Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, August 31

The one-card tarot horoscope for August 31, 2025 is here with a message for each zodiac sign on Sunday. The Sun is in Virgo, and the Moon enters the powerfully gifted astrological sign, Sagittarius. We are in a powerful position to organize our lives so that we connect with our higher mind and find a way to implement the proper action to make dreams come true.

The collective tarot card for the day is the Ace of Wands. Wands involve intellect and sparks of genius that happen when you least expect them to. The Ace is a moment of triumph where you feel fortunate, and a door opens to prosperity when you need it. These are great energies for each zodiac sign on Sunday. Let's find out how the day's tarot message leads you to create a life you love.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for you Sunday, August 31, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Moon

Aries, your tarot card for August 31 is the Moon, which often manifests when you are in a situation that you feel is uncertain.

You like to be told the truth and prefer a straightforward approach to life and relationships. So, when someone acts mysteriously with you, rather than feeling attracted, you are repelled.

Today's message from the tarot is to ask for what you need. While you may not get it, you will at least know where you stand.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands, reversed

Taurus, you want things to be simple, but on Sunday, you may feel like you are met with complications you don't need. There's an overarching sense of confusion whenever the Two of Wands is reversed. It means that the natural order and balance of thought and action are disrupted.

You desire to fix that on August 31. You can find a solution to the problems you face today, but it will require patience and considerable effort. Use your talent and skills and seek to understand more than you need to be understood at this moment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Pentacles

You are only as strong as your team, Gemini. On August 31, your daily tarot, the Three of Pentacles, suggests working in collaboration with others.

You may prefer to go it alone at times, but there is the chattier, more sociable side of you that loves to laugh and have fun.

You may find it hard to express this playful side of you at times, but Sunday's tarot card encourages you to live your life to the fullest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Star

Cancer, you have a wonderful mind, and when you let it release worry, something magnificent happens in your life. You see the world through rose-colored glasses. All the negative energy starts to fade, and it is replaced with hope and optimism.

Your tarot card for August 31, is the Star, and it's a symbol of what you wish the world could be — a place full of goodness. There is a chance that it starts with you and how you impact others through your presence.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Devil

Leo, it's rare that you aren't strong enough to withstand temptation, but on August 31, the Devil tarot card implies that you could give in to peer pressure if you're not careful.

When you find yourself in a compromising situation, be strong and know yourself well. Even if you think you might logically see why it makes sense in the moment, consider if it will work for you long-term.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Hierophant, reversed

Virgo, you will be evaluating your relationships closely on August 31. According to the Hierophant, reversed, one area that will be examined is how well the people you are close to treat others.

You prefer to have only the best friendships in your life. That's because you want to make the world a better place.

On Sunday, follow the golden rule. You value being treated fairly and make it a priority to be kind to others, so it's natural for you to desire this trait in your friends and family.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Five of Swords

Libra, you are a peacemaker, but did you know that your zodiac sign is also the most common for individuals who are generals? So when there is a conflict, an argument can go one of two ways — easy or difficult, and it depends on how well people treat you.

The Five of Swords tarot card is about conflict that not only leads to arguments, but perhaps even division among others. On August 31, you may find it necessary to show the side of you that you typically don't let people see: the protective person who stands up for people you love and isn't afraid to fight for what you believe in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Pentacles

Scorpio, your zodiac sign rules shared resources, and that is why today's tarot card, the Six of Pentacles, is about generosity and giving. You may have a controlling nature over certain things, but it's only because you want to utilize your abilities for a good cause.

On August 31, you will discover a need that a friend has and decide to do what you can to be helpful. You may give a gift or, if you are a supporter of a good cause, choose to donate time, resources or your talents to make a difference in someone's life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

Sagittarius, it's a good thing you're a high-energy zodiac sign, because today's tarot card, the Eight of Wands, is asking you to take swift action. On August 31, you will want to pay special attention to the timing of things.

Sometimes you can put a task or decision on hold. Today isn't going to be one of those days. Instead, you'll need to be quick on your feet, making a choice straight from your gut.

Your instincts will be strong, so listen to them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

Capricorn, you are all about security. Not just in a job, but also in financial terms. You want to be able to enjoy your life and all the benefits that come with earning a decent living and making a little retirement nest.

Today's tarot card, the Ten of Pentacles, is about long-term security and wealth. You can find ways to build it for yourself through investments or making wise financial decisions.

Don't sit waiting for good things to happen to you in the future. Starting on Sunday, play for the long game.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Cups

Aquarius, you tend to come across as an emotionally detached person. Still, your zodiac sign's tarot for today is about happiness that's rooted in being with people you enjoy and love.

The Ten of Cups is such a reassuring card, especially if you've felt lonely or unaccepted lately. It's reminding you that you will soon find your tribe and the people who are meant to be in your life. On Sunday, you will find yourself in a happy place where you feel appreciated and accepted for who you are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Swords

Pisces, are you nursing a broken heart? You may find it hard to overcome the sadness you feel about losing something you cared for, such as a job, a project or perhaps a person.

The Three of Swords tarot card on August 31 is about the painful process of healing. Don't try to rush yourself; instead, permit yourself to take as much time as you need.

One day, you'll wake up and feel much better, and it will be as though you were never sad in the past at all.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.