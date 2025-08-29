Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of September 1 - 7, 2025

During the week of September 1 to 7, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. Retrograde Saturn will start the week off by shifting back into Pisces on Monday, September 1. Although Saturn is known as a challenging planet to work with, this return to Pisces marks the last time that this will occur for the next thirty years. Saturn’s last phase in a zodiac sign always brings the rewards you’ve been working towards.

While you may have had your faith tested, as Saturn reenters Pisces through February 13, 2026, you can finally expect to receive what you’ve been working towards since 2023. Mercury’s shift into Virgo on Tuesday, September 2, will help with this energy as it represents the balance of Piscean energy. This will allow you to reflect logically and continue towards your dreams, trusting that the universe is also working hard behind the scenes.

You must brace yourself for events to start unfolding rapidly, especially as Uranus stations retrograde in Gemini on Saturday, September 6. While Uranus is retrograde, the impossible suddenly seems possible, yet it may all play out differently than you had imagined. You must remain open and trust that you will receive what is meant for you as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces rises on Sunday, September 7. This coincides with Saturn’s return to this water sign, and with the North Node in Pisces, which represents you finally moving toward your fate. Rest assured that everything you’ve been putting out into the universe will return, and it just may happen sooner than you think.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Embrace a brand-new take on life, dearest Capricorn. On Tuesday, September 2, Mercury will shift into Virgo. Mercury represents offers and negotiations, and asks that you put yourself out there to receive. During this time, it’s important to do your research, have conversations, and investigate offers towards what you desire in your life. With Virgo impacting your luck, you need to be mindful of not waiting for the perfect time and instead trusting yourself to take that leap of faith. Once you do, luck will be yours.

Mercury in Virgo will intensify due to the South Node moving through this earth sign, which will be activated by the Lunar Eclipse in Pisces at the end of the week on September 7. While you will receive offers and new opportunities, you must also learn from the past. With the South Node in the same sign as Mercury, you must be willing to make choices differently than you previously did, as well as honor what calls to you most authentically. There is no path you must follow, except the one of your soul.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Seek freedom in all that you do, Libra. As Uranus stations retrograde in Gemini on Saturday, September 6, you will be liberated from all that has held you back. Uranus operates powerfully when retrograde and is responsible for the internal shifts that allow you to seize new opportunities to transform your life. This will be a powerful time for you, Libra. Try to remember that only you can free yourself. Uranus retrograde will bring a rebellious energy to your life that others may not care for, especially as it may have you finally choosing yourself and your dreams.

The moment you’ve been waiting for finally arrives as Uranus stations retrograde in Gemini. You have been building to this moment all year, and while Uranus will shift back into Taurus from November 7 to April 25, 2026, this period is when you finally free yourself. Anything that you’ve outgrown will be shed. No more codependent relationships or karmic obligations will hold you back. Instead, this time is deeply personal as it involves you actively moving towards what is meant for you. Freedom, adventure, and abundance will all be yours, but you can’t be afraid to shake up the status quo.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Less is often more, sweet Cancer. You are moving into a powerful and divine time in your life, though you may not be expecting it. The truth is that you’ve become accustomed to situations and events not going your way over the last few years. You’ve been busy, tired, and focusing only on what is right in front of you. Yet, all that work you’ve done is about to pay off.

Beginning on Monday, September 1, through February 13, 2026, Saturn will return to Pisces, bringing in the rewards for your efforts since 2023. This will be heightened by the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Pisces occurring on Sunday, September 7. With Piscean energy ruling themes of abundance, fate, and new beginnings, now is the time to simply receive what you’ve been working toward.

The influx of Piscean energy in the days ahead will help you to feel hopeful once again. This allows you to see how everything you’ve been doing has been serving a divine purpose. You were never off track or disconnected from the universe. It was just that Saturn saves the rewards for the end of its journey. Your life will change dramatically over the next few months. You’ve already put in the work, and now is the time to simply receive.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.