Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, September 2 — A New Era In Relationships Unfolds

In each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope for September 2, 2025, the planet Mercury enters Virgo, where it will stay until September 18. Mercury in Virgo heightens your ability to focus on the details of your romantic life. This can be an excellent time to plan for the future, arrange moving in together, book a last-minute summer getaway, or take care of your own healing.

You can also use this energy to finally discuss or go over any issues that have been bothering you, or that you’ve been avoiding. Although this is an excellent time for planning, discussions, and healing, you must be watchful of Virgo’s shadow side. The shadow side of Virgo is that it can be a perfectionist, and because of that, it can be quite critical and judgmental, which would be a detriment to your relationship. You must focus on progress, not perfection, during this phase, so that you don’t talk yourself out of your great love.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, September 2, 2025:

Aries

Try not to be too judgmental of yourself, beautiful Aries. Mercury in Virgo is a call to focus on your needs and daily routines that help you feel your best. In relationships, this can highlight the importance of seeking counseling and establishing clear boundaries.

Yet, because Virgo rules your house of self-care, you must watch out for being critical or judgmental of yourself, which would take a toll on your self-confidence and affect your relationship. Give yourself grace and look for areas where you can improve, but recognize that you are already enough.

Taurus

Don’t get too tied up in the details, sweet Taurus. As Mercury shifts into Virgo, you will start to focus on your desires for marriage and family. Virgo also rules your house of happiness and joy, so what you want to start planning will feel crucial to how you want to live your life.

This energy can help you determine the next steps in your relationship or, if that is where you are currently headed, break up, but you need to be sure you’re not getting caught up in the details. Focus on what is within your control and release everything else that isn’t.

Gemini

Direct your energy toward your home, dear Gemini. Virgo energy rules your sector of home, family, and domestic intimacy. With Mercury entering this earth sign today, this area of your life will become your central focus, which also means this is where your luck will be found.

Mercury in Virgo is a wonderful time to put an offer on a house or condo, discuss moving in together, and any little details of setting up a life together. Just be sure to also focus on your needs so that this can be a fulfilling and reciprocal relationship.

Cancer

There is magic in the details, Cancer. As a water sign, you can often get overwhelmed with the details, schedules, and plans. This can come across in your executive functioning skills, but it can also arise within a relationship that suddenly feels complicated.

Mercury in Virgo is a powerful time for you, as it will light up your house of communication. Just try to take one event and day at a time, and don’t hide yourself away because everything is suddenly happening at once. You will have support around you, so don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Leo

Advocating for yourself never means proving yourself, dearest Leo. Mercury in Virgo will bring a necessity to advocate for what you want as you focus on building a life and relationship that you truly value. You must remember, though, that there is a difference between advocating for yourself and proving that you are worthy.

Be sure to recognize the distinction between the two, so you can use this time to cultivate what genuinely resonates with your soul. The right partner will meet you where you are.

Virgo

Embrace a magnetic energy, beautiful Virgo. Mercury will move into your zodiac sign today through September 18, igniting a powerful and magnetic energy around you. This will help you to possess greater confidence in expressing yourself and your needs.

You will have a way with words, so use this to have any conversations you’ve been putting off. You do have to be especially mindful of seeking perfection, though, both within yourself and your relationship. Make plans and express your needs, but remain open to where the universe is directing you.

Libra

Try to have faith, sweet Libra. Mercury in Virgo will affect your inner voice and your ability to trust your intuition. While it can be excellent for tuning into what you are meant to do and making plans to move forward, you need to be cautious.

Because Virgo is analytical and often seeks perfection, you may find yourself clinging to facts over feelings. This is where faith comes in. You need to have faith in yourself and not get caught up in needing logic to prove that your intuition is on point.

Scorpio

Put yourself out there, Scorpio. Virgo energy governs your house of relationships and socialization. With Mercury in this earth sign, you are being guided to put yourself out there. This may involve being honest with a current partner about your feelings or attracting new love and friends into your life; you will need to take the initiative.

Just be cautious because Virgo and Scorpio are two of the most judgmental zodiac signs, which can limit your connections with others. Work on accepting yourself and others and letting this be a time to expand your inner circle rather than limiting it.

Sagittarius

Just be yourself, Sagittarius. It can sound simple, but being yourself is often a lifelong lesson. Mercury in Virgo will help you to finally feel seen and recognized for who you are, but to do that, you also must be embracing this energy.

Mercury in Virgo allows you to find balance between your rational mind and your heart, which is the foundation of being yourself. Be cautious about pressuring a potential lover or current partner into anything; instead, remember that the right person will always love you for who you are.

Capricorn

Make plans but surrender to the process, Capricorn. Mercury in Virgo activates your house of luck, new beginnings, and abundance. This can be an incredible time to start a new relationship or embark on a trip, but it's essential to maintain a balance.

As one of the zodiac signs that often struggles with change, Mercury in Virgo can help. This allows you to make plans and create the foundation you need to feel safe. Surrender to the process. Having everything go according to plan is not a guarantee that something is meant for you.

Aquarius

Be proactive in what you are asking for, Aquarius. You can be so accepting of your partner that you often don’t raise issues when they first appear. While you take the stance of observation, which can be helpful, it also means you keep a great deal within yourself.

Mercury in Virgo helps you to be proactive in discussing your feelings, what you want to change and your unmet needs. Rather than just taking a backseat to any situation in your relationship, this serves as a call to be proactive in asking for what you want and need.

Pisces

Let yourself embrace a new beginning, dear Pisces. Mercury in Virgo heightens the energy of the twin Virgo New Moons that you are currently in the midst of experiencing.

Virgo energy rules your house of romance, love, and relationships. This is a fertile time for romantic growth. Mercury helps you express your feelings, discuss relationship themes, and find a balance between the practical and romantic aspects. You are ready to welcome new love, but be sure you’re showing up for the process.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.