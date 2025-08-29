The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From September 1 - 7, 2025

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from September 1 to 7, 2025, is here. Beginning on Monday, September 1, retrograde Saturn will return to Pisces for one last dance through this water sign. From September 1 through February 13, 2026, Saturn will remain in Pisces, helping to bring in the rewards of all of your efforts since 2023. While Saturn is often feared, in this return to Pisces, it will finally bring you what you have been working for and dreaming of.

Embrace this time knowing that you will finally receive what you deserve, especially as Mercury shifts into Virgo on Tuesday, September 2. Mercury in Virgo provides balance to Saturn’s return to Pisces, as these zodiac signs are complementary partners in the zodiac. This can help you believe in your dreams, but also do the work to ensure that an offer you receive is genuinely one you want to take. This transit is the perfect balance of faith and logic.

As you move through the week, Uranus will station retrograde in Gemini on Saturday, September 6, bringing about a period of increased transformation through unexpected events. Uranus in Gemini wants to help you expand your life, and this period marks an important transition. Focus on new beginnings and seizing opportunities that take you out of your comfort zone. Once the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Pisces rise on Sunday, September 7, everything will look different. Eclipses have a way of accelerating the timeline of your life and bringing sudden yet incredible shifts and opportunities. This will be heightened as the Eclipse and Saturn’s return to Pisces will work together, helping to bring your dreams to fruition and fate to your doorstep.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Tuesday, September 2

Ask for what you need, dear Aries. Mercury will return to Virgo on Monday, September 2, allowing you to have important conversations about what you need. This will coincide with Saturn’s return to Pisces, which may feel overwhelming at times. Yet, with Mercury in Virgo, this is your sign to start talking, whether it’s with a counselor, friends, or coworkers.

You don’t need to just accept how things are in this moment. Instead, allow yourself to feel confident in expressing yourself, holding boundaries, and prioritizing what you need to feel your best. This may also inspire some changes in the workplace that would allow you to receive greater success and fulfillment.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, September 6

Get creative, dearest Taurus. Uranus will station retrograde in Gemini on Saturday, September 6, impacting your finances and self-worth. This isn’t a time to fear, but one to take advantage of.

Uranus retrograde in Gemini is a chance for you to reflect on how you earn your income and become creative with new and innovative ways to increase your financial power. Yet, you will have to believe that you deserve it. This may initially feel like a test of self-worth or imposter syndrome, especially if you’re moving into a dream fulfillment. However, it is also set to expand how you earn money. Get creative, know what you deserve, and take advantage of the process.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, September 1

Have faith, sweet Gemini. Saturn first moved into Pisces in 2023, which began a period of increased activity and dedication to your career. This wasn’t just about proving yourself, finding a job, or increasing your wages, but finding your purpose in this lifetime. You needed to feel connected to the work that you were doing by knowing you were making a positive difference, while honoring what you wanted your life to look like.

You've spent long hours in the office while your personal life suffered, yet that doesn’t mean you haven’t been busy working on your dreams. Now, as retrograde Saturn returns to Pisces on Monday, September 1, through February 13, 2026, you will finally receive the rewards for your efforts. A fulfilling career, balanced life, and financial success will be yours.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, September 2

Make an offer they can’t refuse, Cancer. On Tuesday, September 2, Mercury will shift into Virgo, igniting a focus on your communications, contracts, and negotiations. This will involve you putting into place the foundation for a new life, especially with the Piscean energy bringing you luck.

With Mercury in Virgo, you need to take the first step. Apply for a new job, put in for a sabbatical, or transfer. Investigate relocating or working remotely. By investing the energy and having the conversations, you will draw exciting new opportunities into your life. This is the start of a brilliant new era in your life, but you can’t take a backseat to your dreams any longer.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, September 7

Change is all around you, dearest Leo. The Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Pisces will rise on Sunday, September 7, bringing about transformation and change. This is exciting, but it may also feel like you’re having to bid farewell to a certain aspect of your current life. Whether it’s a home or a plan that you’d previously made, it’s important to understand that something always must end before something else can begin.

Try to trust in the series of Eclipses that will be occurring in Pisces, as they will help you to redirect your life and embrace change. Although the process may feel murky at times, this is the blessing you’ve been praying for. You just need to allow yourself to surrender and know that change is a requirement of abundance.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, September 6

Be ready to seize your dreams, Virgo. Uranus will station retrograde in Gemini on Saturday, September 6, impacting your career and professional endeavors. This may also coincide with returning to college or shifting your area of focus. Uranus is known as the great awakener, and in Gemini, it is set to bring in new opportunities and possibilities.

This is a time of expansion in your life, so you must be sure that you’re not working to resist change, when that is precisely what you need to make your dreams come true. Uranus retrograde in Gemini will bring up an opportunity for a new job or educational experience that will help you get on course with your fate. Just be ready, because it may happen suddenly and without warning.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, September 1

You’ve done the work, now it’s time to see the results, Libra. Beginning on Monday, September 1, retrograde Saturn will return to Pisces through February 13, 2026. While many astrological forces have influenced your growth over the last few years, Saturn entering Pisces in 2023 had a significant impact on your journey.

During this period, you were required to put in the work to create the foundation for what you hope to receive. You were guided to focus on setting yourself up for success and to do the personal work as well. Boundaries have been key, as has being willing to take a chance on yourself. As Saturn reenters Pisces, it’s time to finally see and enjoy the results of your efforts, knowing this is exactly what you’ve been working towards.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, September 7

Choose to live a life that you love, dearest Scorpio. This doesn’t just happen, though. A life you love is created by the conscious choice to never accept less than you want or deserve. You must prioritize yourself and let go of worrying about what everyone else will think or say.

By learning to focus on your inner voice, you can radically transform your life into one that you love, which is what the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on Sunday, September 7, will reveal. This Eclipse is all about you taking a step toward your fate through a romantic, creative, or personal decision. Pisces rules the dreams that you have for your life and a deep sense of bliss. Yet, to achieve it, remember that you also must choose it.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, September 2

Utilize the connections around you, sweet Sagittarius. You are moving into an era that will allow you to shine. Mercury will shift into Virgo on Tuesday, September 2, highlighting your career and ability to make magic happen. Mercury in Virgo will help you land that new job, return to school, or seize that promotion. But you must make sure that you’re utilizing the connections that surround you.

This is a time to focus your energy on networking, but also on research. Check in with current employees before taking a new job offer, read the fine print of a contract, and check into all possible opportunities. You don’t need to make an immediate decision, but instead focus on making the one that is best for you.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, September 6

Changing your perspective helps you to change your life, Capricorn. Uranus will station retrograde in Gemini on Saturday, September 6, affecting your well-being and daily routines. Uranus is the planet of unexpected and surprising change, which often can feel challenging for you. You must work on accepting what is happening around you instead of trying to cling to what feels familiar.

This transit can help transform your daily life as well as your career. Yet, it also signifies an expansion as well. Be willing to ask for help or reach out to a counselor for guidance. You don’t have to just continue on your current path because of past choices. Change is always available to you, but first, you must change your perspective.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, September 2

Set yourself up to live the life of your dreams, Aquarius. On Tuesday, September 2, Mercury will shift into Virgo, bringing about a need for conversations involving the future. Mercury represents all forms of communication and agreements, as well as your own thought process. In Virgo, it focuses on themes related to change and transformation, so this will be a highly active time of conversations and advocating for yourself.

Whatever you are dreaming of can become reality, but you will need to use your voice. Be sure that you’re honoring your needs and not allowing any codependency or obligations to cloud your judgment. Virgo often brings about a belief that you must sacrifice yourself for the greater good; however, in this case, you must resist. Engage in conversation, say what you need, and be willing to talk your way into living the life of your dreams.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, September 7

Embrace your emotional truth, sweet Pisces. The Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Pisces will rise on Sunday, September 7, impacting your personal beliefs and identity. Yet, eclipses bring about sudden change, and with the Full Moon, your emotions will be intensified. It’s important to focus on who you feel you are meant to become, rather than who you were in the past.

This day's energy is set to propel your life in an exciting new direction, but the change will be internal first. The rest of the world may not realize what is going on within your heart and soul, but that doesn’t mean that something new isn’t taking root. Give yourself solitude during this period, focus on what you feel is calling to you, and practice awareness.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.