How The Intense Lunar Eclipse On September 7 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The intense Full Moon lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7, 2025, affects each zodiac sign this week. It will have us all officially in the thunderstorm of changes that eclipse season brings. More changes are on the horizon, especially for Mutable signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Virgo season shows us how to prepare and get ready to face the unexpected, while the Saturn in Aries transit teaches us how to find our strength and power. This week, it becomes clear just how much we have grown over the last several years. We are entering a new chapter, one in which we love and care for ourselves more.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

This eclipse in Pisces will brighten your mood, Aries, and show you the importance of home and having support from those you care about. You will see your potential begin to flourish over the next several weeks, and old chapters will come to a close.

Advertisement

Start believing in your talents and abilities. Saturn in this sign is prepping you for the next phase of your life, so take control and thrive. This lunation wants you to be confident so that you can complete your objectives over the next several months.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the collaborative energy through the roof during this eclipse, you will receive splendid new ideas that you can build upon now that Mercury is direct. There will be periods where patience is demanded of you, Taurus, especially if you are working on an ongoing project that is coming to a close.

Learn how to prioritize what you want to do and uncover. Virgo season also teaches you that falling in love could be an enchanting boost, as it will make you feel self-assured. Time management could also be a saving grace at this time if you tend to take on too many projects at once.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the eclipse energy this week, something potent within you will awaken, Gemini, and it will give you a sense of peace and harmony as you strive to build something impactful for your future. This is your moment to take back control of the spotlight.

This transit will bring opportunities to experience ongoing success. This is a season to celebrate your accomplishments and take pride in yourself. Your achievements will be noticed during this period. However, if you want to start something new, you should wait until the next New Moon.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Believe it or not, there is a lot of confidence associated with this energy, Cancer. Eclipse season is here to show you what is no longer working and what needs to change. The transits this week give you the grounding needed to make your dreams a reality. With this guidance, you may experience a period where your personal growth is highlighted. Pick up a good book, start a course, or learn from others at this time.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Pisces eclipse will bring a lot of unexpected changes that will directly impact your finances, Leo. Be methodical, focus on action plans, and don’t let the rose colored glasses get the best of you. Eclipse season is about bringing new and positive habits that help us grow. Negative spending habits might change as you center more on self-improvement. Virgo season is showing you how to be more practical and set a blueprint for continued success over the next several months.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Love and friendships will be a meaningful part of your story during this essential eclipse cycle, Virgo. If you weren’t as diligent with choosing friends or partners, this eclipse will bring this to your attention. Plus, Saturn makes it pretty hard to ignore the message.

A new beginning for connecting with others awaits you, and this eclipse teaches you to be picky with the people you meet. In the realm of love, don’t give your heart to anyone and keep your standards high.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Learning to prioritize yourself has been a theme since the Saturn in Aries transit, and this Pisces eclipse will echo the messages once more. Developing a stronger relationship with yourself will allow you to make deeper bonds with others.

The eclipse energy will teach you how to work better with others, as long as you are willing to listen to them. Now that Mercury is in the exalted sign of Virgo, you will have a better understanding of what you may need to work on with your communication moving forward.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Pisces eclipse brings gorgeous energy for water signs like you, Scorpio. It highlights the talents you have and what you can build in the future. It can be a triumphant transit, especially with Saturn and Jupiter giving you plenty of support and self-assurance.

You can utilize this transit to focus on grounding energy, either in your career or relationships. Either way, you will still shine brighter than ever before with Venus in Leo. This transit allows you to see just how magnetic you can be both in leadership positions and in the realm of love.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

While much of your energy is focused on home and family, Sagittarius, the eclipse can also make you consider what you would like to build during this Virgo season. While there may be tensions within your professional life, you are given the essential tools to help you get back to being the best. Getting to the top may be easy, but staying number one takes effort.

The Virgo energy will show you the magic you can create for yourself as long as you don’t lose sight of the prize. Venus in Leo boosts your confidence and provides you with breakthroughs in your thinking process.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Feeling more engaged with the work you’ve been doing may be a manifestation of the transit. Eclipse energy will help you connect with your muses at this time. Writers could find the inspiration to finish a chapter that kept them stumped, while artists might discover a new technique that can amplify their work.

If you are doubting what you have produced or your abilities, you may surprise yourself in the long run. Virgo season ignites and fuels your ideas to let them soar. Do not be afraid to research and make more edits.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The lunar eclipse in Pisces will awaken a new love for the routines that you have, Aquarius. Virgo season allows you to reconnect with your planner and schedule. This may be a period when you wake up earlier to track your tasks or make more time for your hobbies. At this time, you have the opportunity to focus on the things that bring you happiness, so incorporating moments of joy will be essential.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

The lunar eclipse in your sign is the start of something powerful, Pisces. It brings your motivation to new heights, and you may experience a flurry of nostalgic romantic energy. Learn from the past and apply those lessons to the present. Thankfully, Saturn is back in your sign, showing you the areas in your life where you need to make changes or enhance your communication.

The eclipse will impact your social network as well as your career. This is a time to make changes if needed.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.