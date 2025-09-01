September 2025 Monthly Love Horoscopes Are Here — Relationships Reach A Turning Point

Monthly love horoscopes for September 2025 are here for each zodiac sign, revealing a turning point for relationships as we make our way through eclipse season. The lunar eclipse on September 7 falls in Pisces, a sensitive and romantic sign that can be prone to illusion in some cases, so it’s important to keep your feet on the ground during this time. The second eclipse is a solar eclipse in the sign of Virgo on September 21. The rose-colored glasses will come off, and we will all be looking at what our reality really is, for better or worse — no more pushing anything under the rug! Virgo and Pisces are connected with both health and healing, and now is the time to celebrate your own labor and take a look at what you have accomplished.

Venus and Mars are the planets of love, and both bring significant changes this month. Venus will remain in the sign of Leo until September 19, when it enters Virgo. Venus in Leo is about fun and romance, but when Venus enters Virgo, we will turn to the more practical side of love and romance and ask the what-ifs and hows. Mars enters Scorpio on September 22 and will remain here until November 4, giving us more tenacity and desire to get to the bottom of things faster. As Mars transits through Scorpio, we may experience a drive to change or transform something in our lives. If there is a true desire for change, there is very little that can hold us back with Mars in this very determined sign. Mercury enters Libra on September 18, where it will remain until October 6. Communication will take on a friendlier, more congenial tone as opposed to the more demanding tone Mercury in Virgo can produce. Since Libra does not like conflict, people will be more prone toward compromise and finding some common value or solution. Overall, we'll be more focused on relationships in September, and many relationships will face an important turning point — just remember it's best not to burn bridges you may have to walk back over at some point.

September 2025 love horoscopes for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Aries, Venus transits your 5th house of love through September 19, giving you a boost in terms of finding love, enjoyment, and pleasure in the first half of the month.

The two eclipses fall in your 12th/6th houses of seclusion and work/health this month. The lunar eclipse in your 12th house has the potential to uncover new information about something or someone, or in rare cases, it can coincide with a secret affair.

Mercury enters your 7th house of partners on the 19th, followed by the Sun on September 22nd. For the rest of the month, you will be focused on partners, both personal and professional.

Taurus

Taurus, the September eclipses fall in your 11th and 5th houses of friends and romance. This month will bring increased focus on relationships.

When Venus enters Virgo on September 19, love relationships become more exciting. If you are single, this will provide an opportunity to meet someone new.

When Mars enters Scorpio, or your 7th house of partners, this brings more energy and action to close relationships. But be aware that Mars can also stir up arguments, so be careful to rise above feelings of bitterness and not try to get even over a perceived wrong or slight.

Gemini

Gemini, the first 19 days of September with Venus in Leo should bring more communication with others. If you're single, you could potentially meet someone who lives near you.

When the Sun and Mercury enter your 5th house in the second half of the month, you will be focused on love, finding love, and more entertainment and pleasure.

The eclipses fall in your 10th/4th houses of career and home. Plan a get-together at home with a loved one or someone you are close to later in the month.

Overall, this is a great month for love!

Cancer

Cancer, the Pisces eclipse falls in your 9th house of travel and foreigners. Is there someone you are talking to at a distance or are you planning a trip? The Virgo solar eclipse concerns communication, which can be significant around September 21.

With Jupiter transiting your 1st house, your luck is bigger and better. You'll feel self-assured this month.

Venus in Leo can bring a last blast of summer excitement, and when it enters Virgo on September 19, the potential exists to meet someone who lives in your area if you are looking.

When Mars enters Scorpio on September 22, it falls in your 5th house of love and romance, increasing your chances of finding (or keeping) love.

Leo

Leo, Venus transits your 1st house for the first 19 days of September. During this time, you should look and feel your best, especially when it comes to attracting others. When Venus enters Virgo, it should help increase your self-confidence and ability to be yourself with others.

The Lunar eclipse in Pisces falls in your 8th house of intimacy. This is the house that also connects to the way you feel in a relationship, so you'll experience some transformation here — just be sure you're staying focused on reality.

The solar eclipse falls in your 2nd house of value, placing a focus on your self-worth. Does this area need work? If so, now is the time to release limiting beliefs.

Virgo

Virgo, when Venus enters your sign on September 19, this is typically the time you look, feel, and come across at your best. People won't be able to keep their eyes off of you!

The September 7 Pisces eclipse falls in your house of partners, which will place a focus on anyone you are currently involved with. On the other hand, the solar eclipse in Virgo that follows on September 21 will be all about you and whether or not your relationship is making you feel good or otherwise.

When the Sun and Mercury enter Libra in the second half of the month, your focus will be on your own self-worth, which often determines the type of relationships you attract.

Libra

Libra, the two eclipses in September fall in your 6th/12th houses. The Virgo eclipse in your 12th house will be the more significant of the two, as it may stir up any baggage that lies in your subconscious mind. If this is the case, now is the time to release it and improve your chances of a positive relationship.

When Venus enters Virgo on September 19, it also transits your 12th house, which means you may find enjoyment in seclusion or perhaps spending time alone with a partner. In some cases, Venus in the 12th can relate to a secret or hidden love affair.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7 falls in your 5th house of love. If you are partnered, this will be an exciting time for you! If single, there's a good chance you could meet someone new.

The solar eclipse falls in your 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes right after Venus enters the same area of your chart, increasing opportunities to socialize with others.

As Mars enters Scorpio on September 22, look to get busier. This begins an entire new 2-year Mars cycle, which relates to new beginnings. What will you accomplish?

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Venus’s transit through Leo in the first half of the month falls in your 9th house. Are you planning a romantic trip or dealing with someone you are interested in at a distance?

Jupiter’s transit through your 8th house relates not only to intimate relationships but also increasing your feelings in an existing or new relationship, if you are open to it.

The Sun and Mercury’s transit through your 11th house may increase the time you spend socializing. This is a good month to act on your own hopes and wishes concerning others.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Jupiter is transiting your 7th house of partners, increasing your chances of meeting someone significant if you are single. If you are in a relationship, it may go to a higher level sooner rather than later.

Venus in Leo transits your 8th house of intimacy until the 19th, which creates a dynamic combination with Jupiter for a relationship to really take off.

The Pisces eclipse falls in your 3rd house of communication, so something significant could occur or be said around September 7. This is followed by the solar eclipse in Virgo falling in your 9th house of travel on September 22. Now is the time to take a trip with a partner.

Aquarius

Aquarius, Venus in Leo will transit your 7th house of partners for the first half of the month, adding excitement to a current relationship or helping in terms of meeting someone new if you are looking. When Venus enters Virgo on September 19, it transits your 8th house of intimacy and how you feel in a relationship. This could take a casual relationship to a new level.

When the Sun and Mercury enter Libra in the second half of the month, they will transit your 9th house of travel. You could meet someone at a distance or take a trip with someone. You could also become more interested in a love interest’s philosophic outlook on life or change yours.

Pisces

Pisces, Jupiter transiting your 5th house of love gives you a heads up that you have luck when it comes to relationships and meeting new people at this time.

When Venus enters Virgo on September 19, it will transit your 7th house of partners, which can help even more with meeting someone new or increase your chances of an existing relationship becoming more important to you.

This month’s eclipses fall in your 7th and 1st houses, so this month is all about relationships and partnering — and your luck should be phenomenal.

