4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck In September 2025

In September, four zodiac signs will attract significant luck and abundance thanks to Jupiter and Venus. Jupiter is in Cancer, and Venus will transit through both Leo and Virgo. Jupiter helps a person expand their influence and generate wealth, so it's suitable for investments. Venus is also associated with the concept of luck. She enables you to find good times to earn money, start a business, and form partnerships, making her beneficial for financial growth.

Other planets can sometimes bring luck as well; Saturn can bring luck through hard work and determination, along with focus, and sometimes Uranus can bring unexpected luck if it is in good aspect in the chart and any other of the outer planets. Eclipses can bring luck at times if they are in aspect to Jupiter or Venus. All of these planets are in play in September, bringing four zodiac signs significant abundance and luck throughout the month.

1. Cancer

Cancer, you attract abundance and luck in September through financial endeavors and hard work. Jupiter is transiting your first house, which occurs only once every 12 years. Jupiter in the first house is personally expansive in many ways, and it is usually a period of positivity, optimism, personal growth, and success in the world. It can bring new opportunities and boost enthusiasm and self-confidence while drawing others to you.

Throughout the first half of the month, Venus in Leo falls in your second house of money. Not only can this help boost income, but it can also enhance self-esteem and confidence, and generally have a sunny and positive influence. Saturn has returned to Pisces and will trine your Sun, granting more stability, especially for those born in the latter days of the sign. All in all, this should be an excellent time for you!

2. Leo

Leo, you attract luck and abundance in September by letting go of what you can't control and saving your energy for what you can. Jupiter is in your 12th house, which is associated with hidden aspects, spirituality, and the subconscious mind. While Jupiter's luck in this placement is not always immediately apparent, it can bring about a subtle yet profound type of healing energy in the subconscious mind. It can also be a time when individuals undertake a sort of spiritual journey, and help generally comes through when needed, even if it is at the last minute.

Venus is in your sign until September 19. Venus in our personal sign is always lucky, and this is generally when we look and feel our best, often at our peak. This can give you a boost in terms of confidence, and you'll come across well with others. When Venus enters Virgo in the second half of the month, it enters your second house of money. Not only can this help with financial matters, but it can also boost self-confidence and self-esteem. You can invite luck into your life at this time.

Pluto in your 7th house of partners makes positive aspects to both Saturn and Uranus this month, which can increase your chances of meeting someone significant if single. This could also coincide with new business partners and making friends.

3. Virgo

Virgo, you attract luck and abundance in friendships and your personal development in September. Jupiter is transiting your 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes, making this not only a very social time, but also gives you a far better chance of achieving the things you are aiming for. The 11th house influences our place in the world, and with Jupiter here, you'll feel more at home in your own personal world as well as with your place in the world as a whole. This house also influences long-term decisions and how we can enhance not only our lives but the lives of others.

On September 19, Venus enters your sign. You'll look and feel your best, and there will be a greater focus on personal identity and a boost in your confidence. This may even improve your personal appearance in some way. You will come across as more charming and much more magnetic, making this a lucky month of abundance for you, Virgo!

4. Gemini

Gemini, you attract significant abundance and luck in your finances and career throughout September. Jupiter is transiting your second house of money, increasing income potential. Typically, with Jupiter in this placement, we see an increase in cash, pay off debt, and feel good about our finances — or all of the above! There is a focus on financial well-being at this time, and since the second house rules self-esteem, your confidence typically increases as well, and you'll be more interested in living your personal values.

Venus is in Leo until the 10th, generating a lot of conversation and communication that looks very positive. If there have been any communication issues due to last month’s retrograde, they will all improve. You may make many short trips this month.

Uranus has entered your sign, which will bring about many changes for some time to come, but especially this month. This can be associated with leadership opportunities. Uranus in the first house is trine Pluto in the ninth house of travel and education, increasing your opportunities here along with bringing luck in terms of working remotely with those at a distance, making this a lucky month for you, Gemini.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.