things happen during Virgo season, they impact you directly as well. With the Full Moon in your sign, it's time to let go of things that you know aren't in your best interest. It's going to be hard, because letting go is painful. But once you get through the most challenging part, you'll feel like a weight is off your shoulders, and you can finally breathe.

The New Moon opens the door to a relationship that you have been hoping to find. This is the perfect time for you to start dating or to initiate date night with a partner. Things can grow into something meaningful, and you will enjoy yourself.

It's still too early to feel like you've crossed the finish line, but if you need a sign that things will work out for you, the Ten of Pentacles is it. The Ten of Pentacles says everything you do now will pay off for you in the future.

This symbolizes prosperity in all areas of life. The money will come. The relationship will be there. So, what do you think you should focus on in September? Consistency. What's been working for the last eight months, keep on doing it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.