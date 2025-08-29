The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve By September 7, 2025

By September 7, 2025, five zodiac signs will see their relationships improve. The week begins as retrograde Saturn returns to Pisces on Monday, September 1. Saturn represents karmic lessons and divine timing, and in Pisces, it takes on themes of spirituality, hope, and love. Saturn’s return to Pisces marks a time of culmination, as you are guided to bring to fruition what began in 2023 when Saturn first entered this mystical water sign. Yet, this is also a time of rewards, as Saturn returns for one last jaunt through Pisces and shows you why it’s all been worth it. As Mercury moves into Virgo, the polarity to Pisces, on Tuesday, September 2, you will have the logic and practicality to understand what it takes to make your dreams come true.

While Eclipse Season is known for bringing unexpected events and shifts within the timeline of your life, it also brings magic. This will be felt intensely on Wednesday, September 3, as Jupiter in Cancer aligns with the North Node in Pisces. The North Node in Pisces represents your fate, and with the upcoming Lunar Eclipse in this ethereal water sign on Sunday, September 7, you are entering a true portal of magic. Dramatic turnarounds, unexpected reconciliations, and new opportunities will make you feel like the universe is finally on your side. This will increase as Uranus begins its retrograde in Gemini on Saturday, September 6, ushering in change that feels like it's right on time so that you can end up where you were always meant to be.

1. Virgo

Make the most of what you’ve already built, dear Virgo. Retrograde Saturn will return to Pisces on Monday, September 1, marking a momentous time in your life. Saturn represents structure, foundation, and responsibility. In Pisces, this means approaching your relationship with greater maturity. However, Pisces also brings a sense of spirituality, healing, and surrender, so you may have had to learn that ultimately, it’s not your plan that matters most, but that of the universe.

Saturn will return to Pisces beginning on September 1 and will remain there until February 13, 2026, after stationing direct on November 27. This is a time to reap the rewards of your efforts and address any lingering issues, as this chance won’t come around again for another thirty years.

Although the challenges of Saturn are spoken about most often, if you’re craving commitment and marriage, then this is a lucky time for you. What Saturn brings together can never be undone. Yes, it may come with some harsh lessons or challenges, but it will last forever. If you’re planning a wedding between now and February 2026, know that this is a relationship that will last. Give yourself to this relationship fully and enjoy it.

2. Pisces

Say how you feel, but don’t overlook the details, dear Pisces. You are heading into a magical and unexpected week. This is one of the luckiest and most divine of 2025, with the alignment of Jupiter and the North Node in Pisces, along with the Piscean Eclipse. Yet, it’s Mercury’s move into Virgo that will bring the greatest romantic benefit.

You will feel strong during this period, as your connection to self and the divine will be heightened. This allows you to have faith, and where there is faith, you are willing to take a risk. Romantic matters may not have been your central focus recently, yet that begins to change in the days ahead. You must give yourself over to your heart and be willing to say how you feel so that you can finally receive what you’ve always given others.

Mercury will shift into Virgo on Tuesday, September 2, through September 18, helping you to express how you feel in your relationship and discuss the details of what it means to set up a life together with your partner. There is a great deal of unexpected energy at play during Eclipse Season, so it’s possible that you haven’t yet met the love of your life, which is why you must stay open. Eclipse Season isn’t just about unexpected events, but a rapid acceleration of your timeline, especially if you’ve been invested in your personal and spiritual work. Be sure to keep channels of communication open so that you’re ready to receive the love you’ve always felt was meant for you.

3. Scorpio

Seize those beautiful new beginnings, sweet Scorpio. On Wednesday, September 3, Jupiter in Cancer will form a magical alignment with the North Node in Pisces, bringing in new romantic possibilities and the start of an exciting new era of your life. The North Node is activated by the eclipse on September 7, heightening this energy. At this time, you must take action and seize the possibilities that surround you.

Jupiter is the luckiest planet of the zodiac, and as it merges with the North Node, you are given a chance to seize your fate. Yet, with Jupiter affecting your luck and the North Node impacting your relationships, this is all about you taking chances to embrace a beautiful new beginning in your life. The alignment of Jupiter and the North Node serves as a chance to take action toward what you’ve always dreamed of.

While you may have doubted that you were meant for a forever love, the universe has always known the truth. This doesn’t mean that it will be found where you are, or with someone that you expect. Be willing to embrace opportunities for travel, relocation, or studying abroad during this period, as the connection of Jupiter and the North Node represents finding your person while exploring the world. This romantic redirection will bring both the relationship you’ve always wanted and the life you have dreamed of.

4. Sagittarius

Love is always unexpected, dear Sagittarius. Just when you thought you had it all figured out, Uranus will station retrograde in Gemini on Saturday, September 6, bringing in a surprising turn of events. Uranus moved into Gemini earlier in the summer, representing a shift in how you approach romantic relationships and who you are attracted to. While Uranus takes time to bring its gifts to fruition, the earliest part of this transit tends to be the most active.

You may have a lightning bolt moment that changes everything overnight. Your feelings may change, you may be drawn to someone from your past or someone who is not your usual type. Essentially, you are going to free yourself from everything that has ever blocked you from receiving your fate.

Uranus will shift back into Taurus on November 7 and finally station direct on February 3, 2026. Uranus will remain in Taurus until April 25, 2026, when it will shift into Gemini to officially welcome in its new era that will last through 2032. You will experience dramatic changes in your romantic life during this period; however, Uranus moving back into Taurus represents your own growth as well. You need to be sure that you have dealt with your wounds, are practicing healthy boundaries, and are set up to receive these positive changes. The key to making the most of Uranus retrograde in Gemini is to be sure that you’re not bypassing your own healing.

5. Cancer

Prepare for a divine and spiritual awakening, dearest Cancer. You have been progressing in your journey, but haven’t yet found the love you’ve been looking for. There have been a great deal of issues within your family and work environments that have begged for your attention, but there was also a part of you that feared the intimacy a relationship requires. You’ve been burned, your faith has been tested, and so it’s understandable that you would want to protect your own tender heart. Yet, the universe is about to change things, as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces rises on Sunday, September 7.

The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces encourages new beginnings and exploration. While some fear an eclipse, thinking it means something or someone will be eclipsed from their life, for you, it is a time of awakening. You will be drawn to pursue the dreams you’ve put on the back burner and realize that, while you are meant for love, it won't necessarily be found within your current routine.

During this period, opportunities for travel or relocation will arise. If you’re single, know that this move or experience will be a part of bringing in your romantic fate. If you’re already in an existing relationship, then it’s a call to infuse your relationship with a deeper meaning and to experience life together. Eclipses carry a sense of unexpected magic as you can never tell for sure how their energy will affect you. Yet one thing is for sure: this will change you and your life forever.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.